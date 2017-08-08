Officer Denning and Rudy Help Make Huntington Safer

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 03:24 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Officer Denning and Rudy Help Make Huntington Safer

The Huntington Police Department's Joe Denning and his K-9, Rudy, make a fantastic team. They’ve found illegal narcotics. They’ve made sure buildings are clear after crime or emergencies. They’ve tracked down an escaped inmate and located a notorious car burglar.

With excellent training and years spent working side by side, the two are making Huntington a safer place. Rudy got his training from Denning, and Denning got his strong foundation in law enforcement from the Marshall University Criminal Justice & Criminology Department.

Officer Denning is just one of the many amazing Marshall University alumni doing great things within our community. Read more here: http://www.marshall.edu/criminal-justice/alumni-spotlight/

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus