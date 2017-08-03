Most read
- Despite Personal Tragedy Huntington Trump Inaugural Party Went Forward IMAGES
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Marshall partners with West Virginia University on multimillion-dollar research grant
- Watch Third Video Exploring Tent City; How You Can Help
- Detroit man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for Huntington heroin crime
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Protocol, Road Closures, Rules for Presidential Visit at Big Sandy
- Detroit woman sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin charge
- Marshall School of Pharmacy researchers publish education study
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
Greenlee to serve ABCA as Deputy Commissioner
Greenlee, who has recently resigned his position of mayor of the City of Dunbar, will begin working at ABCA next week.
Secretary Hardy said Greenlee was a natural choice for the ABCA position.
“Terry has proven leadership qualities and management skills that will serve the agency well. He was an outstanding mayor for the citizens of Dunbar and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do for the state and the ABCA.”
Greenlee’s work will include a variety of projects dealing with the operations of the agency and issues in the alcohol industry in West Virginia.
ABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said he’s looking forward to working with Greenlee.
“It’s exciting to have a person of Terry Greenlee’s character and experience join the ABCA team,” Wooton said.
When Greenlee resigned his mayoral position, he was serving his second term in office. He also served 15 years as a captain in the West Virginia National Guard, and for more than 40 years, Greenlee he has owned and operated several businesses in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Greenlee and his wife, Linda, reside in Dunbar and have seven children and six grandchildren.