Elsa Visits Wayne County Fair at Camden Park IMAGES

Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 19:57 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford

Elsa , the snow queen from "Frozen," visited the Wayne County Fair for a meet and greet.

Fair patrons could partake of the rides at Camden, including a Whip that has air time, the Big Dipper and new attractions.

We toured the fair and found a bunch of friendly bunnies, a sculpter shaping an iconic friendly clown with a chain saw, and Miss Wayne County.

