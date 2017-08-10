Neurosurgeon Nicolas Phan, M.D., joins School of Medicine

Phan, a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, has been appointed an associate professor in the department of neurosurgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in neurotrauma, including traumatic brain injury, decompressive cranial surgery and spinal cord injuries; degenerative spine surgery, including minimally-invasive spin surgery; and neuro-oncology, including brain tumors, meningiomas and spine oncology.

A practicing neurosurgeon with nearly two decades of experience, Phan most recently served as assistant professor of neurosurgery at the University of Toronto/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario. He is a past recipient of the Neurotrauma Synthes Award for research and the Section on Neurotrauma and Critical Care Synthes Award, both from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons/Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

Phan received his medical degree from McGill University in Montreal, Québec. He completed a neurosurgery residency and a neurotrauma fellowship at the University of Toronto, followed by a neurosurgery/neurotrauma fellowship at the University of San Francisco in San Francisco, California. Phan is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgeons.

Phan is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Neuroscience, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington. For appointments, please call 304-691-1787.