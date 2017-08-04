Sen. Manchin Reacts to Gov. Justice Turning Republican

Charleston, W.Va. - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin this evening released the following statement following West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's announcement that he is changing his political affiliation:

“I have been and always will be a proud West Virginia Democrat. I am disappointed by Governor Justice’s decision to switch parties. While I do not agree with his decision, I have always said that I will work with anyone, no matter their political affiliation, to do what is best for the people of West Virginia.”

