Trump Rally Regular First in line at BSSA

A President Donald Trump 'super fan' arrived at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Gene Huber from West Palm Beach, Florida has attended seven Trump rallies and strives to be first in line to see the President.

Huber that during a Melbourne , Florida, Trump noticed him and called him on stage. He gave President Trump a "three second manhug" and a t-shirt depicts the moment.

"I'm camped out for 24-hous," Huber said. "I will definitely get the best seat in the house," adding that because of the prior recognition he's known with the Trump advance staff.

He explained that "we the people elected Trump {and] we are one big family."

Huber told WSAZ. com :

"You hear President Trump, what he tells us, we live in one household," Gene Huber said. "We're family. When we have all the people here that love one another and love our president, it is a wonderful, wonderful thing to all be around each other."