Sen. Manchin Reacts to Gov. Justice Turning Republican

 Friday, August 4, 2017 - 03:23 Updated 4 hours ago
Charleston, W.Va. - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin this evening released the following statement following West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's announcement that he is changing his political affiliation: 
  “I have been and always will be a proud West Virginia Democrat. I am disappointed by Governor Justice’s decision to switch parties. While I do not agree with his decision, I have always said that I will work with anyone, no matter their political affiliation, to do what is best for the people of West Virginia.”   
