Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Sophomore Named HSF Scholar
- VIDEO: WV Gov. Justice Converts to GOP at Trump Rally
- Sen. Manchin Reacts to Gov. Justice Turning Republican
- Drug trafficking investigation led to multiple prison sentences totaling over 90 years
- My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree CHAPTER 18
Elsa Visits Wayne County Fair at Camden Park IMAGES
Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 19:57 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford
We toured the fair and found a bunch of friendly bunnies, a sculpter shaping an iconic friendly clown with a chain saw, and Miss Wayne County.