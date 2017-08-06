Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- W.Va. AG Gives Progress Report on $160M Settlement with Frontier
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Elsa Visits Wayne County Fair at Camden Park IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Council Economic Development Committee Reviewing CDBG
- Marshall School of Pharmacy researchers publish education study
- Erma Byrd Center celebrates tenth anniversary
IMAGES: Youthful Trump Protesters Gather on Third Avenue near Big Sandy
Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 23:01 by David "Alligator" Williams
In addition, announcements were made inside the Arena that any offensive 'protesters' would be removed. Supporters were asked to gather a small group and chant TRUMP until security arrived to remedy the issue.
An over booked arena resulted in some tense moments when hundreds of ticketholders found out seating was at capacity. Briefly, the unhappy supporters and protestors found themselves closer than anticipated. However, no reports of violence were reported. Reports indicate one protestor was removed from inside the arena related to a sign.
In fact, one Trump supporter brought water for this reporter's dog as a gesture of good will.
Photos below are by DAVID WILLIAMS. Crystal St. Clair contributed several photos to the gallery, also.