Hooding Ceremony scheduled for graduate students in Department of Communication Disorders
This hooding ceremony signifies the final step in a six-year educational and clinical process, according to Pam Holland, director of clinical education for the department.
“The students will enter the professional world ready to assist others and help them learn to do something we all take for granted – communication and swallowing,” Holland said. “Speech-language pathologists are a key component of the interprofessional team working alongside physicians, dietitians, nurses, social workers, teachers and physical therapists and occupational therapists.
Graduates for the 2017 Hooding Ceremony include:
- Erin Brooke Thevenin, South Charleston, West Virginia
- Jessica Marie Treskolaski, East Texas, Pennsylvania
- Anna Alicia Wentz, Winfield, West Virginia
- Lauren Elizabeth Wolford, Lucasville, Ohio
- Brianna Rae Miluk, Lewisburg, West Virginia
- Alonna Christine Pate, Mount Olive, North Carolina
- Megan Elizabeth Patton, Sissonville, West Virginia
- Hayley Danielle Sias, Willow Wood, Ohio
- Shannon Victoria Anne Stephens, Princeton, West Virginia
- Elisabeth Ann Tauber, Bel Air, Maryland
- Emily Rebecca Adkins, Huntington
- Kelsey Dawn Allen, Moundsville, West Virginia
- Malayna Yvonne Bailey, Moorefield, West Virginia
- Erin Bass, Beckley, West Virginia
- Tucker Baldwin Bethay, Lexington, Kentucky
- Shannon Kay Brooks, Hurricane, West Virginia
- Hannah Gainey Chinn, Ripley, West Virginia
- Cassandra Paige Donsbach, Crown Point, Indiana
- Taylor Marie Douthitt, Fort Ashby, West Virginia
- Kelsey Lyn Dowler, Washington, West Virginia
- Caitlin Michelle Drakos, Logan, West Virginia
- Eric Allen Goble, Huntington
- Ashley Marie Hannah, Parkersburg, West Virginia
- Kayla Elaine Henson, Southpoint, Ohio
- Kristen Leigh Herrell, Kitts Hill, Ohio
- Audrey Grace Holland, Barboursville, West Virginia
- Holly Michelle Jude, Catlettsburg, Kentucky
Holland said several of the graduates will enter settings that include hospitals, nursing homes, schools and home health.
To learn more about the Department of Communication Disorders and how to pursue a career as a speech-language pathologist, visit www.marshall.edu/communication-disorders.