Free Saturday sports medicine screening clinics to start Aug. 5
Experienced sports medicine physicians and staff from Marshall Orthopaedics, Marshall Family Medicine and Cabell Huntington Hospital provide free evaluations and assessments on orthopaedic conditions or injuries and advise on next steps. Treatment is not provided during the evaluation.
In addition, the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute offers walk-in availability for standard appointments 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Clinics are open to athletes and active people of all ages. No appointment is necessary. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday screening clinics typically run August through May, except holidays.
For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 304-691-1880 or go to www.marshallsportsmedicine.org.