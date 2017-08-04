Most read
Sen. Manchin Reacts to Gov. Justice Turning Republican
“I have been and always will be a proud West Virginia Democrat. I am disappointed by Governor Justice’s decision to switch parties. While I do not agree with his decision, I have always said that I will work with anyone, no matter their political affiliation, to do what is best for the people of West Virginia.”