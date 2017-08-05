Free resume workshop to be offered at Mid-Ohio Valley Center

The workshop is free and open to the public. Members of the public who want to create or update their resumes are encouraged to attend.

Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center will host a resume workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

“Marshall University is committed to serving our communities and helping in any way we can to get people working,” said Homer Preece, the center’s director. “Anyone who needs assistance with their resume is encouraged to come see us.”

Appointments are requested. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (304) 674-7200

The center is located at 1 John Marshall Way in Point Pleasant.

The workshop is being offered in coordination with the Ohio Valley Regional Job Fair, which will take place the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 15. Job-seekers can complete their resume at the workshop on Monday and then take it to the job fair on Tuesday to share with employers.

Note: The job fair, which is being hosted by the Mason, Gallia and Meigs County Chambers of Commerce, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Community Building, 615 Viand St., Point Pleasant.