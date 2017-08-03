Most read
- Despite Personal Tragedy Huntington Trump Inaugural Party Went Forward IMAGES
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Marshall partners with West Virginia University on multimillion-dollar research grant
- Watch Third Video Exploring Tent City; How You Can Help
- Detroit man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for Huntington heroin crime
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marshall School of Pharmacy researchers publish education study
- Detroit woman sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin charge
- Protocol, Road Closures, Rules for Presidential Visit at Big Sandy
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
Star Studded Pikeville Con Features Walking Dead and Bunny Bombshell
Running from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. the con features a range of national and local celebrities.
Admission is $10.
Guests include:
Huntington's Bunny Bombshell, a professional cosplay model from Huntington WV. She has been drawn by multiple comic book artists and has been cosplaying for over 10 years. Bunny has portrayed several characters such as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, Black Canary, She-Ra, Spider-Gwen and ElsaJeremy Ambler, who hails from WV, has been seen in "Walking Dead, "The Road," and independent films.
Peter Zimmerman known as Eduardo in The Walking Dead, he also appeared in Captain America's Civil War
Ann Mahoney from Walking Dead and Bad Mamas.
Miko Hughes has appeared in films ranging from "Kindergarten Cop" and "Mercury Rising to "Spawn" and "Touched by an Angel."
Josh "TKO" Turner has appeared in "Walking Dead" and has 13 years under his belt as a pro wrestler.
For the full listing of featured writers, artists and other comic icons visit: http://www.pikevillecomiccon.com/guests.html