Huntington Council Considering Grant Acceptance, Emergency Repairs

Huntington City Council meets Monday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes acceptance of grant terms for the Fire Department and emergency fire truck repairs.

The work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

August 14, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A FISCAL YEAR 2016 STAFFING FOR ADEQUATE FIRE AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE (SAFER) GRANT ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FISCAL YEAR 2015-2016 FUNDING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON APPROVING THE FISCAL YEAR 2017 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG), HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIPS (HOME), AND EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (ESG) PROGRAMS, AND AUTHORIZING THE FILING OF TH FY 2017 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY WITH ITS ANNUAL SUPPLY OF SODIUM CHLORIDE (ROCK SALT) FOR ICE AND SNOW REMOVAL ON CITY STREETS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE HUNTINGTON WV HOUSING AUTHORITY TO PROMOTE THE “FAIRFIELD REBIRTH” INITIATIVE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL RATIFYING, APPROVING AND CONFIRMING AN EMERGENCY PURCHASE TO MAKE REPAIRS TO A FIRE TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment