Heralding Fall and Winter, Elsa WV Visiting Wayne Fair at Camden Park

 Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 02:03 Updated 5 hours ago

Summer is scorching or flooding everyone, but Fall and Winter will be here soon. School will start soon.

Guess who is back at the Wayne County Fair to welcome the upcoming icy frozen season?  Elsa of WV returns to Camden Park on Friday, August 4 at 6 p.m. to meet , greet and pose with her fans.

"I had a wonderful time meeting my fans at the Wayne County Fair this evening," Elsa said referring to a Wednesday appearance.

And, "Frozen the Musical" is in rehearsals on Broadway, so get ready for reviving "Let it Go."

