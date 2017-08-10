ICE Raids Dunbar Mexican Restaurant

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. However, as ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan has made clear, ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.

ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement action on Thursday, August 3, at the Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant at 1001 Dunbar Ave Dunbar, WV 25064. 6 men were arrested. All were employed at the restaurant. They will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."