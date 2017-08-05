Hooding Ceremony scheduled for graduate students in Department of Communication Disorders

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 19:14 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Hooding Ceremony scheduled for graduate students in Department of Communication Disorders

The Marshall University Department of Communication Disorders will honor 27 graduates during the 2017 Hooding Ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Memorial Student Center’s BE-5.

 

This hooding ceremony signifies the final step in a six-year educational and clinical process, according to Pam Holland, director of clinical education for the department.

“The students will enter the professional world ready to assist others and help them learn to do something we all take for granted – communication and swallowing,” Holland said. “Speech-language pathologists are a key component of the interprofessional team working alongside physicians, dietitians, nurses, social workers, teachers and physical therapists and occupational therapists.

Graduates for the 2017 Hooding Ceremony include:

  • Erin Brooke Thevenin, South Charleston, West Virginia
  • Jessica Marie Treskolaski, East Texas, Pennsylvania
  • Anna Alicia Wentz, Winfield, West Virginia
  • Lauren Elizabeth Wolford, Lucasville, Ohio
  • Brianna Rae Miluk, Lewisburg, West Virginia
  • Alonna Christine Pate, Mount Olive, North Carolina
  • Megan Elizabeth Patton, Sissonville, West Virginia
  • Hayley Danielle Sias, Willow Wood, Ohio
  • Shannon Victoria Anne Stephens, Princeton, West Virginia
  • Elisabeth Ann Tauber, Bel Air, Maryland
  • Emily Rebecca Adkins, Huntington
  • Kelsey Dawn Allen, Moundsville, West Virginia
  • Malayna Yvonne Bailey, Moorefield, West Virginia
  • Erin Bass, Beckley, West Virginia
  • Tucker Baldwin Bethay, Lexington, Kentucky
  • Shannon Kay Brooks, Hurricane, West Virginia
  • Hannah Gainey Chinn, Ripley, West Virginia
  • Cassandra Paige Donsbach, Crown Point, Indiana
  • Taylor Marie Douthitt, Fort Ashby, West Virginia
  • Kelsey Lyn Dowler, Washington, West Virginia
  • Caitlin Michelle Drakos, Logan, West Virginia
  • Eric Allen Goble, Huntington
  • Ashley Marie Hannah, Parkersburg, West Virginia
  • Kayla Elaine Henson, Southpoint, Ohio
  • Kristen Leigh Herrell, Kitts Hill, Ohio
  • Audrey Grace Holland, Barboursville, West Virginia
  • Holly Michelle Jude, Catlettsburg, Kentucky

Holland said several of the graduates will enter settings that include hospitals, nursing homes, schools and home health.

To learn more about the Department of Communication Disorders and how to pursue a career as a speech-language pathologist, visit www.marshall.edu/communication-disorders.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus