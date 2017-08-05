Hooding Ceremony scheduled for graduate students in Department of Communication Disorders

The Marshall University Department of Communication Disorders will honor 27 graduates during the 2017 Hooding Ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Memorial Student Center’s BE-5.

This hooding ceremony signifies the final step in a six-year educational and clinical process, according to Pam Holland, director of clinical education for the department.

“The students will enter the professional world ready to assist others and help them learn to do something we all take for granted – communication and swallowing,” Holland said. “Speech-language pathologists are a key component of the interprofessional team working alongside physicians, dietitians, nurses, social workers, teachers and physical therapists and occupational therapists.

Graduates for the 2017 Hooding Ceremony include:

Erin Brooke Thevenin, South Charleston, West Virginia

Jessica Marie Treskolaski, East Texas, Pennsylvania

Anna Alicia Wentz, Winfield, West Virginia

Lauren Elizabeth Wolford, Lucasville, Ohio

Brianna Rae Miluk, Lewisburg, West Virginia

Alonna Christine Pate, Mount Olive, North Carolina

Megan Elizabeth Patton, Sissonville, West Virginia

Hayley Danielle Sias, Willow Wood, Ohio

Shannon Victoria Anne Stephens, Princeton, West Virginia

Elisabeth Ann Tauber, Bel Air, Maryland

Emily Rebecca Adkins, Huntington

Kelsey Dawn Allen, Moundsville, West Virginia

Malayna Yvonne Bailey, Moorefield, West Virginia

Erin Bass, Beckley, West Virginia

Tucker Baldwin Bethay, Lexington, Kentucky

Shannon Kay Brooks, Hurricane, West Virginia

Hannah Gainey Chinn, Ripley, West Virginia

Cassandra Paige Donsbach, Crown Point, Indiana

Taylor Marie Douthitt, Fort Ashby, West Virginia

Kelsey Lyn Dowler, Washington, West Virginia

Caitlin Michelle Drakos, Logan, West Virginia

Eric Allen Goble, Huntington

Ashley Marie Hannah, Parkersburg, West Virginia

Kayla Elaine Henson, Southpoint, Ohio

Kristen Leigh Herrell, Kitts Hill, Ohio

Audrey Grace Holland, Barboursville, West Virginia

Holly Michelle Jude, Catlettsburg, Kentucky

Holland said several of the graduates will enter settings that include hospitals, nursing homes, schools and home health.

To learn more about the Department of Communication Disorders and how to pursue a career as a speech-language pathologist, visit www.marshall.edu/communication-disorders.