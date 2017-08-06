VIDEO: Community Members Come Together to Paint Pedestrian Tunnel

 Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 23:04 Updated 1 hour ago by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent
VIDEO: Community Members Come Together to Paint Pedestrian Tunnel
Photo: Facebook/Todd Sweeney/David Williams

 The old tunnel which once allowed workers to walk under tracks to the Owens Illinois factory has been given a new lease on life with a fresh paint job and cleaning of debris.

Thanks to: Dwayne Wood of Heroin Hearse , the Paddock Club Lowes Of South Point , Rio Grande , Tina Brooks, and the men and women who volunteered.

