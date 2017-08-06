IMAGES: Youthful Trump Protesters Gather on Third Avenue near Big Sandy

An area along Third Avenue one block from the rally attendees had been designated as a First Amendment area.

Those gathered surrounding the Make America Great Again rally did not all support President Trump's mantra.

In addition, announcements were made inside the Arena that any offensive 'protesters' would be removed. Supporters were asked to gather a small group and chant TRUMP until security arrived to remedy the issue.

An over booked arena resulted in some tense moments when hundreds of ticketholders found out seating was at capacity. Briefly, the unhappy supporters and protestors found themselves closer than anticipated. However, no reports of violence were reported. Reports indicate one protestor was removed from inside the arena related to a sign.

In fact, one Trump supporter brought water for this reporter's dog as a gesture of good will.

Photos below are by DAVID WILLIAMS. Crystal St. Clair contributed several photos to the gallery, also.