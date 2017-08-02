Detroit man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for Huntington heroin crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who was among a group arrested for distributing heroin in Huntington in 2015 was sentenced today to six years and four months in federal prison for a drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Damond Idress Robinson-King, 23, previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

On October 5, 2015, members of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted a search at 1826 Old 16th Street Road in Huntington after an investigation revealed multiple individuals from Detroit were using the residence to store and distribute heroin. During the search, agents located Robinson-King and two other individuals inside the residence. Agents also seized approximately 306 grams of heroin and $51,479 in United States currency. Robinson-King admitted that he and the other individuals intended to sell the heroin. As part of the plea agreement, Robinson-King further admitted to all of the other conduct charged in the indictment.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.