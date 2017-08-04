Sophomore Named HSF Scholar

The award offers benefits such as mentoring and support in both academics and careers. Scholars are selected based on academic merit, demonstrated character, leadership and public service. To be eligible, students must be of Hispanic heritage and meet certain GPA, residency and enrollment requirements.

Tatiana Schrader, a sophomore at Marshall University, has been named a HSF Scholar by the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

In addition to this award, Schrader received a place in the Fulbright Summer Institute to the UK this past year, and just finished spending her summer in Exeter, England. She is also a Yeager Scholar at Marshall, as well as a member of Marshall’s chapter of Rotaract and of Marshall’s Spanish Club.

As a public health major, she hopes to study the effects of the environment on public health and eventually work for Doctors Without Borders.

“I’m so grateful to have received the HSF Scholar designation,” she said. “It is one that allows me to acknowledge and celebrate my heritage while providing resources to help me achieve my future career goals.”

For more information on this award, visit www.hsf.net/scholarship or contact Mallory Carpenter, Program Manager of National Scholarships, at Mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.