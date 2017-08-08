Officer Denning and Rudy Help Make Huntington Safer

The Huntington Police Department 's Joe Denning and his K-9, Rudy, make a fantastic team. They’ve found illegal narcotics. They’ve made sure buildings are clear after crime or emergencies. They’ve tracked down an escaped inmate and located a notorious car burglar.

With excellent training and years spent working side by side, the two are making Huntington a safer place. Rudy got his training from Denning, and Denning got his strong foundation in law enforcement from the Marshall University Criminal Justice & Criminology Department.

Officer Denning is just one of the many amazing Marshall University alumni doing great things within our community. Read more here: http://www.marshall.edu/criminal-justice/alumni-spotlight/