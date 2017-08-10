Cabell County Schools Provides Meals to Students at No Cost

as a result of

The CEP was enactedthe Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high poverty areas. This is the second year for all Cabell County Schools to participate in this option. The CEP is an alternative to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility applications for free and reduced price eligible students in high poverty Local Education Agencies. If at least 40 percent of a school’s students are directly certified for free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the option.

All 27 Cabell County Public Schools will participate in the CEP. This includes Cabell County’s High Schools, Middle Schools, Elementary Schools, district and partner P-K Centers, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center. The program allows the school system to feed approximately 13,000 students each day.



“I am proud that Cabell County Schools will be participating in the CEP program to help meet a crucial need for student success in our county,” Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Schools said. “We know academic achievement increases when our students are well fed and ready to learn and we must provide access so all students have a chance to achieve.”



The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released data reporting high levels of food insecurity and hunger across the country. In West Virginia, over 14 percent of residents live in food insecure households and more than 100,000 children live below the poverty line.



For more information contact, please contact Rhonda McCoy, Director of Food Services by calling (304) 528-5048.

Cabell County Schools is an equal opportunity provider.