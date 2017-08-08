Week of Welcome to start Tuesday, Aug. 15

Marshall University is once again working to ensure incoming students feel welcomed and prepared when fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 21. University staff have worked hard to put together a schedule of activities that are both informative and fun during the annual Week of Welcome (WOW), which begins Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“Week of Welcome is a university-wide, collaborative effort to welcome, educate and socialize freshman students to the Marshall University campus, academic expectations, resources and long-standing traditions,” said Dr. Sherri Stepp, director of University College.

Students will actually begin their first class at Marshall during Week of Welcome. UNI 100, “Freshman First Class.” is an introduction to academic structures and expectations of college life. Those who successfully complete the course earn one hour of elective credit.

“During WOW students will attend classroom sessions and larger events to explore sexual assault and substance abuse awareness, health and safety, bystander responsibilities, value of diversity and a new program designed to explore the history of our university’s namesake, John Marshall,” Stepp said.

“Week of Welcome is the first time that our first year students get to experience the Marshall Family,” said Tre Staples, a senior from Vienna, West Virginia. “WOW is such an important event because this is where you get to start your story; this is where you begin your Marshall journey. WOW offers numerous events to get to know your classmates, get acquainted with campus, explore the city and most of all, just have fun!”

Attendance at the required WOW activities and seven additional 50-minute class sessions (once per week in the first seven weeks of the semester) will play a large role in the grade students earn for UNI 100.

“Students attending classes at the Mid-Ohio Valley Center, the Teays Valley Regional Center and the South Charleston campus have their own Week of Welcome schedules and will attend UNI 100 classes at their locations,” Stepp said. “Those schedules are available on the www.marshall.edu/wow site. Students attending the regional campuses and centers are also invited to come to Huntington to participate in the evening and weekend activities and events.”

WOW kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 15, with campus move-in for residence hall students and a family picnic for all freshman students and their families. Activities continue through Sunday, Aug. 20. A complete schedule of WOW activities, leading up to the first day of class for the fall semester, can be found at www.marshall.edu/wow.

Here is a brief look at some of the events scheduled on the Huntington campus during Marshall’s Week of Welcome:

Tuesday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – WOW Registration. Recreation Center basketball courts.

5 to 6:30 p.m. – Family Picnic. Memorial Student Center plaza. All freshmen and their families are invited to attend this celebration picnic with free food and music.

8:30 p.m. – Thundering Through the Decades. Marshall Recreation Center.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

8:30-9:45 a.m. – Marshall NOW! (No Opportunity Wasted). Henderson Center arena.

9:45 to 10 a.m. – Freshman Class Photo (Take 1). Henderson Center basketball court.

3 to 4:30 p.m. – College Sessions: Meet Your Dean. Various locations. Students will meet with the dean, associate dean and staff of their respective colleges.

5 to 6:30 p.m. – Class of 2021 Picnic and Movie at the Stadium. Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Thursday, Aug. 17

8 to 10 a.m. – It is my place (Educational program presented by True to Life). Henderson Center arena.

6 to 10 p.m. – Thundering Herd Rally and Summer Concert Series. Pullman Square. Come celebrate with us as we kick off the school year and the Thundering Herd football season in downtown Huntington.

Friday, Aug. 18

9:15 to 9:45 a.m. – Freshman Class Photo (Take 2). John Marshall Statue.

10 to 11:30 a.m. – President’s Convocation. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. This event will be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.

6 p.m. – Herd Volleyball vs. EKU. Henderson Center arena.

7 to 11 p.m. – Silent Disco. Green Space Between First Year Residence Halls.

Saturday, Aug.19

Noon to 3 p.m. – RecFest 2016. Marshall Recreation Center.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Taste of Huntington. Green Space by Tennis Courts.

Sunday, Aug. 20

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Wild for WOW Carnival! Harless Field.

Full schedules for each location are available at www.marshall.edu/wow.