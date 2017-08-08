Most read
Proctorville, Ohio drug dealing couple sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine crimes
Between February and September of 2016, Myers and Reed travelled on several occasions to Texas and returned to the Tri-State area with at least a kilogram of methamphetamine on each trip. The pair would then sell the methamphetamine to customers in Putnam and Kanawha counties in West Virginia, as well as to customers in the Proctorville area. Laboratory results indicated that the methamphetamine seized from the couple was close to 100% pure. As part of their plea agreements, both Myers and Reed admitted responsibility for the other drug trafficking conduct charged in the indictment.
The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is responsible for these prosecutions. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences.
These cases were prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.