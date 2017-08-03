Star Studded Pikeville Con Features Walking Dead and Bunny Bombshell

The eStore Comic & Tech Shop is proud to present "The Pikeville Comic Con". This will be the first convention of it's kind in Pike County. We are bringing in local and national talent to the East Kentucky Expo Center. We are hoping to make this an annual event for this area. There will be comic and toy vendors, artist, writers, and a celebrity or two.

Hey Comiconians! Can you believe we are a few days away from Pikeville Comic Con? It's Saturday, August 6

Running from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. the con features a range of national and local celebrities.

Admission is $10.

Guests include:

Huntington's Bunny Bombshell, a professional cosplay model from Huntington WV. She has been drawn by multiple comic book artists and has been cosplaying for over 10 years. Bunny has portrayed several characters such as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, Black Canary, She-Ra, Spider-Gwen and Elsa

Jeremy Ambler, who hails from WV, has been seen in "Walking Dead, "The Road," and independent films.

Peter Zimmerman known as Eduardo in The Walking Dead, he also appeared in Captain America's Civil War

Ann Mahoney from Walking Dead and Bad Mamas.

Miko Hughes has appeared in films ranging from "Kindergarten Cop" and "Mercury Rising to "Spawn" and "Touched by an Angel."

Josh "TKO" Turner has appeared in "Walking Dead" and has 13 years under his belt as a pro wrestler.

For the full listing of featured writers, artists and other comic icons visit: http://www.pikevillecomiccon.com/guests.html



