Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES

President Donald Trump delivered a fiery , yet slightly laid back, Presidential message concerning how the Make America Great Again message has starting to take hold.

In announcing that West Virginia had a high coal growth rate, increase in jobs, and that Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan are beginning to gain factories, Trump announced a big announcement. "Big Jim" Justice, democratic governor of West Virginia, announced that he was converting to a Republican. He revealed two oval office meetings recently with Trump concerning Mountain State economic stimulus ideas.

"The only reason Democrats talk about the totally made up Russia story is because they have no message, no agenda and no vision," adding "the Russia story is a total fabrication."

After repeating that "Congress must do its job, keep its promise, live up to its word and repeal and replace Obamacare," Trump called for "Congress to get to work and deliver Americans the great health care they deserve."

He turned to "there are powerful forces at work in Washington that want to stop us, but we won't let them. We don't need advice from the Washington swamp. We need to drain the swamp."

PHOTOS BY CRYSTAL ST CLAIR, TONY RUTHERFORD