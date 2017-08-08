Off the Rails Arts Market this Friday

(Huntington, WV) The Shops at Heritage Station will host the August Edition of Off the Rails Arts Market on Friday, August 11th, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Heritage Station is located in the heart of downtown Huntington at 210 11th Street. The market will feature live music and the works of a variety of local artisans. The Market is a free family-friendly event that includes children’s activities.

All Black Everything will perform from 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM. All Black Everything offers a blend of soul, jazz, and gospel.

While attending the market guests may also peruse the the shops at Heritage Station including Birds of a Feather, Brand Yourself, Full Circle Ceramic, and The Red Caboose. SIP Wine and Whiskey Bar will be open for food and beverages. The Bodega will join us with several “one night only” specials.

This month the market will feature local artists and artisans, including:

● Abbey Shae Bakes - homemade macarons

● Dottie Gould - braided wool rugs and hand appliqued home goods

● Jennette Adkins - home decor and accessories

● Jennifer Kitts - modern macrame

● Kadin Tooley - physical sculpture, art, and crochet

● Laine’s - upcycled clothing and accessories, home goods

● Made New Co - jewelry, handmade purses and tote bags

● Reflection in a Pool - fine art photography

● Ronald “Jeff” Johnson - canes and walking sticks

● Sisters Fabrics & Handmades - quilts and home goods

● Sweetser Ceramics - ceramics

● Shannon Durfee - fine art and geekery

● Traveling Beads - handcrafted jewelry

● Wanderess Studios - artisan bath products and fine art

● Wild for WV - WV tees, stickers, and more!

Artists, artisans, and performers interested in participating in future Artisan Markets may call Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or go to facebook.com/OfftheRailsArtsMarket for more information.