$35.7 Million Now Paid to former Huntington Pilot Plant Employees

HAZARDOUS CHEMICALS IN THIS BUILDING

(80 matching criteria)

1,1,1-Trichloroethane CAS: 71-55-6 Aliases: Ethane, 1,1,1-trichloro-; Methyl chloroform; Methylchloroform; 1,1,1-TCA (1,1,1-Trichloroethane); 1,1,1 TCA (1,1,1-Trichloroethane); 1,1,1-Trichlor; 1,1,1 Trichlor; Vythene degreasing agent; Chlorothene; Chlorothene VG; TCA (1,1,1-Trichloroethane); GE Material D5B79; BLACO-THANE (Baron-Blakeslee); CHLOROTHENE NU & VG (Dow); DOWLCENE WR (Dow); INHIBISOL (Penetone Corp.); TRI-ETHANE (PPG Ind., Inc.); TRITHENE (SRS,Inc.); Desicote Rinsing Aid; Desicote; ; Zep-X-Out; Panther D-135-A solvent degreaser; Aervoe Silicone Spray; Micro-Finish Cutting Fluid; Kar Vibra-Tite Industrial Grade; CCl3CH3; C2H3Cl3 Category: Solvents Acetone CAS: 67-64-1 Aliases: Dimethylketone; Dimethyl ketone; Methylketone; Methyl ketone; 2-Propanone; Dimethylketal; Dimethylformaldehyde; Propanone; C3H6O Category: Solvents Aluminum CAS: 7429-90-5 Aliases: Aluminum welding fumes; Aluminum, welding fumes; Aluminum foil; Aluminum-26; Aluminum 26; Al-26; Al 26; A 00; A 95; A 99; A 995; A 999; A999; A999V; AA 1099; Aa1193; AA1199; AD 1; AD1M; ADO; Adom; AE; Alaun; Allbri aluminum paste and powder; Alumina fibre; Aluminium; Aluminium bronze; Aluminium flake; Aluminium, elementar; Aluminum-27; Aluminum 27; Al-27; Al 27; Aluminum A00; Aluminum dehydrated; Aluminum metal; Aluminum powder; Aluminum, pyro powders/welding fumes; AO A1; AO Al; AR2; AV00; AV000; C-Pigment 1; C.I. 77000; CI 77000; Emanay atomized aluminum powder; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 000111; HSDB 507; JISC 3108; JISC 3110; L16; Metana; Metana aluminum paste; Noral aluminium; Noral aluminum; Noral Extra Fine Lining Grade; Noral ink grade aluminium; Noral Ink Grade Aluminum; Noral non-leafing grade; PAP-1; Aluminum (dust or fume); Aluminum (fume or dust); Aluminum (metal); Aluminum dust; Aluminum metal; Aluminum metal, alkyls; Aluminum metal, pyro powders; Aluminum metal, respirable fraction; Aluminum metal, soluble salts; Aluminum metal,total dust; Aluminum metal, welding fumes; Aluminum powder; Aluminum powder,coated; Aluminum powder, coated [UN1309] [Flammable solid]; Aluminum powder,uncoated; Aluminum powder, uncoated [UN1396] [Dangerous when wet]; Aluminum production; Aluminum pyro powders; Aluminum soluble salts; Aluminum, elemental; Aluminum, molten; Aluminum, molten [NA9260] [Class 9]; Aluminum, pyro powders; Aluminum, soluble salts; NA9260; UN1309; UN1396; Al Category: Metals Aluminum nitrate CAS: 13473-90-0; 7784-27-2 Aliases: Aluminum nitrate nonahydrate; ANN; Al(NO3)3; Al(NO3)3.9H2O Category: Other Materials Aluminum oxide sandpaper CAS: 1344-28-1; 9011-05-6; 9003-35-4 Aliases: Sandpaper; Sand paper Category: Other Materials Ammonium hydroxide CAS: 1336-21-6 Aliases: Ammonia water; Ammonia,monohydrate; Aqua ammonia; Aqueous ammonia; Dust Binder; NH4OH Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Asbestos CAS: 1332-21-4; 12001-28-4; 12172-73-5; 14567-73-8; 77536-66-4; 77536-67-5; 77536-68-6; 132207-32-0 Aliases: Amosite; 16F; Anthophyllite; Anthophyllite UICC; Anthophyllite asbestos; Chrysotile; Crocidolite; Tremolite; Tremolite asbestos; Tremolitena; Filterbestos; Hysol Epoxi-Patch Kit 615, Part A; Epoxi-Patch Kit 615, Part A; Amianthus; Asbest; Asbestos dust; Asbestos fiber; Asbestos fibers; Asbestos fibre; Asbestose; Ascarite; AT 7-1; BK 6-20; BP 3-50; BP 5-65; Calidria HPP; Calidria R-G 244; Carey 4T; Chlorobestos 25; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 099301; FAPM 410-120; Ferodo C3C; Fibrous grunerite; HPO (mineral); HSDB 511; K 6-20; M 3-60; M 4-5; M 5-60; M 6-40; Mountain cork; Mountain leather; Mountain wood; MTM; NCI C08991; P 5-50; P 5-50 (mineral); Sepiolex 3; Sepiolex 5; SM 1 (mineral); SM 2 (mineral); Asbestos (friable); Asbestos, all forms; Man-made mineral fibres; Asbestos, crocidolite; Amorphous crocidolite asbestos; Blue asbestos; Crocidolite asbestos; Crocidolite uicc; Fibrous crocidolite asbestos; Krokydolith; Magnesioriebackite asbestos; Magnesioriebeckite; Riebeckite asbestos; Asbestos,magnesioriebeckite; Crocidolite [Asbestos]; Amosite asbestos; Asbestos, amosite; Brown asbestos; Grunerite asbestos; HSDB 2957; Mysorite; NCI C60253A; Asbestos,grunerite; Amosite [Asbestos]; Actinolite; Actinolite asbestos; Asbestos, actinolite; Azbolen asbestos; Ferroanthophyllite; Asbestos, anthophyllite; Fibrous tremolite; Asbestos, tremolite; Asbestos, serpentine; Chrysotile asbestos; White asbestos; Asbestos, chrysotile; Actinolite; Actinolite (Ca2Mg5H2(SiO3)8); HSDB 4212; Tremolite (Ca2(9Mg0.9-1Fe0-0.1)4.5-5A10-0.5)(Si7.5-8A10-0.5)(OH)2O22); Asbestos, tremolite; Silicates: tremolite, asbestiform Category: Dusts and Fibers Ascorbic acid CAS: 50-81-7 Aliases: Vitamin C; L-Ascorbic acid; L-Ascorbate; C6H8O6 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Asphalt CAS: 8052-42-4 Aliases: Asphaltic bitumen; Asphaltum; Bitumen; Macadam; Petroleum asphalt; Petroleum bitumen; Bituminous asphalt; Road asphalt; Road tar; Roofing asphalt; Performance grade asphalt; Asphalt fumes; AC 5, AC 10, AC 20 (Asphalt, Bitumen, Asphalt Cement); Asphalt cement Category: Other Materials Boiler drum/Boiler water conditioners (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: Chem-Treat/BL-1750-X; EN 2731; GE-Betz/Optisperse HP-2100; GE-Betz/Optisperse HP-3100; Nalco BT-2600; Nalco BT-3000; Optiguard MCA622, Boiler Water Treatment, GE Betz; Betz Steamate NA0940; Betz 419; BETZ 2040; Betz Balanced Polymer 6403; Cortrol IS102; Optisperse CL362; Betz Inhibitor 20K-20346; Steamate FM1000; AP-IV Balanced polymer; Entec OPTI-GUARD MC-1; Steamate NA700; BETZ Balanced Polymer AP-IV; BETZ Polymer 500; BETZ Entec 741; Polysperse; Optiguard MCP600; Nalco-2802; Nalco 2802; Transport-Plus 2802 Category: Other Materials Borosilicate CAS: 65997-17-3; 65997-18-4 Aliases: Borosilicate glass; Boro silica glass; Borosilica glass; Pyrex; Fiber glass; Fiberglass; G-10 Fiberglass; G-10; Glass fibers; Fibrous glass; Glass wool; Sodium zinc polyphosphate; Frit 200; Glass microfiber; Borosilicate glass frit; Milled fiber; Glass filament; Glass filaments; Alkali borosilicate glass; Soda lime borosilicate glass; Akulon J 1/40 Natl (S223-G8U); Formerly NYLAFIL J-1/40/Natural; Milled Fiber, Chopped Strand, Roving, Optical Fiber; Kao-Tex 1000 - Kao-Tex 1500 - Firemaster; Diallyl Phthalate Molding Compound K77/6220F; DAP 6120; DAP 6130 Category: Other Materials Carbohydrazide CAS: 497-18-7 Aliases: 1,3-Diaminourea; Carbazic acid,hydrazide; Carbazide; Carbodihydrazide; Carbonic acid, dihydrazide; Carbonic dihydrazide; Carbonohydrazide; Hydrazine, carbonylbis-; Hydrazine, carbonyldi-; Hydrazinecarboxamide, N-amino-; Hydrazinecarboxylic acid, hydrazide; Semicarbazide,4-amino-; Urea, 1,3-diamino-; Urea, N,N'-diamino-; CH6N4O Category: Other Materials Carbon monoxide CAS: 630-08-0 Aliases: Carbon oxide (CO); Carbone (oxyde de); Carbonic oxide; Carbonio (ossido di); Exhaust gas; Flue gas; HSDB 903; Kohlenmonoxid; Kohlenoxyd; Koolmonoxyde; Oxyde de carbone; Wegla tlenek; Carbon monoxide in air; Carbon monoxide 10% by volume or more; Carbon monoxide,compressed; Carbon monoxide, compressed [UN1016] [Poison gas]; Carbon monoxide,refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid); Carbon monoxide, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid) [NA9202] [Poison gas]; NA9202; UN1016; C-14 labeled carbon monoxide; Carbon monoxide labeled with C-14; CO; 14CO Category: Gases Carbon steel CAS: Due to the inclusion of 19 substances in this profile for Carbon steel, the individual CAS numbers are not listed. Aliases: A-36 Steel; A36 Steel; Mild steel; Mild (low carbon) steel; Low carbon steel; Medium carbon steel; High carbon steel; Ultra-high carbon steel; Soft steel; Low-carbon steels; Medium-carbon steels; High-carbon steels; Ultrahigh-carbon steels Category: Metals Carpenters' wood glues (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: Weldwood Carpenters Glue; DAP Weldwood Carpenter's Glue, 00489,00490, 00491, 00492, 00493, 00494, 00495; Elmer's Carpenters Wood Glue; Elmer's Carpenter Glue; Titebond Wood Glue; Elmer's Glue-All; Miracle SFA-66 Adhesive; Miracle Adhesive Category: Other Materials Cement CAS: 65997-15-1 Aliases: Portland cement; Cement dust; Concrete; Concrete dust; Mortar; Grout; Cement kiln dust; Kiln precipitator catch; Portland cement kiln dust; Portland cement plant kiln dust; Waste kiln dust; Cement, portland,chemicals; Silicate, portland cement; Portland cement [Silicates 9less than 1% crystalline silica)] Category: Dusts and Fibers Ceric nitrate CAS: 13093-17-9 Aliases: Cerium IV nitrate; Cerium (IV) nitrate; Cerium(IV) nitrate; Cerium nitrate; Cerium nitrate (Ce(NO3)4); Cerium tetranitrate; Nitric acid, cerium(4+) salt; Nitric acid, cerium(4+) salt (4:1); Ce(NO3)4 Category: Other Materials Cerium III hydroxide CAS: 15785-09-8 Aliases: Ce (III) hydroxide; Cerium trihydroxide; Cerous III hydroxide; Cerous (III) hydroxide; Cerous hydroxide; Ce(OH)3 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Chlorodiphenyl CAS: 53469-21-9; 1336-36-3; 57465-28-8; 11096-82-5; 11097-69-1; 11104-28-2; 11141-16-5; 12672-29-6; 12674-11-2; 2051-24-3; 12642-23-8; 27323-18-8 Aliases: PCBs; Chlorodiphenyl 42% chlorine; Chlorodiphenyl (42% chlorine); Polychlorinated biphenyl; Polychlorinated biphenyls; Decachlorobiphenyl; DCBP; Aroclor; Aroclor 1016; Aroclor 1221; Aroclor 1232; Aroclor 1242; Aroclor 1248; Aroclor 1254; Aroclor 1260; Aroclor 1262; Aroclor 1268; Arochlor 1016; Arochlor 1221; Arochlor 1232; Arochlor 1242; Arochlor 1248; Arochlor 1254; Arochlor 1260; Arochlor 1262; Arochlor 1268; Arochlor; Arochlor 5442; ; Chlorinated biphenyls; Chlorinated diphenyls; Chlorobiphenyls; Chlorodiphenyls; Askarel; Eucarel; Pyranol; Dykanol; Clorphen; Asbestol; Diaclor; Nepolin; EEC-18; Kanechlor; Therminol PR-1; Therminol; Therminol FR series; Therminol FR; Inerteen; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,6-dichloro-; 3,3',4,4',5-Pentachlorobiphenyl; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,2'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,3',5'-tetrachloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,4',6-tetrachloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,4-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3-dichloro-; ; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,4,4'-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,4',5-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,5,-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,6,-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 3,3'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 3-chloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 4,4'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 4-chloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, tetrachloro-; Tetrachlorobiphenyl; 2-Chlorobiphenyl; 3,4,5,3',4'-Pentachlorobiphenyl; Polychlorinated triphenyl (Aroclor 5442); Monochlorobiphenyl (mixed isomers) Category: Other Materials Citric acid CAS: 77-92-9 Aliases: Glacial citric acid; Citric acid anhydrous; Citric acid, anhydrous; 2-Hydroxy-1,2,3-propanetricarboxylic acid; Citric acid, dihydrate; Citric acid dihydrate; Citranox; Neodisher Z; BETZ KI-2 Liquid Ion Exchange Resin Cleaner; BETZ MC-1 Membrane Cleaner; C6H8O7; General Purpose Electrolyte; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH.H2O; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH.2H2O; Lift-Off Neutralizer Rinse Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Citrus solution cleaners (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: De-Solv-It; 3M Citrus Base Cleaner; 3M Citrus Base Cleaner (Aerosol); Clean by Peroxy; Goo Gone; Citrikleen; Citrikleen HD; Citri-Kleen; Vortex Organic Solvent degreaser; Voltz Super Safety Solvent; Dearborn 4622; Endcor 4622; Natural Degreaser (14005, 84005); Natural Degreaser; Prism Degreaser; Fast Orange Hand Cleaner; Fast Orange Pumice Lotion Hand Cleaner with Corn Huskers Lotion; Fast Orange Pumice Lotion Hand Cleaner 25218; Voltz Solvent; Citrus Chisel; Green Solution Restroom Cleaner; Green Solutions Restroom Cleaner; Hillyard Extra Strength CSP cleaner; Orange Solve 197; Orange Solve; Orange Solvent; Citrox; EMCO Citrosqueeze Turnout Gear Cleaner; Citrosqueeze Turnout Gear Cleaner; GoJo Orange Pumice Hand Cleaner; Go-Jo Orange Lotion Hand Cleaner With Pumice; Go-Jo Orange Lotion Hand Cleaner; Oxy-Citrus All In One Cleaner; Oxy Citrus All-n-One Concentrated Category: Other Materials Coal tar creosote CAS: 8001-58-9 Aliases: Brick oil; Coal tar creosote oils; Coal tar oil; Creosote, from coal tar; Creosotum; Cresylic creosote; Heavy oil; Liquid pitch oil; Naphthalene oil; Petroleum creosote; Preserv-O-sote; Sakresote 100; Wash oil; WPA #1; Creosote P1; HSDB 6299; Coal tars (during destructive distillation); Creosote (coal tar); Creosote, coal tar Category: Other Materials Construction adhesives (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: Liquid Nails for Projects & Construction; Liquid Nails; Liquid Nails Adhesive; 3M Scotch-Grip Construction Mastic Adhesive 4323; 3M Fastbond 4323 Construction Mastic Adhesive; OSI QB-300 Multi-Purpose Construction Adhesive; OSI QB-300; Ceel-Tite Adhesive; Ceel-Tite Adh; Chapco Safe Set 7; Chapco Safe Set SS 7; Chemlok 220; Chemlok 607; Chemtool Contact Adhesive; Childers CP-97; Contact Cement; Loctite Minute Bond Adhesive 312 (Adhesive); Loctite Minute Bond Adhesive 312 (Primer); 332 Structural Adhesive; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part A); 3M structural Adhesive Part A; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part A), 74361A; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part B); 3M structural Adhesive Part B; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part B), 74361B; EC 3448 Structural Adhesive; Speedbonder 325 Structural Adhesive; DAP Weldwood Contact Cement; Dow Corning 280A Adhesive; Dow Corning 281 Adhesive; Dow Corning 281; DC-281; Evans Border & Vinyl-Over-Vinyl Adhesive; EZ Weld 208 Multipurpose Cement; Fastbond 30-NF Neutral Contact Adhesive; Fastbond 30-NF; 3M Fastbond Contact Adhesive 30-NF, Neutral; Fastbond Adhesive #10; Floor Tile Adhesive; Foster 85-20 Spark-Fas Adhesive; Glas Grip 901; Golden Harvest GH-34 Heavyweight Clear Adhesive; Green Glue; IPS Weld-On #10 Cement Component A; IPS Weld-On #10 Cement Component B; Heavy Duty Clear Adhesive; Evans Heavy Duty Clear Adhesive; Henry 246 Seam Adhesive; Henry 356 "MultiPro" Premium Multipurpose Flooring Adhesive; Henry 356 Next Generation Floor Covering Adhesive; Henry Floor Covering Adhesive #356; Henry 440 Cove Base Adhesive; Henry Cove Base Adhesive; Henry 440 Cove Base Glue; Henry Acoustical Tile Cement; Acoustical Tile Cement; Henry Acoustic Cement; Pliobond 20; 3M Hi-Strength Spray Adhesive; 3M Hi-Strength Spray Adhesive 90; Silgrip PSA 529; Camie 390B Contact Cement; Scotch-Grip Brand Contact Cement 1357; 3M EC1357 adhesive Category: Other Materials Copper CAS: 7440-50-8 Aliases: Copper metal dusts; Copper metal fumes; M&T Phosphorized Copper Anodes; CI 77400; Pigment metal 2; 1721 Gold; Allbri natural copper; ANAC 110; Anode copper; Arwood copper; Blister copper; C 100 (metal); C.I. 77400; C.I. Pigment Metal 2; Cathode copper; CDA 101; CDA 102; CDA 110; CDA 122; CDX (metal); CE 1110; CE 7 (metal); CI 77400; CI Pigment metal 2; Copper bronze; Copper fulleride (CuC20); Copper M 1; Copper powder; Copper precipitates; Copper slag-airborne; Copper slag-milled; Copper, metallic powder; Copper-airborne; Copper-milled; CU M3; Cu-7; Cuprum; Cuprum metallicum; Cutox 6010; Cutox 6030; E 115 (metal); Electrolytic refinery billet copper; Electrolytic refinery wirebar copper; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 022501; Gold bronze; HSDB 1622; Kafar copper; M1 (Copper); M2 (Copper); M3 (Copper); M3R; M3S; M4 (Copper); OFHC Cu; Paragard T 380a; Paragard t380a; Rame; Raney copper; Tatum-T; Copper dust; Copper metal powder; Copper, dusts and mists; Copper, elemental; Copper, fume; Cu Category: Metals Cyanoacrylate adhesives (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: Locktite Quick Set 404 Instant Adhesive; Quick Set 404 Industrial Adhesive; Loctite 404 Quick Set; Loctite 409 SuperBonder Instant Adhesive Gel; Loctite 409 SuperBonder Instant Adhesive Gel, 34818; Loctite 409 Super Bonder Industrial Grade Gel Instant Adhesive; M-Bond 200 Adhesive; Prism 411 Glue; Prism 454 Glue; Quicktite Super Glue; Pronto CA-4 Instant Adhesive; Red Devil Super Glue; Super Glue; Super Bonder 420; Ross Super Glue; Super Bonder 416 Gap Filling Instant Adhesive; Superbond 416; Loctite 411; Prism 411 Clear Toughened Instant Adhesive; 3M Scotch-Weld Instant Adhesive; Loctite 4471 Prism Instant Adhesive Surface Insensitive; Loctite 4471; 3M Scotch-Weld Instant Adhesive Surface Activator; Aron Alpha Type 202-Ethyl Blue Cap Adhesive; Assure 425 Instant Adhesive; Loctite Prism 426 Black Mask; View Mirror Adhesive; Rearview Mirror Adhesive; Ultra Bond Super Glue; PC Ultra Bond Gel Super Glue 2GR Category: Other Materials Dichloromethane CAS: 75-09-2 Aliases: Methane, dichloro-; Methylenechloride; Methylene chloride; Methylene dichloride; Methane dichloride; Flux-Off; Hysol-methylene chloride; Rez N Bond; Rez-N-Bond; 80-01 Desolv 292; Desolv 292; CH2Cl2 Category: Solvents Diethylene glycol monohexyl ether CAS: 112-59-4 Aliases: Diethylene glycol n-hexyl ether; Diethylene glycol mono(n-hexyl) ether; Diethylene glycol hexyl ether; n-Hexyl carbitol; Hexyl carbitol; 2-((2-Hexyloxy)ethoxy)ethanol; 3,6-Dioxadodecanol-1; Ethanol, 2-((2-hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; Ethanol, 2-(2-(hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; Ethanol, 2-(2-(2-hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; 2-(2-Hexyloxyethoxy)ethanol; n-Hexoxyethoxyethanol; C6H13OC2H4OC2H4OH; C10H22O3 Category: Solvents Endotoxin CAS: 11034-88-1 Aliases: Endotoxins Category: Other Materials Epoxy adhesives (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: 3M Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive 2216 Part A; Adhesive, Structural 2216A,Gray; 3M Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive 2216 Part B; Adhesive, Structural 2216B, Gray; A-2 Epoxy Resin; A-2 Resin; Barco Bond Fast Cure Epoxy Adhesive Part A; Barco Bond Fast Cure Epoxy Adhesive Part B; Bicron Part BC-600 Part B Epoxy Cement; BC-600 Part B (Aliphatic Amine Blend); BKC 20101, Component A; Semi-Rigid Epoxy Embedding Compound, SRIR Epoxy; Buehler Epoxicure Hardener; BX 20101, Part B; Double Bubble Red Package; Extra Fast Setting Double Bubble Red Epoxy; Double Bubble Package Extra Fast Setting Epoxy Red; Durapower Patch Kit; Durapower Patch Two Part Epoxy Fiber Patch Kit; Durcupan A Epoxy Resin; Durcupan A; Ebecryl 600; Ebecryl 600, BisA epoxy diacrylate; Ebecryl 605; Ebecryl 605, BisA epoxy diacrylate; Ebecryl 608; Ebecryl 608, Acrylated epoxy/polyol blend; EE4147; C-8-4147; E-Phen; Epo-Tek 301 Epoxy; Epo-Tek 301 Epoxy Kit; Epo-Tek 305 Epoxy; Epo-Thin EPOXY Hardner; Cyracure Cycloaliphatic Epoxide Resin UVR-6110; Devcon 2-Ton Clear Epoxy Hardener; DEVCON B Plastic Steel Epoxy (liquid); Devcon Plastic Steel Epoxy (Hardener), 71716B; Epoxy 907 Two Part Adhesive System Part B; Ablebond 8175; Ablebond 8175A; Hysol FP4401; Hysol FP4450; Hysol FP4451; Hysol FP4652; Hysol FP6401; Thermoset MD-130; Ablebond 8700E; Ablebond 8700K; Ablebond 84-1LMI; Ablebond 84-3; Epo-Thin Epoxy Resin; Epoxy Resin (epo-thin); Epoxy 907 Two Part Adhesive System Part A; Epoxy 907 Adhesive System Part A; Epoxy 907 Adhesive System Part B; Epoxy Adhesive R/M 86009; R/M 86009 Epoxy Adhesive; Epoxy Base B-14A; EPOXY, Ob-Cy 20-2 Catalyst; Ob-Cy low temp epoxy catalyst; Fast Cure Epoxy (Hardener); Fast Cure Epoxy (Resin); Fast Cure Epoxy 45 Mixer Cups; Epoxy -45 Adhesive Fast Cure Mixer Cups; Epoxy -45, General Purpose, Loctite Cat. 445-83; Adhesive Fast Cure Mixer Cups 445; G-G Epoxy Curing Agent; G-G Epoxy Curing Agent Y 5242CX; Hysol 1C Epoxi-Patch Adhesive; Epoxi-patch 1C; Epoxy Patch Kit 1C Part B; BKC 20131 Epoxy Encapsulant; D.E.R. 671-XM75 Epoxy Resin; Epoxy 110 Part A; Epoxy 110 Part B; Epoxy 45; Epoxy Part B 110; X 304 Epoxy Catalyst; X-530 Catalyst Component HS Epoxy; 3025A Resin; BKC 20114 Part A; BKC 20114, Part A; BKC 20114 Part B; BKC 20114, Part B; BKC 20118, Part A; BKC 20118, Part B; BKC 20125 Part B,Epoxy Encapsulant, Hardener; Chemgrip Cement, Part A; Chemgrip Bonding Kit Part A; Chemgrip Cement, Part B; Chemgrip Bonding Kit Part B; CM 110 Part A; CM 110, Part A; CM 110 Part B; CM 110, Part B; EPK 1C Part A; EPK 1C Part B; Epo Tek 330 Part A; Epo Tek 330 Part B; Epo-tek H20E; Epo-tek H20E Part A Resin; White Epoxy Paste; M/M Quick Cure; M/M Quick Cure 5975; Epon 1031; Epon 871; Epoxide hardener; ; Hysol 1C Hardener; Hysol Epoxy Patch Kit Resin; Epoxy Patch Kit 1C Part A; Hysol HD3475; M-Bond 610 Epoxy; Metalset A-4 Epoxy Part A; Metalset A-4 Epoxy; Mult-E-Poxy 180 Part B; Omegabond 101 (Part A) Resin; Omegabond 101 (Part B) Resin; Omegabond 200 Cement (Part A, Epoxy Resin); PC Series Epoxy; RA-0018-A Reactive Adhesive Base; Rectorseal EP-200 EP-400 Epoxy; Epo-Tek H37-MP; Epo-Tek H67-MP; Epo-Tek H35-175MP; Epo-Tek H65-175MP; Loctite FP4546; Loctite FP4549; Ablebond 967-1; Epo-Tek E41 10 Part A; Epo-Tek E41 10 Part B; Epoxy Technology E4110; Epo-Tek EE 129-4 Part A; Epo-Tek EE 129-4 Part B; Epoxy Technology EE129-4; Loctite 3888 Resin; 3888 Silver Electrically Conductive Adhesive Resin; Loctite 3888 Hardener; 3888 Silver Electrically Conductive Adhesive Hardener; Scotchcast Brand Resin #8 Part A; Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive DP-190 (Part A); Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive DP-190 (Part B); Scotch-Weld DP-420; Silver Epoxy part A; Silver Epoxy part B; Smooth-on PC-3 Black Epoxy Kit; Smooth-on, PC Series Epoxy Part A; Stycast 2850FT black; Stycast 2850MT Blue Epoxy Resin; Stycast W-19 Red; Tile-Clad II Epoxy (Part A); Tile-Clad II Hardener (Part B); Two Part Epoxy; TPE; Water Base Epoxy, Part A, Clear, Freda Inc.; Water Base Epoxy, Part B, Freda Inc.; Ablefilm 517; Ablefilm 550; Ablestik 550; Multi-E-Epoxy 180 Part B; Omegabond 101 (Part B) Catalyst; PC-3 Black Epoxy; Scotchcast Resin #8 Part A; Scotch-Weld DP-420 NS Black Epoxy Adhesive; Stycast 2850FT; Tile-Clad II Epoxy; Tile-Clad II Epoxy Hardener; EPIBOND 7002; Furane 7002; Activator, Water-Based Epoxy, Rust-Oleum No. 6001-604; Circuitworks Conductive Epoxy - Part A (Adhesive); Cotronics Epoxy Hardener; Cotronics Epoxy Resin; CTBN-Epon 828-DEA mixture; Curing Agent B-14B; Circuit SAF ME-430; Circuit SAF ME-455; Circuit SAF ME-456; Metalset A-4 Part B; Furane epibond 7200; EpoPro 7200; EpoPro 7200-4; EPIBOND 7200-4; Omegabond 200 Cement (Part B, Catalyst); Scotchcast Brand Resin #8 Part B; A-12 Part A; A-12, Part A; A-12 Part A Adhesive Resin; A-12 Part B; Part B; A-12 Part B Industrial Adhesive; A2 Adhesive BKC 20108 Resin; Adhesive Resin B-20; BKC 20116 Resin-EPON 828; Buehler Epoxicure Resin; Cycloaliphatic epoxide Resin; Cycloaliphatic epoxide; Cycloaliphatic epoxide Resin ERL-4221; Delta Bond Adhesive Resin; Epo-tek H20E Part A; Epo-tek H20E Part A Resin; Stycast 1266 Resin; Tra-Cast 3103 Resin; Tra-duct 2902 Resin; Wear Guard Resin and Hardner; Hysol EA 907 Part A; Hysol Epoxi 907 Part B Hardener; Hysol EA 9309.3NA System, Part B; Hysol EA 9309.3NA System; Sikadur 31 Hi-mod gel (Part A); Sikadur 31 Hi-mod gel- Part A; Sikadur 32 Hi Mod LPL - Part B Improved; Sikadur 32 Hi-Mod Grout Part B; Sikadur 35 Hi-Mod LV Part A; Sikadur 35 Hi-Mod LV Part B; Thermofit S-1006 Adhesive Part A; Thermofit S-1006 Adhesive Part B; Varian Torr Seal Part A; Varian Torr Seal Part B; M-Bond Type AE 10 Curing Agent; M-Bond AE Resin; M-Bond 600 Adhesive; M-Bond 610 Adhesive; ; Scotchcast Resin #8 Part B; Smooth-on, PC Series, Curing agent, Part B; Curing agent, Smooth-on, PC Series, Part B; Scotch-Weld 2214 Non-Metallic Filled Epoxy Adhesive; Epicure 3125 Curing Agent; Epi-Cure 3125 Curing Agent; Ablefilm 501; Barco Bond MB-165, 175, 185 (Part A); Barco Bond MB-165, 175, 185 (Part B); BKC 20117 Base; BKC 20117 Hardener; 3534 Glob Epoxy; 3533 Fill Epoxy; 3533 Underfill Epoxy; 3532 Dam Epoxy; Black Epoxy Paste; Master Bond EP21TDCANHT Part A; Master Bond EP21TDCANHT Part B; MS-5C Base Component; MS-5C Hardener Component; BX-2216 Base; Hysol EA 9396/C2 System Part A; Hysol EA 9396/C2 System Part B; Epoweld 8173 Part A; Epoweld 8173 Part B; Black Mixture; Hysol 608 Epoxi-Patch Adhesive Hardener; Hysol M-9-N; Green Epoxy Paste; 3-Compon Bonding Agent; Sika Armatec 110 Epochem Bonding Agent Part A,B,C; Devcon A Plastic Steel Putty A Resin; Devcon A Putty Hardener; Double Bubble Orange; Double Bubble Orange 04007; EPK 6C Hardner; Epoxy 304-1; Epoxy #304-1; Epoxy Mortar; Lumber Epoxy Putty; Pig Repair Putty; Diglycidylether of Bisphenol-A202, #PTY209, #PTY230, (Epoxy putty - pig repair putty); Master Bond Polymer EP21AR Part B; Waylock Adhesive; Waylock Adhesive Part A; Waylock Adhesive Part B; Epibond (thiocol polysulfide); Epibond; Genamid 250; Epibond 104 Part A; Epibond 104 Part B; D. E. R. 332 Epoxy Resin; D.E.R. 332 Epoxy Resin; Plastic Steel Putty A Resin; Balkamp Instant Gas Tank Repair; Belzona 1111; Belzona 1111 (super metal) - base; Belzona 5811 Immersion Grade Base; Belzona Immersion Grade Base; Buehler NO. 20-8130 Epoxide Resin; Epo-Kwick Resin; Hercules Pro Poxy 20; Epon Curing Agent U; Epon Resin 812; Epon 812; Epon Resin 815; Red Epoxy Paste; Stycast 1090 Black; Epoxylite #8651-2 Part A; Epoxylite #8651-2 Part B; Epoxylite #C316; Hysol 50-100R; BKC 20127 Epoxy Adhesive; EA 9394 System Part A; EA 9394 System Part B; Epoxy Steel Resin; Hysol 0151 Resin; EPK 0151 Resin; Hysol 0151 Hardener; EPK 0151 Hardener; BKC 20119 Component A; BKC 20119 Component B; Im8/8551-7 Graphite Epoxy (Magnamite Carbon Epoxy Prepreg); Epo-Tek OE101 Part A; Epo-Tek OE101 Part B; BKC 20128 Epoxy Encapsulant Part B; BKC 20128 Epoxy Encapsulant kit; BX-2216 Nonflowing Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive Base; BX-2216 Nonflowing Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive Accelerator; Hysol EA 9394 Part A; Hysol EA 9394 Part B; Epoxy 2181086 Part A; Epoxy 2181086 Part B; Epikure 3140 Curing Agent; Epicure 3140 Curing Agent; Plastic Steel Liquid Hardener 0202; Adhesive 2214; Epon Resin 815C; Epo-Tek H77,Part A; EpoTek H77 Part A; Epo-Tek H77, Part B; Hysol 0151 Epoxi-Patch Adhesive; Hysol 2038 resin; Stycast 2850GT; Stycast 2850GT black; Stycast 2850GT blue; Steelmaster 43Ht Part A; A-4 Hardener; Accelerator 339 Epoxy Curing Promoter; Accelerator 399 Epoxy Curing Promoter; Adhesive EA 934 Part A; Adhesive EA 934,Part A; Hysol EA 934 NA System Part A; Hysol EA 934 NA System, Part A; Adhesive EA 934 Part B; Adhesive EA 934, Part B; Hysol EA 934NA System Part B; Hysol EA 934NA System, Part B; Ancamide 400 Curing Agent; Pacific Anchor Curing Agent Ancamide 400; Catalyst 23LV; Emerson & Cuming Curing Agent 23LV; Chromrc 60 Bond; CHO-BOND 584; Emerson & Cuming Catalyst 9; Catalyst 9; Epo Tek H61; Epo-Tek H61; FM 123-5 Adhesive Film; FM-123-5 Adhesive Film; Helmicol Part A; Helmicol Part B; Hexply F155 Prepreg; Hysol HD3404; V-285 Blue Epoxy Paste; Blue mixture; Versamid 125; V25 Curing Agent; Epon Curing Agent V-25; Trabond F113; Tra-Bond F113 SC Bipax 2,5 GR; Tra-Cast 3103 Hardener; Tra-duct 2902 Hardener; FM 47 Liquid Adhesive; Hysol AC4018; BKC 20102 Category: Other Materials Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid CAS: 60-00-4 Aliases: EDTA; Ethylenediamine tetra acetic acid; Ethylenebisiminodiacetic acid; Ethylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid; (Ethylenedinitrilo)tetraacetic acid; 3,6-Bis(carboxymethyl)-3,5-diazoocta-nedioic acid; Versene; Ethylene diaminetetra acetic acid; Edetic acid; (HOOCCH2)2NCH2CH2N(CH2COOH)2 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Ferrous sulfate CAS: 7720-78-7 Aliases: Iron II sulfate; Iron (II) sulfate; Iron vitriol; Copperas; Green vitriol; Iron sulfate hexahydrate; Iron (II) sulfate hexahydrate; Iron II sulfate hexahydrate; Ferrous sulfate hexahydrate; FeSO4; FeSO4.6H2O Category: Other Materials Garnet CAS: 1302-62-1 Category: Other Materials Gasoline CAS: 8006-61-9; 86290-81-5 Aliases: Mobil Regular Unleaded Gasoline; MoGas; Gasoline fuel; White gas; Unleaded gasoline; Gasoline vapors Category: Solvents General purpose cleaners (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: Spray Nine; Knight's Spray Nine; Formula 409; Formula 409 All Purpose Cleaner; Formula 409 Cleaner; Fantastik Regular All Purpose Cleaner; Fantastik Cleaner; 3M Brand Desk and Office Cleaner 573; Ajax Oxygen Bleach Cleaner; Ajax Oxygen Bleach Cleanser; Ajax powder; Aqueous Cascade Cleaner; Basic-H Cleaner; Branson Industrial Strength Cleaner; Branson Cleaner; Branson General Purpose Cleaner; Castrol Super Clean Tough Task - Multipurpose Cleaner/Degreaser; Cleaner, Kaiblooey; Comet Cleaner; Procter & Gamble Commercial-Professional Line Comet Cleaner with Bleach; Comet Disinfectant Cleanser; Crazy Clean All Purpose Cleaner; John Deere All-Purpose Cleaner; GP Forward SC General Purpose Cleaner; GP General Purpose Cleaner Solution; Branson GP; Bransonic Ultrasonic Cleaner; Pitney Bowes Multipurpose Cleaner With Wipes; Kit, Deluxe Cleaning Cko-3; Buckeye Shopmaster Cleaner; Buckeye Shopmaster; Envi-Ro-Tech 1677 Cleaner/Degreaser; Envi-Ro-Tech 1677 Universal Cleaner/Degreaser; Buckeye Blue; Degreaser Kaipow Heavy-Duty; Spic and Span detergent; HySan Hysolv Solvent Degreaser; HySan Hysolv Solvent Degreaser & Spot Cleaner; Grimex Heavy Duty Alkaline Cleaner & Degreaser; CSM-1A Degreaser; All Purpose Degreaser and Wash; Zepride E Degreaser; KA Industrial Degreaser; FL-70 Detergent; FL-70 (detergent); Non-Phosphate Detergent Solution; Ajax Cleanser with Chlorine; Ajax with Chlorine Bleach Cleanser; Institutional Ajax Cleanser with Chlorine Bleach; Clean on the Go Clean by Peroxy 15; Galaxy Cleanser; Kleerall 99; Kleerall #99; Brady clean all; Creme clean (Hillyard #106 Creme clean); Creme clean; Hillyard #106 Creme clean; Actrel 4493L cleaner; Actrel hydrocarbon solvent; LPS Precision clean; Micro cleaning Solution; Micro-90; Micro-90 (concentrated cleaning solution); Micro 90 Detergent; Oakite Liqu-Det 2 cleaner; Oakite Liqu Det; Isoterge; Isoterge Detergent Cleaner; Zep Spree; Turco Plaudit; Scrub Cleaner 11; Blue Whiz; Break-up; Brulin MP 1793; Buckeye Straight Up Detergent; Buckeye Straight Up; Chalkboard Cleaner; CHEL DTPA 100#F; CHEL DTPA-41; Chemiclean; Cimclean 30; Cimclean; Cleaner Conditioner 231; Clearview Terminal Wipe II; Conq-R-Dust Liquid; Conq-R-Dust Noil Wtr Based Dust Mop; Conq-R-Dust Pressurized (Mop Treatment Liquid)(Aerosol); Elky Pro Baseboard Cleaner; Elky Pro Base Board Cleaner; Envirokleen 1200; EK-1200; Expo Dry Erase Surface Cleaner; Dry Erase Surface Cleaner; Expo White Board Cleaner; Expo White Board Cleaner (clear); Fedron; Fiber Pro TLC; Fiber Pro TLC/40 Traffic Lane Cleaner; Glance SC (Super Concentrate); Hillyard Assurance; Assurance; Hillyard Renovator; Hil-treat Dust Mop Treatment; Bon Ami Cleanser; Goof Off Cleaner VOC Compliant; Pinesol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner; Consume; Envirotech 1675; Goof Off; Green Clean; Green Works Natural All Purpose Cleaner; Green Works Natural Bathroom Cleaner; Brady Industries Neutral Cleaner; Oakite 131; Oakite 190; Oakite 214 M; Oakite 90; Oakite Citridet; Oakite Dynadet; Oakite Inpro-Clean 2500; Oakite Inpro-Clean 3000; Inproclean 3000; Oakite NE 38; Oakite NST Aluminum Cleaner; Oakite Aluminum Cleaner NST; Pro-Link Preference Neutral Cleaner 1-2-3; Pro Link Preference Neutral Cleaner; Pro-Link Preference Neutral Cleaner; Pro Link Preference Neutral Cleaner 1-2-3; Purinel; RBS 35 Concentrate; Rough Touch Scrubs In-A-Bucket; Sioux Liquid A; Spartan BH-38; Spray On/Off Cleaner; Spray On/Wipe Off Cleaner; Spray-On-Wipe-Off; Spray Remover And Cleaner; Sp-1138; ITW Fluid Spray Remover And Cleaner; Stride Floral SC; Super Hi-Pressure Concentrate; FO-1 Wipe Cleaner Degreaser; Thermaclean 095-0043; 5-Plus All Purpose Cleaner; Ammoniated All Purpose Cleaner-Aerosol Category: Other Materials Hydrochloric acid CAS: 7647-01-0 Aliases: Hydrogen chloride; Hydrogen chloride gas; Muriatic acid; Anhydrous hydrochloric acid; The Works Drain Opener; Nalco 2560 Acid Cleaner; Misty Descaler Two; Limeaway; HN-503 Predip; HN-504A Activator Carrier; Rydlyme; Rid-lime; Rydlyme, Rid-lime; HCl Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Hydrofluoric acid CAS: 7664-39-3 Aliases: Hydrogen fluoride; Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride; Aqueous hydrogen fluoride; Fluorhydric acid; Fluohydric acid; Hydrofluoride; HF; HF-A Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Hydrogen CAS: 1333-74-0 Aliases: Protium; HSDB 5026; Hydrogen atoms; Molecular hydrogen; Hydrogen, compressed; Hydrogen, compressed [UN1049] [Flammable gas]; Hydrogen, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid); Hydrogen,refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid) [UN1966] [Flammable gas]; UN1049; UN1966; H; H2 Category: Gases Hydrogen peroxide CAS: 7722-84-1 Aliases: Hydrogen dioxide; Hydroperoxide; Peroxide; Dihydrogen peroxide; Perhydrol; Multibond C-50; H2O2 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Iron II hydroxide CAS: 18624-44-7 Aliases: Iron (II) hydroxide; Ferrous hydroxide; Iron dihydroxide; Fe(OH)2 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Iron III hydroxide CAS: 20344-49-4 Aliases: Iron hydroxide; Ferric hydroxide; Iron (III) hydroxide alpha; Iron III hydroxide alpha; Iron (III) hydroxide, alpha; Iron III hydroxide, alpha; Fe(OH)3 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Lead CAS: 7439-92-1 Aliases: Lead based paints; Solder; Plumbum; Blei; C.I. 77575; C.I. Pigment Metal 4; CI 77575; CI pigment metal 4; Glover; HSDB 231; KS-4; Lead element; Lead flake; Lead metal; Lead S 2; Lead S2; Olow; Omaha & grant; Pb-S 100; Plumbum; Plumbum metallicum; Rough lead bullion; SSO 1; Lead, elemental; Lead, elemental and inorganic compounds; Lead, inorganic; Lead-202; Lead 202; Pb-202; Pb 202; Pb Category: Metals Metal working fluids (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: #442 Cutting Oil; A-9 cutting oil; Bright Edge 150 Cutting and Grinding Oil; CL-60 Cutting Lubricant; Kleen Kool 100; KLEEN KOOL-100; Kleen-Kool-100; Mobil CL-60 Cutting Lubricant; Cutting Oil Bulk; Cutting Oil; Dottie Dark Cutting Oil; FISKE’s 4050 Cutting Oil; Cutting oil #4050; J-54 Cutting Oil; Hangsterfer's Hard Cut #511; LPS Tapmatic AquaCut Cutting Fluid; LPS Tapmatic AquaCut Cutting Fluid,01216, 01228, 01205, 01255; LPS Tapmatic Natural Cutting Fluid; LPS Tapmatic Natural Cutting Fluid, 44204, 44220, 44230, 44240; Tapmatic Natural Cutting Fluid; MB-30 Honing Oil VGS-20657 Sear Cutting Oil; MB-30-5 Honing Oil; MB-30-55 Honing Oil; MB-30-330 Honing Oil; Orgent ltco; Light thread cutting oil; Relton Aluminum Cutting Oil; Ridge Nuclear Thread Cutting Oil; Rigid Nuclear Cutting Oil; Ridgid Nuclear Thread Cutting Oil; Ridge Premium Nuclear Thread Cutting Oil; Lubricating oils (petroleum), clay-treated spent; Lubricating oils, petroleum, clay-treated spent; Ridgid Premium Dark Thread Cutting Oil; Ridgid Dark Thread Cutting Oil; Sulflo #1; Sulflothread cutting fluid; Sultex D Cutting Oil; A-9 Aluminum Cutting Fluid; Hard Cut 525; Hangsterfer's Hard Cut 525; Qual Star LF Metal Working Fluid Concentrate; Sulflo Machine Kut Bright; High Sulfur Content Cutting Oil; Cut Max 570; Cut-Max 570; Cimcool Mini Kit 1, Solution A; Cimcool Mini Kit 1, Solution B; Cimcool Mini Kit 1,Solution C; Trimsol; Trim E206; Trim sol; Sultex F; Ordnance Oil 300; Option 1; Opcofilm 300 Drawing Compound; Astro-Grind A; Astro Grind; Blasocut 4000 Strong; Buehler IsoCut Plus Fluid; Isocut fluid; Mobilmet Gamma; Milpro 634 Metalworking Oil; MX-M634A-Metalworking oil; Cimperial 1011; Cimperial 16EP; Cimplus 80; Cimstar 3700; Cimstar 3700 Boeing; Cimstar 3700T; Cimtech 200; Cindol 3101; Clairo Oil 100; Cool Tool; Coolex 40; Doall Power Cut #360 Soluble Coolant; Do All Power Cut #360 Soluble Coolant; DoAll Power Cut #360; Kool Mist Formula #78; Kool Mist 78; Kool Mist Formula 78; Kool Mist 77; Kool Mist Formula 77; Kool Mist Formula #77; Formula #78 Mist Coolant; Formula #77 Mist Coolant; Cool Mist; Kool Mist; Cool Tool II; Imperial Cutting Oil; Safety-Cool 800; Jon Cool; Sunquench 1021; Trim Clear; Trim Mist; Mobilmet S 122; Slide Cutting Oil Category: Other Materials Methyl ethyl ketone CAS: 78-93-3 Aliases: 2-Butanone; Butanone; Methyl acetone; Ethyl methyl ketone; Methylethyl ketone; MEK; GC Bond Cement; GC Bond Adhesive; Weld-On 771, 772, 773 Pipe Cement for ABS Plastic Pipe; Weld-On 771, 772,773 Pipe Cement For ABS Pipe; C4H8O Category: Solvents Mineral oil CAS: 8012-95-1 Aliases: Adepsene Oil; Alboline; Bayol F; Crystosol; Drakeol; Fonoline; Glymol; Paraffin Oil; Parol; Paroleine; Petroleum base oil; Mineral oil, paraffinic, high aromatic; Mineral oil, paraffinic, low aromatic; Mineral oil, paraffinic,neutral oil; Oil mist, mineral; Lesker TKO 19 Ultra; Vacuum pump fluid TKO 19 ultra; Nujol; Nyoil; Apiezon grease N; Belex Polar Gear Oil 75/80; Bel-Ray Anti-Wear Lub 3; Al's Oil; Lubriplate Mo-Lith No. 2; Multi-Purpose MoS2 Lubricant; 561 Way Lubricant 68; Renodraw SC SW Bulk; Texaco Way Lubricant; Way Lubricant 68; Dynachem Antifoam Agent Category: Other Materials Monoethanolamine CAS: 141-43-5 Aliases: 1-Amino-2-hydroxyethane; 2-Amino-1-ethanol; 2-Aminoethanol; 2-Hydroxyethanamine; 2-Hydroxyethylamine; Aminoethanol; Colamine; Ethanol, 2-amino-; Ethanolamine; Ethylolamine; Glycinol; HSDB 531; MEA; Olamine; Thiofaco M-50; USAF EK-1597; beta-Aminoethyl alcohol; beta-Hydroxyethylamine; APC All Purpose Neutralizer; HOCH2CH2NH2; C2H7NO Category: Other Materials Morpholine and Cyclohexylamine in aqueous solution CAS: 110-91-8; 108-91-8; 7732-18-5 Category: Other Materials N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine CAS: 3710-84-7 Aliases: Diethylhydroxylamine; HSDB 6819; N-Hydroxydiethylamine; Hydroxylamine, N,N-diethyl-; N,N-Diethylhydroxyamine; Ethanamine, N-ethyl-N-hydroxy-; C4H11NO Category: Other Materials Naphtha CAS: 8030-30-6 Aliases: Petroleum hydrocarbon naphtha; Petroleum naphtha; Crude solvent coal tar naphtha; High solvent naphtha; Savin dispersant; Heavy straight run naphtha (petroleum); Naphtha, petroleum, heavy straight-run; Heavy straight-run naphtha; Solvent naphtha; Petroleum benzin; Petroleum distillates (naphtha); Petroleum-derived naphtha; Aromatic solvent; ; Aromatic naphtha; Hydrotreated naphtha; Naphtha, hydrotreated; Naphtha, petroleum; Naphtha, solvent; Aromatic petroleum solvent; Naphtha (coal tar); Coal tar naphtha; Solvent naphtha (petroleum), light aromatic; Light aromatic solvent naphtha; Light ligroin; White spirits (Naphtha); High flash aromatic naphtha; Benzin; Benzine; Amsco H-J; Amsco H-SB; Super VMP; ; Solitrol; Coal tar emulsion driveway sealant; TM-07-504 Coal tar emulsion asphalt sealer; Rubber solvent (naphtha); Petroleum ether; Mineral spirits; Note: In addition to Naphtha (Rubber solvent (naphtha)), Mineral spirits is also used as a term for Stoddard solvent, Ligroin and Petroleum ether. Note, however, that Mineral spirits is NOT synonymous with mineral oil Category: Solvents Natural gas CAS: 7440-59-7; 124-38-9; 7727-37-9; 74-82-8; 74-84-0; 74-98-6; 75-28-5; 106-97-8; 78-78-4; 109-66-0; 110-54-3; 142-82-5 Aliases: Liquified natural gas; Natural gas (petroleum); LNG; Gas, natural; Synthetic natural gas; Natural gas, combustion Category: Gases Nickel CAS: 7440-02-0 Aliases: Nickel fumes; Nickel dust; Nickel powder; Raney nickel; Raney alloy; Electroless nickel; L Nickel; Nickel-60; Nickel 60; Ni-60; Ni 60; Nickel-63; Nickel 63; Ni-63; Ni 63; Nickel felt; Ni Category: Metals Nitric acid CAS: 7697-37-2 Aliases: Azotic acid; Hydrogen nitrate; Aqua fortia; Engravers acid; Nital; Fuming nitric acid; Red fuming nitric acid; HNO3 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Oxalic acid CAS: 144-62-7 Aliases: Ethanedioic acid; Oxalic acid, anhydrous; Aquisal; Bar Keepers Friend; H2C2O4 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Petroleum oils CAS: 64741-88-4 Aliases: Sun Refining and Marketing Petroleum Oil; Cindol 3103; Oil mist; Petroleum oil mist; TKO FF; TKO FF (lubricating oil); HE-200 Mechanical Pump Fluid; HE200 Vacuum Pump Fluid; Trivac HE 200 Vacuum Pump Oil; High Vacuum Pump Oil; HE175 Vacuum Pump Fluid; ; Distillates (petroleum), solvent-refined heavy paraffinic; Solvent-refined paraffinic distillates; Mechanical pump fluid; Diffoil 20 Diffusion Pump Oil; Welch DuoSeal Vacuum Pump Oil; DuoSeal Vacuum Pump Oil; Super X Mechanical Vacuum Pump Oil; Solvent refined paraffinic distillate; Kinney Super-X Oil-Vacuum Pump Lubricant; Kinney Super-X Oil Category: Other Materials Phosphoric acid CAS: 7664-38-2 Aliases: Orthophosphoric acid; o-Phosphoric acid; Turco 4215A; Liquid Ice Machine Cleaner; Calgon Ice Machine Cleaner; Unichrome 4A Compound; Manganese phospholene; Manganesed phospholene #7; Brady Industries Mild Acid Restroom Cleaner; H3PO4 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Plastic pipe cleaners, primers and cements (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: 210 ABS Cement; ABS glue; Carlon Standard Clear PVC Solvent Cement; Carlon Cement; Carlon Standard Clear PVC Solvent Cement, VC9961P, VC9962, VC9963, VC9965, VC9963C, VC9965C; Carlon Quick-Set Cement; Carlon Quickset Cement; Oatey Medium Clear PVC Cement (31017, 31018,31019, 31020, 31021); PVC glue; Oatey Regular Clear PVC Solvent Cement; P-4 Regular PVC Cement; Purple Primer Cleaner; PVC Cleaner/Primer; PVC Clear Medium Body Cement; PVC Purple Primer; PVC primer; Chemical plumbing primer, purple; PVC/CPVC Primer; Weld-on 2705 Low VOC Plastic Pipe Cement; Weld-on 702, 704,705, 707, 710, 711, 717, 719, 721 Cement for PVC Pipe; Weld-on 705; Weld-on 711 PVC Cement; Weld-On P-68 Primer for PVC/CPVC Plastic Pipe; Weld-On P-68 Primer for PVC; Weld-On P-68 Primer; Weld-On P-70 Primer; Weld-On P-70 Primer for PVC Plastic Pipe; Big Bill PVC Primer and Cleaner; Carlon All Weather Quickset; Carlon All Weather ENT Blue Quickset PVC Solvent Cement; E-Z Weld PVC Solvent Cement; EZ Weld Clear PVC Solvent Cement; Hercules PVC Gray Cement; PVC Solvent Cement; Hercules PVC Primer; Low VOC PVC Solvent Cement; Marsh PVC Primer; Nibco CPVC Plastic Pipe Cement; Oatey All Purpose Cement; Oatey All Purpose Cement (30818, 30821, 30834,30847, 30848); PVC cement; Oatey CPVC Solvent Cement; CPVC cement; Oatey Heavy Duty Gray PVC Solvent Cement; Oatey Medium Clear PVC Cement; Oatey Purple Primer/Cleaner; Oatey Purple Primer; Oatey Cleaner; Oatey Clear Primer/Cleaner; Oatey CPVC Cleaner; Oatey Heavy Duty Clear Solvent Cement; Pistol Pete Solvent Cement; Weld-On Solvent Cement; Weld-on 714; Eurapipe MEK ABS pipe cleaner; ABS primer; Celanese Pipe Solvent; Hurricane Homer 828; Hurricane Homer; PVC Solvent Creme; Easy Weld Gray PVC Cement Category: Other Materials Polydimethylsiloxane CAS: 9016-00-6; 63148-62-9 Aliases: 401N; A 50 (silicone); A 80R; AF 60 (siloxane); AK 100 (silicone); ASI 100 Methyl; ASP 3 (silicone); AV 1000; Accuglass 210; Aeropax; Akvastop; Antaphron NM 42; Antifoam A compd; Antifoam FD 62; Aquasil E; BW 400; BY 16-801; Baros; Baysilone MA; Bicolon; CF 1241; CP-Sil 5; CT 89E; CY 52-111; DB 1 (silicone); DC 225; Delesan; Dimethylpolysiloxane; Dow corning 346; Dymasyl; Good-rite; HSDB 1444; Hycar; Meteorex; Mylicon; Mylocon; Ovol;; Poly(oxy(dimethylsilylene)); Polysilon; Silain; Polydimethyl siloxane; Baysilon; DC 35A; DC 360; Dimethylpolysiloxane hydrolyzate; KO 08; PMS 200A; Poly(dimethylsiloxane); alpha-(trimethylsilyl)-omega-((trimethylsilyl)oxy); Polydimethyl silicone oil; Polydimethylsiloxane dc 360; Silicone 360; Rhodorsil 340; Silak M 10; Silastic; Silicone DC 200; Silicone oil; Silicone fluid; Siloxane, dimethyl-; Dimethyl siloxane; Dimethylsiloxane; Fuser Oil; Brookfield Viscosity Standard (5-100,000 cps); ; alpha-Dimethylpolysiloxane; Silicone Fluid L-45/350; Poly(dimethylsiloxane), methyl terminated; Parker Super O-Lube; Dow 561 Dielectric Fluid; Dow Corning 561 Silicone Transformer Liquid; TSK5542 Dielectric Sealant & Lube; Xerox 5995 Fuser Oil Category: Other Materials Polymethylene polyphenylisocyanate CAS: 9016-87-9 Aliases: Polymethylene polyphenyl isocyanate; Polymethylenepolyphenyl isocyanate; Polymeric diphenylmethanediisocyanate; Isocyanic acid, polymethylenepolyphenylene ester; Polymeric MDI (Polymethylene polyphenylisocyanate); Coronate MR 200; Desmodur 44V20; Desmodur PU 1520A20; E 534; HSDB 2011; Isobind 100; Isocyanate 580; Isonate 390P; Isoset CX 11; Kaiser NCO 20; ; Lupranate M 10; Lupranate M 20S; Lupranate M 70; Luprinate M 20; MDI-CR; MDI-CR 100; MDI-CR 200; MDI-CR 300; MR 200; MR 2000; Millionate 300; Millionate MR; Mirionate MR; Mobay MRS; Mondur E 429; NCO 20; Niax AFPI; PAPI; Rubinate M; Sumidur 44V10; Suprasec 1042; Systanat MR; Systanate MR; Takenate 300C; Tedimon 31; Thanate P 210; Polymeric diphenylmethane diisocyanate; Mondur MR; Gorilla Glue; BKC 44306/44309, T Component; Foam Resin T Component Category: Other Materials Potassium permanganate CAS: 7722-64-7 Aliases: Permanganic acid, potassium salt; Chameleon Mineral; Permanganate of Potash; E-Prep oxidizer 101; KMnO4 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Radiological decontamination solutions (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: Glygel Ox; Rad Pro; Turco 4502; Turco Decon 4502; Turco 4521; Conquest; Conquest (decontamination liquid); Contrad 70 Cleaner; Contrad 70 Liquid Detergent; Contrad 70; Isoclean Concentrate; Turco Decon Hand Soap; Cleaner, Rad-Con hand cleaner; Nuclear Associates Rad Con hand cleaner; Radcon 03-301 Surface cleaner; Nuclear Associates No. 03 Radcon cleaner; Radiacwash; Radiac Wash; Stripcoat TLC Free; Bartlett Stripcoat TLC Ammonia Free; TLC Stripcoat Category: Other Materials Sodium carbonate CAS: 497-19-8 Aliases: Soda ash; Disodium carbonate; Sodium carbonate anhydrous; Sodium carbonate, anhydrous; Carbonic acid, disodium salt; Carbonic acid disodium salt; Trona (Sodium carbonate); Spill-X-A Acid Spill Agent; Spill-X-A; NaX; Na-X; Na2CO3 Category: Other Materials Sodium hydroxide CAS: 1310-73-2 Aliases: Caustic soda; Lye; Sodium hydrate; Caustic; Bloc-Aid Cleaner; Liquid Bloc-Aid Cleaner; Calcium Buffer Solution; Cuposit Z Copper Plating Solution; Formula 303; Oakite 360 L; Oakite 360L #4540; Optisperse ADJ561; Optisperse ADJ562; Water Dynamics WD-561; WD 561; WD-561; Water Dynamics WD 561; Clenox 143; WWN-1; Alkaline Neutralizing Compound; Fremont 9920 Closed System Treatment; 20 ANE-1; 20ANE-1; NaOH Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Sodium nitrate CAS: 7631-99-4 Aliases: Chile saltpeter; Nitratine; Nitric acid,sodium salt; Sodium nitrate, anhydrous; Sodium-24 nitrate; NaNO3 Category: Other Materials Sodium phosphate CAS: 7601-54-9 Aliases: Sodium phosphate, tribasic; Sodium phosphate tribasic; Tribasic sodium phosphate; Trisodium phosphate; TSP; Trisodium orthophosphate; Tertiary sodium phosphate; Sodium orthophosphate; Sodium (ortho) phosphate; Sodium phosphate, tertiary; Phosphoric acid, trisodium salt; ; Oakite Compound No. 32; Oakite Rust Stripper; Oakite Q-5 Rust Stripper; Oakite detergent; Oakite (caustic cleaner); Oakite 33; Na3PO4 Category: Other Materials Sodium phosphate, dibasic CAS: 7558-79-4; 7782-85-6 Aliases: Disodium phosphate; DSP; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, anhydrous; Sodium orthophosphate,secondary; Disodium orthophosphate; Disodium hydrogen phosphate; Disodium monohydrogen phosphate; Dibasic sodium phosphate; Phosphoric acid, disodium salt; Soda phosphate; Sodium hydrogen phosphate; Sodium monohydrogen phosphate; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, dihydrate; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, dodecahydrate; Disodium phosphate, dibasic;; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, heptahydrate; Sodium phosphate, dibasic 7-hydrate; NALCO S0460; Sodium monohydrogen orthophosphate; Acid sodium orthophosphate; Sodium phosphate glass; Disodium phosphate heptahydrate; Na2HPO4; Na2HPO4.2H2O; Na2HPO4.7H2O; Na2HPO4.12H2O Category: Other Materials Sodium sulfate CAS: 7727-73-3; 7757-82-6 Aliases: Anhydrous sodium sulfate; Sodium sulfate, anhydrous crystal; Sodium sulphate; Disodium sulfate; Saltcake; Sodium sulfate decahydrate; Sodium sulfate, decahydrate; Na2SO4; Na2SO4.10H2O Category: Other Materials Soldering fumes CAS: CAS Not Found Category: Other Materials Stainless steel CAS: 7440-44-0; 7440-47-3; 7439-89-6; 7439-98-7; 7440-02-0; 7440-03-1; 7440-32-6 Aliases: Stainless steel-302; Stainless steel 302; Stainless steel-304; Stainless steel 304; Stainless steel-304L; Stainless steel 304L; Stainless steel-308; Stainless steel 308; Alloy 308; Stainless steel-308L; Stainless steel 308L; Alloy 308L; Stainless steel-316; Stainless steel 316; Stainless steel-316L; Stainless steel 316L; Stainless steel-317; Stainless steel 317; Stainless steel-347; Stainless steel 347; Stainless steel (type 347) ; Stainless steel-303; Stainless steel 303; Stainless steel-310; Stainless steel 310; Nitronic 33 Category: Metals Stoddard solvent CAS: 8052-41-3 Aliases: Dry cleaning safety solvent; Petroleum solvent; Spotting naphtha; Texsolve S; Varsol; Stoddard cleaner; Startex Paint thinner; E-Z Charcoal lighter fluid; Charcoal fluid; E-Z Charcoal lighter; Paste Wax; Mineral spirits; Note: In addition to Stoddard solvent, Mineral spirits is also used as a term for Rubber solvent (naphtha), Ligroin and Petroleum ether. Note, however, that Mineral spirits is NOT synonymous with mineral oil Category: Solvents Synthetic vitreous fibers CAS: 142844-00-6 Aliases: Glass wool fibers; Mineral wool; Mineral wool fiber; Manmade mineral fibers; Slag wool; Slag wool fibers; Man made vitreous fiber; Man made mineral fiber; Refractory ceramic fibers; Refractories,fibers, aluminosilicate; Continuous filament glass fibers; Rock wool fibers; Special purpose glass fibers; MMVF; MMMF; Rock wool; Fiber frax; Aluminosilicate glass; Refractory ceramic fiber; Refractory ceramic fibers; Ceramic refractory fiber; Ceramic refractory fibers; HP-ODB; ; Module Trim; MT-HP; HP-Chopped; H Bulk; Regular Bulk; Spun Bulk; EF-119; HP Ball Milled A; HP Ball Milled B; HP Ball Milled C/D; W-657; W-707; W-758; HS-95C; MX-135-CW; MX-400-CW; HS-70; HS-70C; K-Chopped; KMTX; MT; MT-T; MX-150; Durablanket® AC; Durablanket® HP; Durablanket® HP-S; Durablanket® S; Durablanket® Strip; Fiberfrax; Vitreous aluminosilicate fiber; Duraback®; Duraback® S; Tank Car Insulation; TCB; ; SMB; QSB600; QSB800; FIBERMAT®; LO-CON" BLANKET; 972-AH; 972-FH; 972-JH; 882-FH; 882-JH; HSA-F; HSA-J; Kaowool; Kaowool insulation; Fibrous insulation; Aluminosilicate (vitreous); Aluminosilicate refractory ceramic fibres; Refractories, fibers, aluminosilicate Category: Dusts and Fibers Tap cutting fluids (generic) CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles Aliases: Tap Magic Aluminum Cutting Fluid; Tap Magic Original Formula; Tap Magic Original Cutting Fluid; Tap Magic EP-Xtra Formula; Tap Magic EP-Xtra Formula Cutting and Tapping Fluid; Stewards Thread Cut; Thredkut 99 Cutting Oil; Rapid Tap; Original Rapid Tap; New Rapid Tap; Slide Tap-it Aerosol; LPS Tapmatic #1 Gold; LPS Tapmatic TriCut; Tapmatic (TriCut); Hawg Wash; Union/Butterfield Tapping Fluid; Trim Tap Light; Master Chemical Trim Tap Light; Trim Tap Heavy; Master Chemical Trim Tap Heavy; Safetap; Moly-Dee Tapping Fluid; Moly Dee Tapping Fluid; Cimtap II Tapping Compound (liquid); Cimtap tapping compound (liquid) Category: Other Materials Tartaric acid CAS: 87-69-4; 147-71-7 Aliases: Dihydroxysuccinic acid; Butanedioic acid, 2,3-dihydroxy-; 2,3-Dihydrosuccinic acid; 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid; Malic acid, 3-hydroxy-; Succinic acid, 2,3-dihydroxy-; 1-(+)-Tartaric acid; Threaric acid; D-Tartaric acid; L-Tartaric acid; HOOC(CH2O)2COOH; C4H6O6 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Tetrachloroethylene CAS: 127-18-4 Aliases: Ethene, tetrachloro-; 1,1,2,2-Tetrachloroethene; Perchloroethylene; Perchloroethene; PCE; PCE (Tetrachloroethylene); Perclene; Perclene D; Perchlorethylene; Perk; Perchlore; Perc; Tetrachloroethene; C2Cl4 Category: Solvents Tetrafluoroboric acid CAS: 16872-11-0 Aliases: Fluoboric acid; Fluoroboric acid; Hydrofluoboric acid; Hydrogen tetrafluoroborate; Fluoroboric acid; HBF4; HFB4 Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents Titanium CAS: 7440-32-6 Aliases: Titanium-44; Titanium 44; Ti-44; Ti 44; Ti Category: Metals Trichloroethylene CAS: 79-01-6 Aliases: Ethene, trichloro; Trichloroethene; TCE; Acetylene trichloride; Ethinyl trichloride; TRI-Clean; Triclene; Tri-clene; Trike: 1,1,2-Trichloroethylene; Zep Power Solv II; C2HCl3 Category: Solvents Trichlorotrifluoroethane CAS: 76-13-1 Aliases: Chlorofluorocarbon-113; Chlorofluorocarbon 113; Trichlorotrifluoroethane (113) TF; CFC-113; CFC 113; Freon-113; Freon 113; Frigen 113a; Frigen-113a; Genetron-113; Genetron 113; Halocarbon-113; Halocarbon 113; Refrigerant-113; Refrigerant 113; TTE; Frigen-113TR; Frigen 113TR; Arcton 63; Arcton-63; Daiflon S3; Daiflon-S3; Fluorocarbon 113; Fluorocarbon-113; Freon TF; Freon-TF; Iaceon 113; Iaceon-113; R 113; R-113; Ucon 113; Ucon-113; ; Freon PCA; 1,1,2-Trichlorotrifluoroethane; 1,2,2-Trichlorotrifluoroethane; 1,1,2-Trichloro-1,2,2-trifluoroethane; Ethane, 1,1,2-trichloro-1,2,2-trifluoro-; Blaco-Tron TF; Lexite; Freon T DF; Freon T DFC; Freon TF + Surfactant; 1,1,2-Trichlorofluoroethane; C2Cl3F3; CCl2FCClF2 Category: Other Materials Tungsten carbide CAS: 12070-12-1;11107-01-0; 11130-73-7; 12718-69-3 Aliases: Cemented tungsten carbide; Cemented WC, Hard metal; WC Category: Other Materials Turpentine CAS: 8006-64-2 Aliases: Gum spirits; Gum turpentine; Spirits of turpentine; Turpentine spirits; Steam distilled turpentine; Sulfate wood turpentine; Turps; Wood turpentine; Turpentine (oil); Turpentine oil; Oil of turpentine Category: Solvents Welding fumes CAS: Due to the inclusion of 19 substances in this profile for Welding fumes, the individual CAS numbers are not listed. Aliases: Welding fumes (maintenance) Category: Gases Wood dust CAS: CAS Not Found Aliases: Wood dust, all soft and hard woods; Saw dust; Masonite; Masonite dust; Hard wood dust; Maple wood dust; Maple wood flour; Sanderdust; Soft wood dust; Western red cedar dust; Wood flour; Wood meal Category: Other Materials