Marshall University School of Medicine approved for neurology residency program

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has been awarded initial accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) to offer a neurology residency training program beginning July 1, 2018, Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine, announced today.

The ACGME is the national accrediting body for post-M.D. training programs in the United States.

“The approval of neurology residency training here at Marshall adds a fundamental program to our offerings,” Shapiro said. “In addition to giving our medical students an option to train here, the new program provides increased capacity to care for patients with neurological disease. I want to commend Drs. Paulette Wehner and Paul Ferguson, as well as their staff members, for preparing a stellar application and bringing this program to fruition.”

Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at Marshall, said the four-year program will train up to three residents per year, for a total of 12 resident physicians when the program reaches capacity.

“The development of an ACGME-approved residency program is a lengthy process requiring detailed annual plans, a review of faculty members and their qualifications as well as a comprehensive site visit,” Wehner said. “We couldn’t be more pleased with today’s announcement.”

Neurology is the branch of medicine that studies the anatomy, functions and organic disorders of the brain and nervous system. Neurologists treat a myriad of diseases including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, stroke, headaches, brain infections, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.

Neurology department chair Paul B. Ferguson, M.D., says the addition of neurology resident physicians means continued advancements in neurologic care for patients across the region.

“The demand for neurologic care in the United States continues to increase,” Ferguson said. “The incidence of stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease is rising, and we will now be better positioned to meet that growing need. I want to thank all of our staff in the department, particularly residency program director Justin Nolte, M.D., and residency coordinator Amanda Jones, for their significant contributions to the process.”

Neurology residents will see patients at Marshall Neurology, Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Huntington VA Medical Center.

With the approval of the neurology residency, the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine now offers nine accredited residency programs and seven fellowships.