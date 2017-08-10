UP $5 MILLION SINCE 2013

$35.7 Million Now Paid to former Huntington Pilot Plant Employees

 Thursday, August 10, 2017
Based on statistics current as of August 6, 2017, the EEOICP (Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act) has paid $35,742,782 in compensation and medical claims to former employees and survivors of the Huntington Pilot Plant.

The plant which was leased by INCO to the Department of Energy's predecessor operated from the early 1950s until it was placed on cold stand by in 1962. Cold Stand By, for other similar plants meant that the nation had adequate atomic weapons. HPP was not restarted. Instead, due to contamination, it was disassembled and the debris buried in a classified landfill at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Piketon, Ohio.

HNN last reported these statistics based on March 3, 2013 data. At that time the  Department o Labor indicated 769 individual workers are represented in the $30,719,671 payout. $4.25 million represent medical claims.

The 2017 statistics include 811 unique individual workers. Of the $35.7 million dollar payout, $6,370,011 represent medical payments, which is a little more than $2.1 million higher than the 2013 total.

For specific details on filings, decisions, dose reconstruction, and NIOSH references, visit:

https://www.dol.gov/owcp/energy/regs/compliance/statistics/WebPages/WEST...

PREVIOUS HNN STORY:

http://www.huntingtonnews.net/57206

The database includes toxic substances that had been utilized at the Reduction Pilot Plant (Huntington Pilot Plant) site. To visit this site: https://www.sem.dol.gov/expanded/index.cfm

You may have to scroll to Reduction Pilot Plant (Huntington) to view the substances.

The RPP/HPP contained EIGHT buildings, per the web site: Compressor Building, Cooling Towers, Gas Cracking Plant, Gas Holders, Guard House, Main Process Building, Tank Farm, and Transformer substation.

Links reveal that the Compressor Building remains in use with numerous cautionary notations. All other locations appear to have undergone demolition, clean up, remediation and decontamination.

 

The break down for the process building included:

Site: Reduction Pilot Plant (Huntington)
Building: Main Process Building
IDENTIFICATION Aliases: Process Building.
RECORD HISTORY Facility Data Last Updated: Nov 8, 2015 (Note: Toxic substance/disease relationships may have changed after this date.)
RELATED ITEMS IN THE SITE EXPOSURE MATRIX 
SCOPE -- Site: Reduction Pilot Plant (Huntington) 
Secondary filters applied -- none
HAZARDOUS CHEMICALS IN THIS BUILDING 
(68 matching criteria)
Review details for this chemical  Aluminum   CAS: 7429-90-5   Aliases: Aluminum welding fumes; Aluminum, welding fumes; Aluminum foil; Aluminum-26; Aluminum 26; Al-26; Al 26; A 00; A 95; A 99; A 995; A 999; A999; A999V; AA 1099; Aa1193; AA1199; AD 1; AD1M; ADO; Adom; AE; Alaun; Allbri aluminum paste and powder; Alumina fibre; Aluminium; Aluminium bronze; Aluminium flake; Aluminium, elementar; Aluminum-27; Aluminum 27; Al-27; Al 27; Aluminum A00; Aluminum dehydrated; Aluminum metal; Aluminum powder; Aluminum, pyro powders/welding fumes; AO A1; AO Al; AR2; AV00; AV000; C-Pigment 1; C.I. 77000; CI 77000; Emanay atomized aluminum powder; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 000111; HSDB 507; JISC 3108; JISC 3110; L16; Metana; Metana aluminum paste; Noral aluminium; Noral aluminum; Noral Extra Fine Lining Grade; Noral ink grade aluminium; Noral Ink Grade Aluminum; Noral non-leafing grade; PAP-1; Aluminum (dust or fume); Aluminum (fume or dust); Aluminum (metal); Aluminum dust; Aluminum metal; Aluminum metal, alkyls; Aluminum metal, pyro powders; Aluminum metal, respirable fraction; Aluminum metal, soluble salts; Aluminum metal,total dust; Aluminum metal, welding fumes; Aluminum powder; Aluminum powder,coated; Aluminum powder, coated [UN1309] [Flammable solid]; Aluminum powder,uncoated; Aluminum powder, uncoated [UN1396] [Dangerous when wet]; Aluminum production; Aluminum pyro powders; Aluminum soluble salts; Aluminum, elemental; Aluminum, molten; Aluminum, molten [NA9260] [Class 9]; Aluminum, pyro powders; Aluminum, soluble salts; NA9260; UN1309; UN1396; Al   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Aluminum nitrate   CAS: 13473-90-0; 7784-27-2   Aliases: Aluminum nitrate nonahydrate; ANN; Al(NO3)3; Al(NO3)3.9H2O   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Asbestos   CAS: 1332-21-4; 12001-28-4; 12172-73-5; 14567-73-8; 77536-66-4; 77536-67-5; 77536-68-6; 132207-32-0   Aliases: Amosite; 16F; Anthophyllite; Anthophyllite UICC; Anthophyllite asbestos; Chrysotile; Crocidolite; Tremolite; Tremolite asbestos; Tremolitena; Filterbestos; Hysol Epoxi-Patch Kit 615, Part A; Epoxi-Patch Kit 615, Part A; Amianthus; Asbest; Asbestos dust; Asbestos fiber; Asbestos fibers; Asbestos fibre; Asbestose; Ascarite; AT 7-1; BK 6-20; BP 3-50; BP 5-65; Calidria HPP; Calidria R-G 244; Carey 4T; Chlorobestos 25; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 099301; FAPM 410-120; Ferodo C3C; Fibrous grunerite; HPO (mineral); HSDB 511; K 6-20; M 3-60; M 4-5; M 5-60; M 6-40; Mountain cork; Mountain leather; Mountain wood; MTM; NCI C08991; P 5-50; P 5-50 (mineral); Sepiolex 3; Sepiolex 5; SM 1 (mineral); SM 2 (mineral); Asbestos (friable); Asbestos, all forms; Man-made mineral fibres; Asbestos, crocidolite; Amorphous crocidolite asbestos; Blue asbestos; Crocidolite asbestos; Crocidolite uicc; Fibrous crocidolite asbestos; Krokydolith; Magnesioriebackite asbestos; Magnesioriebeckite; Riebeckite asbestos; Asbestos,magnesioriebeckite; Crocidolite [Asbestos]; Amosite asbestos; Asbestos, amosite; Brown asbestos; Grunerite asbestos; HSDB 2957; Mysorite; NCI C60253A; Asbestos,grunerite; Amosite [Asbestos]; Actinolite; Actinolite asbestos; Asbestos, actinolite; Azbolen asbestos; Ferroanthophyllite; Asbestos, anthophyllite; Fibrous tremolite; Asbestos, tremolite; Asbestos, serpentine; Chrysotile asbestos; White asbestos; Asbestos, chrysotile; Actinolite; Actinolite (Ca2Mg5H2(SiO3)8); HSDB 4212; Tremolite (Ca2(9Mg0.9-1Fe0-0.1)4.5-5A10-0.5)(Si7.5-8A10-0.5)(OH)2O22); Asbestos, tremolite; Silicates: tremolite, asbestiform   Category: Dusts and Fibers  
Review details for this chemical  Ascorbic acid   CAS: 50-81-7   Aliases: Vitamin C; L-Ascorbic acid; L-Ascorbate; C6H8O6    Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Asphalt   CAS: 8052-42-4   Aliases: Asphaltic bitumen; Asphaltum; Bitumen; Macadam; Petroleum asphalt; Petroleum bitumen; Bituminous asphalt; Road asphalt; Road tar; Roofing asphalt; Performance grade asphalt; Asphalt fumes; AC 5, AC 10, AC 20 (Asphalt, Bitumen, Asphalt Cement); Asphalt cement   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Borosilicate   CAS: 65997-17-3; 65997-18-4   Aliases: Borosilicate glass; Boro silica glass; Borosilica glass; Pyrex; Fiber glass; Fiberglass; G-10 Fiberglass; G-10; Glass fibers; Fibrous glass; Glass wool; Sodium zinc polyphosphate; Frit 200; Glass microfiber; Borosilicate glass frit; Milled fiber; Glass filament; Glass filaments; Alkali borosilicate glass; Soda lime borosilicate glass; Akulon J 1/40 Natl (S223-G8U); Formerly NYLAFIL J-1/40/Natural; Milled Fiber, Chopped Strand, Roving, Optical Fiber; Kao-Tex 1000 - Kao-Tex 1500 - Firemaster; Diallyl Phthalate Molding Compound K77/6220F; DAP 6120; DAP 6130    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Calcium sulfate   CAS: 7778-18-9   Aliases: Anhydrous calcium sulfate; Anhydrous gypsum; Anhydrous sulfate of lime; Calcium salt of sulfuric acid; Plaster of Paris,anhydrite; Drierite; Anhydrite; Calcium II sulfate; Calcium (II) sulfate; A 30; Basic calcium sulfate; Calcarea sulphurica 30C; Calcium sulfate anhydrous; Calcium sulfate,anhydrous; CAS 20; Crysalba; Franklin Fiber H 45; GIBS; HSDB 902; Karstenite; Muriacite; Natural anhydrite; Oparex 10; Osteoset; Satin White; SSS-A; Sulfuric acid,calcium salt; Surfuric acid calcium(2+) salt; Terra Alba; Thiolite; Calcium sulphate,natural; Sulfuric acid, calcium salt; CaSO4   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Carbon monoxide   CAS: 630-08-0   Aliases: Carbon oxide (CO); Carbone (oxyde de); Carbonic oxide; Carbonio (ossido di); Exhaust gas; Flue gas; HSDB 903; Kohlenmonoxid; Kohlenoxyd; Koolmonoxyde; Oxyde de carbone; Wegla tlenek; Carbon monoxide in air; Carbon monoxide 10% by volume or more; Carbon monoxide,compressed; Carbon monoxide, compressed [UN1016] [Poison gas]; Carbon monoxide,refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid); Carbon monoxide, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid) [NA9202] [Poison gas]; NA9202; UN1016; C-14 labeled carbon monoxide; Carbon monoxide labeled with C-14; CO; 14CO   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Carbon steel   CAS: Due to the inclusion of 19 substances in this profile for Carbon steel, the individual CAS numbers are not listed.   Aliases: A-36 Steel; A36 Steel; Mild steel; Mild (low carbon) steel; Low carbon steel; Medium carbon steel; High carbon steel; Ultra-high carbon steel; Soft steel; Low-carbon steels; Medium-carbon steels; High-carbon steels; Ultrahigh-carbon steels   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Cement   CAS: 65997-15-1   Aliases: Portland cement; Cement dust; Concrete; Concrete dust; Mortar; Grout; Cement kiln dust; Kiln precipitator catch; Portland cement kiln dust; Portland cement plant kiln dust; Waste kiln dust; Cement, portland,chemicals; Silicate, portland cement; Portland cement [Silicates 9less than 1% crystalline silica)]   Category: Dusts and Fibers  
Review details for this chemical  Ceric nitrate   CAS: 13093-17-9   Aliases: Cerium IV nitrate; Cerium (IV) nitrate; Cerium(IV) nitrate; Cerium nitrate; Cerium nitrate (Ce(NO3)4); Cerium tetranitrate; Nitric acid, cerium(4+) salt; Nitric acid, cerium(4+) salt (4:1); Ce(NO3)4   Category:Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Cerium III hydroxide   CAS: 15785-09-8   Aliases: Ce (III) hydroxide; Cerium trihydroxide; Cerous III hydroxide; Cerous (III) hydroxide; Cerous hydroxide; Ce(OH)3   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Chlorodiphenyl   CAS: 53469-21-9; 1336-36-3; 57465-28-8; 11096-82-5; 11097-69-1; 11104-28-2; 11141-16-5; 12672-29-6; 12674-11-2; 2051-24-3; 12642-23-8; 27323-18-8   Aliases: PCBs; Chlorodiphenyl 42% chlorine; Chlorodiphenyl (42% chlorine); Polychlorinated biphenyl; Polychlorinated biphenyls; Decachlorobiphenyl; DCBP; Aroclor; Aroclor 1016; Aroclor 1221; Aroclor 1232; Aroclor 1242; Aroclor 1248; Aroclor 1254; Aroclor 1260; Aroclor 1262; Aroclor 1268; Arochlor 1016; Arochlor 1221; Arochlor 1232; Arochlor 1242; Arochlor 1248; Arochlor 1254; Arochlor 1260; Arochlor 1262; Arochlor 1268; Arochlor; Arochlor 5442; ; Chlorinated biphenyls; Chlorinated diphenyls; Chlorobiphenyls; Chlorodiphenyls; Askarel; Eucarel; Pyranol; Dykanol; Clorphen; Asbestol; Diaclor; Nepolin; EEC-18; Kanechlor; Therminol PR-1; Therminol; Therminol FR series; Therminol FR; Inerteen; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,6-dichloro-; 3,3',4,4',5-Pentachlorobiphenyl; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,2'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,3',5'-tetrachloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,4',6-tetrachloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,4-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3-dichloro-; ; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,4,4'-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,4',5-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,5,-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,6,-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 3,3'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 3-chloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 4,4'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 4-chloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, tetrachloro-; Tetrachlorobiphenyl; 2-Chlorobiphenyl; 3,4,5,3',4'-Pentachlorobiphenyl; Polychlorinated triphenyl (Aroclor 5442); Monochlorobiphenyl (mixed isomers)   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Citric acid   CAS: 77-92-9   Aliases: Glacial citric acid; Citric acid anhydrous; Citric acid, anhydrous; 2-Hydroxy-1,2,3-propanetricarboxylic acid; Citric acid, dihydrate; Citric acid dihydrate; Citranox; Neodisher Z; BETZ KI-2 Liquid Ion Exchange Resin Cleaner; BETZ MC-1 Membrane Cleaner; C6H8O7; General Purpose Electrolyte; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH.H2O; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH.2H2O; Lift-Off Neutralizer Rinse   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Citrus solution cleaners (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: De-Solv-It; 3M Citrus Base Cleaner; 3M Citrus Base Cleaner (Aerosol); Clean by Peroxy; Goo Gone; Citrikleen; Citrikleen HD; Citri-Kleen; Vortex Organic Solvent degreaser; Voltz Super Safety Solvent; Dearborn 4622; Endcor 4622; Natural Degreaser (14005, 84005); Natural Degreaser; Prism Degreaser; Fast Orange Hand Cleaner; Fast Orange Pumice Lotion Hand Cleaner with Corn Huskers Lotion; Fast Orange Pumice Lotion Hand Cleaner 25218; Voltz Solvent; Citrus Chisel; Green Solution Restroom Cleaner; Green Solutions Restroom Cleaner; Hillyard Extra Strength CSP cleaner; Orange Solve 197; Orange Solve; Orange Solvent; Citrox; EMCO Citrosqueeze Turnout Gear Cleaner; Citrosqueeze Turnout Gear Cleaner; GoJo Orange Pumice Hand Cleaner; Go-Jo Orange Lotion Hand Cleaner With Pumice; Go-Jo Orange Lotion Hand Cleaner; Oxy-Citrus All In One Cleaner; Oxy Citrus All-n-One Concentrated    Category:Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Diesel exhaust   CAS: CAS Not Found   Aliases: Diesel engine exhaust   Category:Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Diethylene glycol monohexyl ether   CAS: 112-59-4   Aliases: Diethylene glycol n-hexyl ether; Diethylene glycol mono(n-hexyl) ether; Diethylene glycol hexyl ether; n-Hexyl carbitol; Hexyl carbitol; 2-((2-Hexyloxy)ethoxy)ethanol; 3,6-Dioxadodecanol-1; Ethanol, 2-((2-hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; Ethanol, 2-(2-(hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; Ethanol, 2-(2-(2-hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; 2-(2-Hexyloxyethoxy)ethanol; n-Hexoxyethoxyethanol; C6H13OC2H4OC2H4OH; C10H22O3    Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Ethyl alcohol   CAS: 64-17-5   Aliases: Ethanol; EtOH; Ethyl alcohol, anhydrous; Ethyl alcohol anhydrous; Grain alcohol; Alcohol; Denatured alcohol; Denatured ethanol; Absolute alcohol; Anhydrous alcohol; Alcohol 3A; Ethyl alcohol tagged with C-14; Simulator Solution; Superdex 75; Superdex 200; Citrus II Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizing Lotion; Gel Slick; C2H6O; C2H5OH; CH3CH2OH    Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid   CAS: 60-00-4   Aliases: EDTA; Ethylenediamine tetra acetic acid; Ethylenebisiminodiacetic acid; Ethylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid; (Ethylenedinitrilo)tetraacetic acid; 3,6-Bis(carboxymethyl)-3,5-diazoocta-nedioic acid; Versene; Ethylene diaminetetra acetic acid; Edetic acid; (HOOCCH2)2NCH2CH2N(CH2COOH)2    Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Ferrous sulfate   CAS: 7720-78-7   Aliases: Iron II sulfate; Iron (II) sulfate; Iron vitriol; Copperas; Green vitriol; Iron sulfate hexahydrate; Iron (II) sulfate hexahydrate; Iron II sulfate hexahydrate; Ferrous sulfate hexahydrate; FeSO4; FeSO4.6H2O   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Galvanized steel   CAS: 7440-70-2; 7440-44-0; 7440-50-8; 7439-89-6; 7439-96-5; 7723-14-0; 7440-21-3; 7704-34-9; 7440-66-6   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Gasoline   CAS: 8006-61-9; 86290-81-5   Aliases: Mobil Regular Unleaded Gasoline; MoGas; Gasoline fuel; White gas; Unleaded gasoline; Gasoline vapors    Category:Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Gasoline engine exhaust   CAS: CAS Not Found   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  General purpose cleaners (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Spray Nine; Knight's Spray Nine; Formula 409; Formula 409 All Purpose Cleaner; Formula 409 Cleaner; Fantastik Regular All Purpose Cleaner; Fantastik Cleaner; 3M Brand Desk and Office Cleaner 573; Ajax Oxygen Bleach Cleaner; Ajax Oxygen Bleach Cleanser; Ajax powder; Aqueous Cascade Cleaner; Basic-H Cleaner; Branson Industrial Strength Cleaner; Branson Cleaner; Branson General Purpose Cleaner; Castrol Super Clean Tough Task - Multipurpose Cleaner/Degreaser; Cleaner, Kaiblooey; Comet Cleaner; Procter & Gamble Commercial-Professional Line Comet Cleaner with Bleach; Comet Disinfectant Cleanser; Crazy Clean All Purpose Cleaner; John Deere All-Purpose Cleaner; GP Forward SC General Purpose Cleaner; GP General Purpose Cleaner Solution; Branson GP; Bransonic Ultrasonic Cleaner; Pitney Bowes Multipurpose Cleaner With Wipes; Kit, Deluxe Cleaning Cko-3; Buckeye Shopmaster Cleaner; Buckeye Shopmaster; Envi-Ro-Tech 1677 Cleaner/Degreaser; Envi-Ro-Tech 1677 Universal Cleaner/Degreaser; Buckeye Blue; Degreaser Kaipow Heavy-Duty; Spic and Span detergent; HySan Hysolv Solvent Degreaser; HySan Hysolv Solvent Degreaser & Spot Cleaner; Grimex Heavy Duty Alkaline Cleaner & Degreaser; CSM-1A Degreaser; All Purpose Degreaser and Wash; Zepride E Degreaser; KA Industrial Degreaser; FL-70 Detergent; FL-70 (detergent); Non-Phosphate Detergent Solution; Ajax Cleanser with Chlorine; Ajax with Chlorine Bleach Cleanser; Institutional Ajax Cleanser with Chlorine Bleach; Clean on the Go Clean by Peroxy 15; Galaxy Cleanser; Kleerall 99; Kleerall #99; Brady clean all; Creme clean (Hillyard #106 Creme clean); Creme clean; Hillyard #106 Creme clean; Actrel 4493L cleaner; Actrel hydrocarbon solvent; LPS Precision clean; Micro cleaning Solution; Micro-90; Micro-90 (concentrated cleaning solution); Micro 90 Detergent; Oakite Liqu-Det 2 cleaner; Oakite Liqu Det; Isoterge; Isoterge Detergent Cleaner; Zep Spree; Turco Plaudit; Scrub Cleaner 11; Blue Whiz; Break-up; Brulin MP 1793; Buckeye Straight Up Detergent; Buckeye Straight Up; Chalkboard Cleaner; CHEL DTPA 100#F; CHEL DTPA-41; Chemiclean; Cimclean 30; Cimclean; Cleaner Conditioner 231; Clearview Terminal Wipe II; Conq-R-Dust Liquid; Conq-R-Dust Noil Wtr Based Dust Mop; Conq-R-Dust Pressurized (Mop Treatment Liquid)(Aerosol); Elky Pro Baseboard Cleaner; Elky Pro Base Board Cleaner; Envirokleen 1200; EK-1200; Expo Dry Erase Surface Cleaner; Dry Erase Surface Cleaner; Expo White Board Cleaner; Expo White Board Cleaner (clear); Fedron; Fiber Pro TLC; Fiber Pro TLC/40 Traffic Lane Cleaner; Glance SC (Super Concentrate); Hillyard Assurance; Assurance; Hillyard Renovator; Hil-treat Dust Mop Treatment; Bon Ami Cleanser; Goof Off Cleaner VOC Compliant; Pinesol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner; Consume; Envirotech 1675; Goof Off; Green Clean; Green Works Natural All Purpose Cleaner; Green Works Natural Bathroom Cleaner; Brady Industries Neutral Cleaner; Oakite 131; Oakite 190; Oakite 214 M; Oakite 90; Oakite Citridet; Oakite Dynadet; Oakite Inpro-Clean 2500; Oakite Inpro-Clean 3000; Inproclean 3000; Oakite NE 38; Oakite NST Aluminum Cleaner; Oakite Aluminum Cleaner NST; Pro-Link Preference Neutral Cleaner 1-2-3; Pro Link Preference Neutral Cleaner; Pro-Link Preference Neutral Cleaner; Pro Link Preference Neutral Cleaner 1-2-3; Purinel; RBS 35 Concentrate; Rough Touch Scrubs In-A-Bucket; Sioux Liquid A; Spartan BH-38; Spray On/Off Cleaner; Spray On/Wipe Off Cleaner; Spray-On-Wipe-Off; Spray Remover And Cleaner; Sp-1138; ITW Fluid Spray Remover And Cleaner; Stride Floral SC; Super Hi-Pressure Concentrate; FO-1 Wipe Cleaner Degreaser; Thermaclean 095-0043; 5-Plus All Purpose Cleaner; Ammoniated All Purpose Cleaner-Aerosol    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Histoplasma capsulatum   CAS: CAS Not Found   Aliases: Bat droppings; Bird droppings; Bird guano    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrochloric acid   CAS: 7647-01-0   Aliases: Hydrogen chloride; Hydrogen chloride gas; Muriatic acid; Anhydrous hydrochloric acid; The Works Drain Opener; Nalco 2560 Acid Cleaner; Misty Descaler Two; Limeaway; HN-503 Predip; HN-504A Activator Carrier; Rydlyme; Rid-lime; Rydlyme, Rid-lime; HCl   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrofluoric acid   CAS: 7664-39-3   Aliases: Hydrogen fluoride; Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride; Aqueous hydrogen fluoride; Fluorhydric acid; Fluohydric acid; Hydrofluoride; HF; HF-A   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrogen   CAS: 1333-74-0   Aliases: Protium; HSDB 5026; Hydrogen atoms; Molecular hydrogen; Hydrogen, compressed; Hydrogen, compressed [UN1049] [Flammable gas]; Hydrogen, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid); Hydrogen,refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid) [UN1966] [Flammable gas]; UN1049; UN1966; H; H2   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrogen peroxide   CAS: 7722-84-1   Aliases: Hydrogen dioxide; Hydroperoxide; Peroxide; Dihydrogen peroxide; Perhydrol; Multibond C-50; H2O2   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Iron   CAS: 7439-89-6   Aliases: Cast iron; Steel wool; Black iron; Iron electrolytic; Iron powder; Iron, elemental; 3ZhP; A 227; Ancor B; Ancor en 80/150; Armco iron; Atomel 28; Atomel 300M200; Atomel 500M; Atomel 95; Atomiron 44MR; Atomiron 5M; Atomiron AFP 25; Atomiron AFP 5; ATW 230; ATW 432; Blood stop; Carbonyl iron; Copy Powder CS 105-175; Diseases (animal), iron overload; Diseases, iron overload; DSP 1000; DSP 128B; DSP 135; DSP 135C; DSP 138; EC 231-096-4; EF 1000; EF 250; EFV 200/300; EFV 250; EFV 250/400; EO 5A; F 60 (metal); Ferronyl; Ferrous iron; Ferrovac E; Ferrum; Ferrum metallicum; FT 3 (element); GS 6; HF 2 (element); HL (iron); Hoeganaes ATW 230; Hoeganaes EH; HQ (metal); HS (iron); HS 4849; HSDB 604; Iron metal; LOHA; NC 100; PZh-1M3; PZh-2; PZh1M1; PZh2M; PZh2M1; PZh2M2; PZh3; PZh3M; PZh4M; PZhO; Remko; SUY-B 2; Iron (Fe); Iron-50; Iron 50; Fe-50; Fe 50; Iron-55; Iron 55; Fe-55; Fe 55; Iron-59; Iron 59; Fe-59; Fe 59; Fe    Category:Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Iron II hydroxide   CAS: 18624-44-7   Aliases: Iron (II) hydroxide; Ferrous hydroxide; Iron dihydroxide; Fe(OH)2   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Iron III hydroxide   CAS: 20344-49-4   Aliases: Iron hydroxide; Ferric hydroxide; Iron (III) hydroxide alpha; Iron III hydroxide alpha; Iron (III) hydroxide, alpha; Iron III hydroxide, alpha; Fe(OH)3   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Iron III oxide   CAS: 1309-37-1; 1317-60-8; 1332-37-2   Aliases: Iron (III) oxide; Ferric oxide; Hematite; Iron trioxide; Ferric trioxide; Red ferric oxide; Iron sesquioxide; Iron oxide; Red iron oxide; Crocus Cloth; Magnaflux Magnetic Particle 8A Red; Magnaflux Red; Fe2O3   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Kerosene   CAS: 8008-20-6   Aliases: Tapmatic Cutting Fluid # 2; Kerosene fuel; Fuel oil no.1; Range oil; Coal oil; Napoleum 470; Solvesso; Solvesso 100; Ultrasene; Alumicut; Bolt Liquid Airborne for Flying Insects; Note: "Kerosene" is also used as a term for Normal Paraffin Hydrocarbon (NPH).   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Lead   CAS: 7439-92-1   Aliases: Lead based paints; Solder; Plumbum; Blei; C.I. 77575; C.I. Pigment Metal 4; CI 77575; CI pigment metal 4; Glover; HSDB 231; KS-4; Lead element; Lead flake; Lead metal; Lead S 2; Lead S2; Olow; Omaha & grant; Pb-S 100; Plumbum; Plumbum metallicum; Rough lead bullion; SSO 1; Lead, elemental; Lead, elemental and inorganic compounds; Lead, inorganic; Lead-202; Lead 202; Pb-202; Pb 202; Pb   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Lead II sulfate   CAS: 7446-14-2   Aliases: Lead sulfate; Lead (II) sulfate; Lead sulphate; PbSO4; White, odorless crystalline powder.   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Lead IV oxide   CAS: 1309-60-0   Aliases: Lead dioxide; Lead peroxide; Pro-Seal 727 Polysulfide Sealant, Part A; Pro-Seal 727 Part A; Permalastic Hardener; Sealant PR-1201-Q Part A; Sealant PR-1201-Q, Part A; WS-516B Accelerator; Permlastic Catalyst; PR-1201-RLS Polysulfide Sealant Accelerator; PbO2   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Liquefied petroleum gas   CAS: 68476-85-7   Aliases: Petroleum gas, liquified; Petroleum gas; Petroleum gases; Petroleum gases, liquefied; Petroleum gases liquefied; Compressed petroleum gas; Liquefied hydrocarbon gas; Burshane; Fuels,liquefied petroleum gas; LPG (liquefied petroleum gases); Liquefied petroleum gases; Petroleum gas liquefied; Petroleum gas (liquefied); Pyrofax; Petroleum products, gases,liquefied; LPG; L.P.G.; HSDB 7914; Liquid petroleum gas; Petroleum gases, liquefied or liquefied petroleum gas; Petroleum gases, liquefied or liquefied petroleum gas [UN1075] [Flammable gas]; UN1075   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Mercury   CAS: 7439-97-6   Aliases: Quicksilver; Liquid silver; Hydragyrum; Mercury-194; Mercury 194; Hg-194; Hg 194; Mercury-203; Mercury 203; Hg-203; Hg 203; Hg   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Mold   CAS: CAS Not Found   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Neptunium   CAS: 7439-99-8   Aliases: Neptunium-237; Neptunium 237; Neptunium-239; Neptunium 239; Transuranic; Np   Category: Radiation and Radioactive Substances  
Review details for this chemical  New world hantaviruses   CAS: CAS Not Found   Aliases: Hantavirus; Sin nombre virus; Andes virus; Laguna negra virus; Other viruses that cause Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Nickel   CAS: 7440-02-0   Aliases: Nickel fumes; Nickel dust; Nickel powder; Raney nickel; Raney alloy; Electroless nickel; L Nickel; Nickel-60; Nickel 60; Ni-60; Ni 60; Nickel-63; Nickel 63; Ni-63; Ni 63; Nickel felt; Ni   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Nickel carbonyl   CAS: 13463-39-3   Aliases: Nickel tetracarbonyl; Tetracarbonyl nickel; Carbonyl nickel; Ni(CO)4; NiC4O4   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Nickel II oxide   CAS: 1313-99-1   Aliases: Nickel (II) oxide; Nickelous oxide; Nickel monoxide; NiO   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Nitric acid   CAS: 7697-37-2   Aliases: Azotic acid; Hydrogen nitrate; Aqua fortia; Engravers acid; Nital; Fuming nitric acid; Red fuming nitric acid; HNO3   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Oxalic acid   CAS: 144-62-7   Aliases: Ethanedioic acid; Oxalic acid, anhydrous; Aquisal; Bar Keepers Friend; H2C2O4   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Oxygen   CAS: 7782-44-7   Aliases: Compressed oxygen; HSDB 5054; Liquid oxygen; LOX; Molecular oxygen; Oxigeno; Oxygen molecule; Oxygen, liquefied; Oxygen-16; Oxygene; Oxygenium; Oxygenium medicinale; Pure oxygen; Sauerstoff; Oxygen (liquid); Oxygen, compressed; Oxygen, compressed [UN1072] [Nonflammable gas]; Oxygen, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid); Oxygen, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid) [UN1073] [Nonflammable gas]; UN1072; UN1073; O2   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Petroleum mid-distillate   CAS: 68476-34-6   Aliases: Diesel fuel no. 2; No. 2 diesel fuel; Primier diesel fuel    Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Phosphoric acid   CAS: 7664-38-2   Aliases: Orthophosphoric acid; o-Phosphoric acid; Turco 4215A; Liquid Ice Machine Cleaner; Calgon Ice Machine Cleaner; Unichrome 4A Compound; Manganese phospholene; Manganesed phospholene #7; Brady Industries Mild Acid Restroom Cleaner; H3PO4   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Plutonium   CAS: 7440-07-5   Aliases: Plutonium-238; Plutonium 238; Plutonium-239; Plutonium 239; Plutonium-240; Plutonium 240; Plutonium-241; Plutonium 241; Plutonium-242; Plutonium 242; Plutonium-244; Plutonium 244; Pu-238; Pu 238; Pu-239; Pu 239; Pu-240; Pu 240; Pu-241; Pu 241; Pu-242; Pu 242; Pu-244; Pu 244; Transuranic; Pu; Product   Category: Radiation and Radioactive Substances  
Review details for this chemical  Potassium permanganate   CAS: 7722-64-7   Aliases: Permanganic acid, potassium salt; Chameleon Mineral; Permanganate of Potash; E-Prep oxidizer 101; KMnO4    Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Protactinium   CAS: 7440-13-3   Aliases: Protactinium-231; Protactinium 231; Protactinium-233; Protactinium 233; Protactinium-234; Protactinium 234; Protactinium-234m; Protactinium 234m; Pa; Pa-231; Pa 231; Pa-233; Pa 233; Pa-234; Pa 234; Pa-234m; Pa 234m   Category: Radiation and Radioactive Substances  
Review details for this chemical  Radiological decontamination solutions (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Glygel Ox; Rad Pro; Turco 4502; Turco Decon 4502; Turco 4521; Conquest; Conquest (decontamination liquid); Contrad 70 Cleaner; Contrad 70 Liquid Detergent; Contrad 70; Isoclean Concentrate; Turco Decon Hand Soap; Cleaner, Rad-Con hand cleaner; Nuclear Associates Rad Con hand cleaner; Radcon 03-301 Surface cleaner; Nuclear Associates No. 03 Radcon cleaner; Radiacwash; Radiac Wash; Stripcoat TLC Free; Bartlett Stripcoat TLC Ammonia Free; TLC Stripcoat   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Silicon dioxide, crystalline   CAS: 1317-95-9; 14464-46-1; 14808-60-7; 15468-32-3; 308075-07-2   Aliases: Silica sand; Crystalline silica; Flint; Cristobalite; Cristoballite; Cristobalite dust; Crystoballite dust; alpha-Cristobalite; alpha-Crystoballite; Crystobalite; Crystoballite; Crystobalite quartz; Crysvarl; Quartz; Quartz glass; Quartz wool; Tripoli; Tridymite; Free crystalline silica; Sibelite M 3000; Sibelite M 4000; Sibelite M 6000; Silica oxide; Silica flour; Silicous flour; ; Silica, crystalline-cristobalite; Silica quartz; Silica-crystalline quartz; Silica crystalline; Silica, crystalline; Silica crystalline quartz; Crystalline silica, quartz; Silica (flint); Agate; Glass; Glass frit; Silica,crystalline-quartz; Ottawa sand; Sand Ottawa; Sea sand; Silicon IV oxide (crystalline); Silicon (IV) oxide (crystalline); ; Suprasil; Synthetic quartz; Sand; Glass sand; Silica brick; Opal glass; Glass (bottle composition); Holeplug; Sandstone; Tuffaceous sandstone; Kaiser Refactories crystallized silica; NVS, OVB, SVB, and FVB Abrasives; “VX” Super Refractory, HVX; HVX and VX Super Refractory, HVX; SiO2    Category:Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium carbonate   CAS: 497-19-8   Aliases: Soda ash; Disodium carbonate; Sodium carbonate anhydrous; Sodium carbonate, anhydrous; Carbonic acid, disodium salt; Carbonic acid disodium salt; Trona (Sodium carbonate); Spill-X-A Acid Spill Agent; Spill-X-A; NaX; Na-X; Na2CO3   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium hydroxide   CAS: 1310-73-2   Aliases: Caustic soda; Lye; Sodium hydrate; Caustic; Bloc-Aid Cleaner; Liquid Bloc-Aid Cleaner; Calcium Buffer Solution; Cuposit Z Copper Plating Solution; Formula 303; Oakite 360 L; Oakite 360L #4540; Optisperse ADJ561; Optisperse ADJ562; Water Dynamics WD-561; WD 561; WD-561; Water Dynamics WD 561; Clenox 143; WWN-1; Alkaline Neutralizing Compound; Fremont 9920 Closed System Treatment; 20 ANE-1; 20ANE-1; NaOH   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium nitrate   CAS: 7631-99-4   Aliases: Chile saltpeter; Nitratine; Nitric acid,sodium salt; Sodium nitrate, anhydrous; Sodium-24 nitrate; NaNO3   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium sulfate   CAS: 7727-73-3; 7757-82-6   Aliases: Anhydrous sodium sulfate; Sodium sulfate, anhydrous crystal; Sodium sulphate; Disodium sulfate; Saltcake; Sodium sulfate decahydrate; Sodium sulfate, decahydrate; Na2SO4; Na2SO4.10H2O   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sulfuric acid   CAS: 7664-93-9   Aliases: Oil of Vitriol; Hydrogen sulfate; 203 Sulfuric Acid Titrating Solution; Besbon E-339 Acid Copper; Besbon E-339; Drain-A-GO-GO; Multibond 100 A; Multibond 100A; Multibond 100 B; Multibond 100B; Flocon 100 pH Adjuster; Electro-Glo 300; Rhodium 225 Replenisher Solution; Rhodium 225 Make-Up Solution; Liquid Fire Drain Line Opener; Battery acid; H2SO4   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Tartaric acid   CAS: 87-69-4; 147-71-7   Aliases: Dihydroxysuccinic acid; Butanedioic acid, 2,3-dihydroxy-; 2,3-Dihydrosuccinic acid; 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid; Malic acid, 3-hydroxy-; Succinic acid, 2,3-dihydroxy-; 1-(+)-Tartaric acid; Threaric acid; D-Tartaric acid; L-Tartaric acid; HOOC(CH2O)2COOH; C4H6O6   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Technetium   CAS: 7440-26-8   Aliases: Technetium-99; Technetium 99; Technetium-99m; Technetium 99m; Tc; Tc-99m; Tc 99m; Tc-99; Tc 99   Category: Radiation and Radioactive Substances  
Review details for this chemical  Tetrachloroethylene   CAS: 127-18-4   Aliases: Ethene, tetrachloro-; 1,1,2,2-Tetrachloroethene; Perchloroethylene; Perchloroethene; PCE; PCE (Tetrachloroethylene); Perclene; Perclene D; Perchlorethylene; Perk; Perchlore; Perc; Tetrachloroethene; C2Cl4   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Tetrafluoroboric acid   CAS: 16872-11-0   Aliases: Fluoboric acid; Fluoroboric acid; Hydrofluoboric acid; Hydrogen tetrafluoroborate; Fluoroboric acid; HBF4; HFB4   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Thorium   CAS: 7440-29-1   Aliases: Thorium-228; Thorium 228; Th-228; Th 228; Thorium-229; Thorium 229; Th-229; Th 229; Th-229 tracer; Th 229 tracer; Thorium-230; Thorium 230; Th-230; Th 230; Ionium; Thorium-232; Thorium 232; Th-232; Th 232; Thorium-234; Thorium 234; Th-234; Th 234; Th   Category: Radiation and Radioactive Substances  
Review details for this chemical  Transite   CAS: 1332-21-4; 65997-15-1   Aliases: Cemesto   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Uranium   CAS: 7440-61-1   Aliases: U-232 tracer; U 232 tracer; Uranium-233; Uranium 233; Uranium-234; Uranium 234; Uranium-235; Uranium 235; Uranium-236; Uranium 236; Uranium-238; Uranium 238; The metal; EU (enriched); Oralloy (enriched); Tuballoy (natural); D-38 (depleted); D 38 (depleted); Staballoy (depleted); Depleted uranium; Tube alloy; Q metal; U; U-232; U 232; U-233; U 233; U-234; U 234; U-235; U 235; U-236; U 236; U-238; U 238   Category: Radiation and Radioactive Substances  
Review details for this chemical  Wood dust   CAS: CAS Not Found   Aliases: Wood dust, all soft and hard woods; Saw dust; Masonite; Masonite dust; Hard wood dust; Maple wood dust; Maple wood flour; Sanderdust; Soft wood dust; Western red cedar dust; Wood flour; Wood meal    Category: Other Materials  
SITE WORK PROCESSES/ACTIVITIES IN THIS BUILDING
Review details about this site process/activity  Asbestos present in building construction
Review details about this site process/activity  Building demolition
Review details about this site process/activity  Building demolition-Forklift/industrial truck operation
Review details about this site process/activity  Building demolition-Heavy equipment operation
Review details about this site process/activity  Clean up equipment with solvents -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Maintenance activities
Review details about this site process/activity  Metal powder production
Review details about this site process/activity  Plant decontamination activities
Review details about this site process/activity  Process material transfer
Review details about this site process/activity  Process material transfer-forklift/industrial truck operation
Review details about this site process/activity  Process material transfer-railroad heavy equipment operation
Review details about this site process/activity  Residue storage
Review details about this site process/activity  Starting material transfer
Review details about this site process/activity  Starting material transfer-railroad heavy equipment operation
LABOR CATEGORIES INVOLVED IN THIS BUILDING
Review details about this site labor category  Operator
Review details about this site labor category  Remediation Worker
INCIDENTS INVOLVING THIS BUILDING none listed

 

The COMPRESSOR BUILDING CHEMICALS INCLUDE:

 

Site: Reduction Pilot Plant (Huntington)
Building: Compressor Building
IDENTIFICATION no additional information listed.
RECORD HISTORY Facility Data Last Updated: Nov 8, 2015 (Note: Toxic substance/disease relationships may have changed after this date.)
RELATED ITEMS IN THE SITE EXPOSURE MATRIX 
SCOPE -- Site: Reduction Pilot Plant (Huntington) 
Secondary filters applied -- none
HAZARDOUS CHEMICALS IN THIS BUILDING 
(80 matching criteria)
Review details for this chemical  1,1,1-Trichloroethane   CAS: 71-55-6   Aliases: Ethane, 1,1,1-trichloro-; Methyl chloroform; Methylchloroform; 1,1,1-TCA (1,1,1-Trichloroethane); 1,1,1 TCA (1,1,1-Trichloroethane); 1,1,1-Trichlor; 1,1,1 Trichlor; Vythene degreasing agent; Chlorothene; Chlorothene VG; TCA (1,1,1-Trichloroethane); GE Material D5B79; BLACO-THANE (Baron-Blakeslee); CHLOROTHENE NU & VG (Dow); DOWLCENE WR (Dow); INHIBISOL (Penetone Corp.); TRI-ETHANE (PPG Ind., Inc.); TRITHENE (SRS,Inc.); Desicote Rinsing Aid; Desicote; ; Zep-X-Out; Panther D-135-A solvent degreaser; Aervoe Silicone Spray; Micro-Finish Cutting Fluid; Kar Vibra-Tite Industrial Grade; CCl3CH3; C2H3Cl3   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Acetone   CAS: 67-64-1   Aliases: Dimethylketone; Dimethyl ketone; Methylketone; Methyl ketone; 2-Propanone; Dimethylketal; Dimethylformaldehyde; Propanone; C3H6O   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Aluminum   CAS: 7429-90-5   Aliases: Aluminum welding fumes; Aluminum, welding fumes; Aluminum foil; Aluminum-26; Aluminum 26; Al-26; Al 26; A 00; A 95; A 99; A 995; A 999; A999; A999V; AA 1099; Aa1193; AA1199; AD 1; AD1M; ADO; Adom; AE; Alaun; Allbri aluminum paste and powder; Alumina fibre; Aluminium; Aluminium bronze; Aluminium flake; Aluminium, elementar; Aluminum-27; Aluminum 27; Al-27; Al 27; Aluminum A00; Aluminum dehydrated; Aluminum metal; Aluminum powder; Aluminum, pyro powders/welding fumes; AO A1; AO Al; AR2; AV00; AV000; C-Pigment 1; C.I. 77000; CI 77000; Emanay atomized aluminum powder; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 000111; HSDB 507; JISC 3108; JISC 3110; L16; Metana; Metana aluminum paste; Noral aluminium; Noral aluminum; Noral Extra Fine Lining Grade; Noral ink grade aluminium; Noral Ink Grade Aluminum; Noral non-leafing grade; PAP-1; Aluminum (dust or fume); Aluminum (fume or dust); Aluminum (metal); Aluminum dust; Aluminum metal; Aluminum metal, alkyls; Aluminum metal, pyro powders; Aluminum metal, respirable fraction; Aluminum metal, soluble salts; Aluminum metal,total dust; Aluminum metal, welding fumes; Aluminum powder; Aluminum powder,coated; Aluminum powder, coated [UN1309] [Flammable solid]; Aluminum powder,uncoated; Aluminum powder, uncoated [UN1396] [Dangerous when wet]; Aluminum production; Aluminum pyro powders; Aluminum soluble salts; Aluminum, elemental; Aluminum, molten; Aluminum, molten [NA9260] [Class 9]; Aluminum, pyro powders; Aluminum, soluble salts; NA9260; UN1309; UN1396; Al   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Aluminum nitrate   CAS: 13473-90-0; 7784-27-2   Aliases: Aluminum nitrate nonahydrate; ANN; Al(NO3)3; Al(NO3)3.9H2O   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Aluminum oxide sandpaper   CAS: 1344-28-1; 9011-05-6; 9003-35-4   Aliases:Sandpaper; Sand paper   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Ammonium hydroxide   CAS: 1336-21-6   Aliases: Ammonia water; Ammonia,monohydrate; Aqua ammonia; Aqueous ammonia; Dust Binder; NH4OH   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Asbestos   CAS: 1332-21-4; 12001-28-4; 12172-73-5; 14567-73-8; 77536-66-4; 77536-67-5; 77536-68-6; 132207-32-0   Aliases: Amosite; 16F; Anthophyllite; Anthophyllite UICC; Anthophyllite asbestos; Chrysotile; Crocidolite; Tremolite; Tremolite asbestos; Tremolitena; Filterbestos; Hysol Epoxi-Patch Kit 615, Part A; Epoxi-Patch Kit 615, Part A; Amianthus; Asbest; Asbestos dust; Asbestos fiber; Asbestos fibers; Asbestos fibre; Asbestose; Ascarite; AT 7-1; BK 6-20; BP 3-50; BP 5-65; Calidria HPP; Calidria R-G 244; Carey 4T; Chlorobestos 25; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 099301; FAPM 410-120; Ferodo C3C; Fibrous grunerite; HPO (mineral); HSDB 511; K 6-20; M 3-60; M 4-5; M 5-60; M 6-40; Mountain cork; Mountain leather; Mountain wood; MTM; NCI C08991; P 5-50; P 5-50 (mineral); Sepiolex 3; Sepiolex 5; SM 1 (mineral); SM 2 (mineral); Asbestos (friable); Asbestos, all forms; Man-made mineral fibres; Asbestos, crocidolite; Amorphous crocidolite asbestos; Blue asbestos; Crocidolite asbestos; Crocidolite uicc; Fibrous crocidolite asbestos; Krokydolith; Magnesioriebackite asbestos; Magnesioriebeckite; Riebeckite asbestos; Asbestos,magnesioriebeckite; Crocidolite [Asbestos]; Amosite asbestos; Asbestos, amosite; Brown asbestos; Grunerite asbestos; HSDB 2957; Mysorite; NCI C60253A; Asbestos,grunerite; Amosite [Asbestos]; Actinolite; Actinolite asbestos; Asbestos, actinolite; Azbolen asbestos; Ferroanthophyllite; Asbestos, anthophyllite; Fibrous tremolite; Asbestos, tremolite; Asbestos, serpentine; Chrysotile asbestos; White asbestos; Asbestos, chrysotile; Actinolite; Actinolite (Ca2Mg5H2(SiO3)8); HSDB 4212; Tremolite (Ca2(9Mg0.9-1Fe0-0.1)4.5-5A10-0.5)(Si7.5-8A10-0.5)(OH)2O22); Asbestos, tremolite; Silicates: tremolite, asbestiform   Category: Dusts and Fibers  
Review details for this chemical  Ascorbic acid   CAS: 50-81-7   Aliases: Vitamin C; L-Ascorbic acid; L-Ascorbate; C6H8O6    Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Asphalt   CAS: 8052-42-4   Aliases: Asphaltic bitumen; Asphaltum; Bitumen; Macadam; Petroleum asphalt; Petroleum bitumen; Bituminous asphalt; Road asphalt; Road tar; Roofing asphalt; Performance grade asphalt; Asphalt fumes; AC 5, AC 10, AC 20 (Asphalt, Bitumen, Asphalt Cement); Asphalt cement   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Boiler drum/Boiler water conditioners (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Chem-Treat/BL-1750-X; EN 2731; GE-Betz/Optisperse HP-2100; GE-Betz/Optisperse HP-3100; Nalco BT-2600; Nalco BT-3000; Optiguard MCA622, Boiler Water Treatment, GE Betz; Betz Steamate NA0940; Betz 419; BETZ 2040; Betz Balanced Polymer 6403; Cortrol IS102; Optisperse CL362; Betz Inhibitor 20K-20346; Steamate FM1000; AP-IV Balanced polymer; Entec OPTI-GUARD MC-1; Steamate NA700; BETZ Balanced Polymer AP-IV; BETZ Polymer 500; BETZ Entec 741; Polysperse; Optiguard MCP600; Nalco-2802; Nalco 2802; Transport-Plus 2802    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Borosilicate   CAS: 65997-17-3; 65997-18-4   Aliases: Borosilicate glass; Boro silica glass; Borosilica glass; Pyrex; Fiber glass; Fiberglass; G-10 Fiberglass; G-10; Glass fibers; Fibrous glass; Glass wool; Sodium zinc polyphosphate; Frit 200; Glass microfiber; Borosilicate glass frit; Milled fiber; Glass filament; Glass filaments; Alkali borosilicate glass; Soda lime borosilicate glass; Akulon J 1/40 Natl (S223-G8U); Formerly NYLAFIL J-1/40/Natural; Milled Fiber, Chopped Strand, Roving, Optical Fiber; Kao-Tex 1000 - Kao-Tex 1500 - Firemaster; Diallyl Phthalate Molding Compound K77/6220F; DAP 6120; DAP 6130    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Carbohydrazide   CAS: 497-18-7   Aliases: 1,3-Diaminourea; Carbazic acid,hydrazide; Carbazide; Carbodihydrazide; Carbonic acid, dihydrazide; Carbonic dihydrazide; Carbonohydrazide; Hydrazine, carbonylbis-; Hydrazine, carbonyldi-; Hydrazinecarboxamide, N-amino-; Hydrazinecarboxylic acid, hydrazide; Semicarbazide,4-amino-; Urea, 1,3-diamino-; Urea, N,N'-diamino-; CH6N4O    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Carbon monoxide   CAS: 630-08-0   Aliases: Carbon oxide (CO); Carbone (oxyde de); Carbonic oxide; Carbonio (ossido di); Exhaust gas; Flue gas; HSDB 903; Kohlenmonoxid; Kohlenoxyd; Koolmonoxyde; Oxyde de carbone; Wegla tlenek; Carbon monoxide in air; Carbon monoxide 10% by volume or more; Carbon monoxide,compressed; Carbon monoxide, compressed [UN1016] [Poison gas]; Carbon monoxide,refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid); Carbon monoxide, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid) [NA9202] [Poison gas]; NA9202; UN1016; C-14 labeled carbon monoxide; Carbon monoxide labeled with C-14; CO; 14CO   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Carbon steel   CAS: Due to the inclusion of 19 substances in this profile for Carbon steel, the individual CAS numbers are not listed.   Aliases: A-36 Steel; A36 Steel; Mild steel; Mild (low carbon) steel; Low carbon steel; Medium carbon steel; High carbon steel; Ultra-high carbon steel; Soft steel; Low-carbon steels; Medium-carbon steels; High-carbon steels; Ultrahigh-carbon steels   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Carpenters' wood glues (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Weldwood Carpenters Glue; DAP Weldwood Carpenter's Glue, 00489,00490, 00491, 00492, 00493, 00494, 00495; Elmer's Carpenters Wood Glue; Elmer's Carpenter Glue; Titebond Wood Glue; Elmer's Glue-All; Miracle SFA-66 Adhesive; Miracle Adhesive   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Cement   CAS: 65997-15-1   Aliases: Portland cement; Cement dust; Concrete; Concrete dust; Mortar; Grout; Cement kiln dust; Kiln precipitator catch; Portland cement kiln dust; Portland cement plant kiln dust; Waste kiln dust; Cement, portland,chemicals; Silicate, portland cement; Portland cement [Silicates 9less than 1% crystalline silica)]   Category: Dusts and Fibers  
Review details for this chemical  Ceric nitrate   CAS: 13093-17-9   Aliases: Cerium IV nitrate; Cerium (IV) nitrate; Cerium(IV) nitrate; Cerium nitrate; Cerium nitrate (Ce(NO3)4); Cerium tetranitrate; Nitric acid, cerium(4+) salt; Nitric acid, cerium(4+) salt (4:1); Ce(NO3)4   Category:Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Cerium III hydroxide   CAS: 15785-09-8   Aliases: Ce (III) hydroxide; Cerium trihydroxide; Cerous III hydroxide; Cerous (III) hydroxide; Cerous hydroxide; Ce(OH)3   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Chlorodiphenyl   CAS: 53469-21-9; 1336-36-3; 57465-28-8; 11096-82-5; 11097-69-1; 11104-28-2; 11141-16-5; 12672-29-6; 12674-11-2; 2051-24-3; 12642-23-8; 27323-18-8   Aliases: PCBs; Chlorodiphenyl 42% chlorine; Chlorodiphenyl (42% chlorine); Polychlorinated biphenyl; Polychlorinated biphenyls; Decachlorobiphenyl; DCBP; Aroclor; Aroclor 1016; Aroclor 1221; Aroclor 1232; Aroclor 1242; Aroclor 1248; Aroclor 1254; Aroclor 1260; Aroclor 1262; Aroclor 1268; Arochlor 1016; Arochlor 1221; Arochlor 1232; Arochlor 1242; Arochlor 1248; Arochlor 1254; Arochlor 1260; Arochlor 1262; Arochlor 1268; Arochlor; Arochlor 5442; ; Chlorinated biphenyls; Chlorinated diphenyls; Chlorobiphenyls; Chlorodiphenyls; Askarel; Eucarel; Pyranol; Dykanol; Clorphen; Asbestol; Diaclor; Nepolin; EEC-18; Kanechlor; Therminol PR-1; Therminol; Therminol FR series; Therminol FR; Inerteen; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,6-dichloro-; 3,3',4,4',5-Pentachlorobiphenyl; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,2'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,3',5'-tetrachloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,4',6-tetrachloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3,4-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,3-dichloro-; ; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,4,4'-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,4',5-trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,5,-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 2,6,-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 3,3'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 3-chloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 4,4'-dichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, 4-chloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, trichloro-; 1,1'-Biphenyl, tetrachloro-; Tetrachlorobiphenyl; 2-Chlorobiphenyl; 3,4,5,3',4'-Pentachlorobiphenyl; Polychlorinated triphenyl (Aroclor 5442); Monochlorobiphenyl (mixed isomers)   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Citric acid   CAS: 77-92-9   Aliases: Glacial citric acid; Citric acid anhydrous; Citric acid, anhydrous; 2-Hydroxy-1,2,3-propanetricarboxylic acid; Citric acid, dihydrate; Citric acid dihydrate; Citranox; Neodisher Z; BETZ KI-2 Liquid Ion Exchange Resin Cleaner; BETZ MC-1 Membrane Cleaner; C6H8O7; General Purpose Electrolyte; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH.H2O; HOOCCH2C(OH)(COOH)CH2COOH.2H2O; Lift-Off Neutralizer Rinse   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Citrus solution cleaners (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: De-Solv-It; 3M Citrus Base Cleaner; 3M Citrus Base Cleaner (Aerosol); Clean by Peroxy; Goo Gone; Citrikleen; Citrikleen HD; Citri-Kleen; Vortex Organic Solvent degreaser; Voltz Super Safety Solvent; Dearborn 4622; Endcor 4622; Natural Degreaser (14005, 84005); Natural Degreaser; Prism Degreaser; Fast Orange Hand Cleaner; Fast Orange Pumice Lotion Hand Cleaner with Corn Huskers Lotion; Fast Orange Pumice Lotion Hand Cleaner 25218; Voltz Solvent; Citrus Chisel; Green Solution Restroom Cleaner; Green Solutions Restroom Cleaner; Hillyard Extra Strength CSP cleaner; Orange Solve 197; Orange Solve; Orange Solvent; Citrox; EMCO Citrosqueeze Turnout Gear Cleaner; Citrosqueeze Turnout Gear Cleaner; GoJo Orange Pumice Hand Cleaner; Go-Jo Orange Lotion Hand Cleaner With Pumice; Go-Jo Orange Lotion Hand Cleaner; Oxy-Citrus All In One Cleaner; Oxy Citrus All-n-One Concentrated    Category:Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Coal tar creosote   CAS: 8001-58-9   Aliases: Brick oil; Coal tar creosote oils; Coal tar oil; Creosote, from coal tar; Creosotum; Cresylic creosote; Heavy oil; Liquid pitch oil; Naphthalene oil; Petroleum creosote; Preserv-O-sote; Sakresote 100; Wash oil; WPA #1; Creosote P1; HSDB 6299; Coal tars (during destructive distillation); Creosote (coal tar); Creosote, coal tar   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Construction adhesives (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Liquid Nails for Projects & Construction; Liquid Nails; Liquid Nails Adhesive; 3M Scotch-Grip Construction Mastic Adhesive 4323; 3M Fastbond 4323 Construction Mastic Adhesive; OSI QB-300 Multi-Purpose Construction Adhesive; OSI QB-300; Ceel-Tite Adhesive; Ceel-Tite Adh; Chapco Safe Set 7; Chapco Safe Set SS 7; Chemlok 220; Chemlok 607; Chemtool Contact Adhesive; Childers CP-97; Contact Cement; Loctite Minute Bond Adhesive 312 (Adhesive); Loctite Minute Bond Adhesive 312 (Primer); 332 Structural Adhesive; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part A); 3M structural Adhesive Part A; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part A), 74361A; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part B); 3M structural Adhesive Part B; 3M Structure Adhesive (Part B), 74361B; EC 3448 Structural Adhesive; Speedbonder 325 Structural Adhesive; DAP Weldwood Contact Cement; Dow Corning 280A Adhesive; Dow Corning 281 Adhesive; Dow Corning 281; DC-281; Evans Border & Vinyl-Over-Vinyl Adhesive; EZ Weld 208 Multipurpose Cement; Fastbond 30-NF Neutral Contact Adhesive; Fastbond 30-NF; 3M Fastbond Contact Adhesive 30-NF, Neutral; Fastbond Adhesive #10; Floor Tile Adhesive; Foster 85-20 Spark-Fas Adhesive; Glas Grip 901; Golden Harvest GH-34 Heavyweight Clear Adhesive; Green Glue; IPS Weld-On #10 Cement Component A; IPS Weld-On #10 Cement Component B; Heavy Duty Clear Adhesive; Evans Heavy Duty Clear Adhesive; Henry 246 Seam Adhesive; Henry 356 "MultiPro" Premium Multipurpose Flooring Adhesive; Henry 356 Next Generation Floor Covering Adhesive; Henry Floor Covering Adhesive #356; Henry 440 Cove Base Adhesive; Henry Cove Base Adhesive; Henry 440 Cove Base Glue; Henry Acoustical Tile Cement; Acoustical Tile Cement; Henry Acoustic Cement; Pliobond 20; 3M Hi-Strength Spray Adhesive; 3M Hi-Strength Spray Adhesive 90; Silgrip PSA 529; Camie 390B Contact Cement; Scotch-Grip Brand Contact Cement 1357; 3M EC1357 adhesive    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Copper   CAS: 7440-50-8   Aliases: Copper metal dusts; Copper metal fumes; M&T Phosphorized Copper Anodes; CI 77400; Pigment metal 2; 1721 Gold; Allbri natural copper; ANAC 110; Anode copper; Arwood copper; Blister copper; C 100 (metal); C.I. 77400; C.I. Pigment Metal 2; Cathode copper; CDA 101; CDA 102; CDA 110; CDA 122; CDX (metal); CE 1110; CE 7 (metal); CI 77400; CI Pigment metal 2; Copper bronze; Copper fulleride (CuC20); Copper M 1; Copper powder; Copper precipitates; Copper slag-airborne; Copper slag-milled; Copper, metallic powder; Copper-airborne; Copper-milled; CU M3; Cu-7; Cuprum; Cuprum metallicum; Cutox 6010; Cutox 6030; E 115 (metal); Electrolytic refinery billet copper; Electrolytic refinery wirebar copper; EPA Pesticide Chemical Code 022501; Gold bronze; HSDB 1622; Kafar copper; M1 (Copper); M2 (Copper); M3 (Copper); M3R; M3S; M4 (Copper); OFHC Cu; Paragard T 380a; Paragard t380a; Rame; Raney copper; Tatum-T; Copper dust; Copper metal powder; Copper, dusts and mists; Copper, elemental; Copper, fume; Cu   Category:Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Cyanoacrylate adhesives (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Locktite Quick Set 404 Instant Adhesive; Quick Set 404 Industrial Adhesive; Loctite 404 Quick Set; Loctite 409 SuperBonder Instant Adhesive Gel; Loctite 409 SuperBonder Instant Adhesive Gel, 34818; Loctite 409 Super Bonder Industrial Grade Gel Instant Adhesive; M-Bond 200 Adhesive; Prism 411 Glue; Prism 454 Glue; Quicktite Super Glue; Pronto CA-4 Instant Adhesive; Red Devil Super Glue; Super Glue; Super Bonder 420; Ross Super Glue; Super Bonder 416 Gap Filling Instant Adhesive; Superbond 416; Loctite 411; Prism 411 Clear Toughened Instant Adhesive; 3M Scotch-Weld Instant Adhesive; Loctite 4471 Prism Instant Adhesive Surface Insensitive; Loctite 4471; 3M Scotch-Weld Instant Adhesive Surface Activator; Aron Alpha Type 202-Ethyl Blue Cap Adhesive; Assure 425 Instant Adhesive; Loctite Prism 426 Black Mask; View Mirror Adhesive; Rearview Mirror Adhesive; Ultra Bond Super Glue; PC Ultra Bond Gel Super Glue 2GR    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Dichloromethane   CAS: 75-09-2   Aliases: Methane, dichloro-; Methylenechloride; Methylene chloride; Methylene dichloride; Methane dichloride; Flux-Off; Hysol-methylene chloride; Rez N Bond; Rez-N-Bond; 80-01 Desolv 292; Desolv 292; CH2Cl2   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Diethylene glycol monohexyl ether   CAS: 112-59-4   Aliases: Diethylene glycol n-hexyl ether; Diethylene glycol mono(n-hexyl) ether; Diethylene glycol hexyl ether; n-Hexyl carbitol; Hexyl carbitol; 2-((2-Hexyloxy)ethoxy)ethanol; 3,6-Dioxadodecanol-1; Ethanol, 2-((2-hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; Ethanol, 2-(2-(hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; Ethanol, 2-(2-(2-hexyloxy)ethoxy)-; 2-(2-Hexyloxyethoxy)ethanol; n-Hexoxyethoxyethanol; C6H13OC2H4OC2H4OH; C10H22O3    Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Endotoxin   CAS: 11034-88-1   Aliases: Endotoxins   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Epoxy adhesives (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles  Aliases: 3M Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive 2216 Part A; Adhesive, Structural 2216A,Gray; 3M Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive 2216 Part B; Adhesive, Structural 2216B, Gray; A-2 Epoxy Resin; A-2 Resin; Barco Bond Fast Cure Epoxy Adhesive Part A; Barco Bond Fast Cure Epoxy Adhesive Part B; Bicron Part BC-600 Part B Epoxy Cement; BC-600 Part B (Aliphatic Amine Blend); BKC 20101, Component A; Semi-Rigid Epoxy Embedding Compound, SRIR Epoxy; Buehler Epoxicure Hardener; BX 20101, Part B; Double Bubble Red Package; Extra Fast Setting Double Bubble Red Epoxy; Double Bubble Package Extra Fast Setting Epoxy Red; Durapower Patch Kit; Durapower Patch Two Part Epoxy Fiber Patch Kit; Durcupan A Epoxy Resin; Durcupan A; Ebecryl 600; Ebecryl 600, BisA epoxy diacrylate; Ebecryl 605; Ebecryl 605, BisA epoxy diacrylate; Ebecryl 608; Ebecryl 608, Acrylated epoxy/polyol blend; EE4147; C-8-4147; E-Phen; Epo-Tek 301 Epoxy; Epo-Tek 301 Epoxy Kit; Epo-Tek 305 Epoxy; Epo-Thin EPOXY Hardner; Cyracure Cycloaliphatic Epoxide Resin UVR-6110; Devcon 2-Ton Clear Epoxy Hardener; DEVCON B Plastic Steel Epoxy (liquid); Devcon Plastic Steel Epoxy (Hardener), 71716B; Epoxy 907 Two Part Adhesive System Part B; Ablebond 8175; Ablebond 8175A; Hysol FP4401; Hysol FP4450; Hysol FP4451; Hysol FP4652; Hysol FP6401; Thermoset MD-130; Ablebond 8700E; Ablebond 8700K; Ablebond 84-1LMI; Ablebond 84-3; Epo-Thin Epoxy Resin; Epoxy Resin (epo-thin); Epoxy 907 Two Part Adhesive System Part A; Epoxy 907 Adhesive System Part A; Epoxy 907 Adhesive System Part B; Epoxy Adhesive R/M 86009; R/M 86009 Epoxy Adhesive; Epoxy Base B-14A; EPOXY, Ob-Cy 20-2 Catalyst; Ob-Cy low temp epoxy catalyst; Fast Cure Epoxy (Hardener); Fast Cure Epoxy (Resin); Fast Cure Epoxy 45 Mixer Cups; Epoxy -45 Adhesive Fast Cure Mixer Cups; Epoxy -45, General Purpose, Loctite Cat. 445-83; Adhesive Fast Cure Mixer Cups 445; G-G Epoxy Curing Agent; G-G Epoxy Curing Agent Y 5242CX; Hysol 1C Epoxi-Patch Adhesive; Epoxi-patch 1C; Epoxy Patch Kit 1C Part B; BKC 20131 Epoxy Encapsulant; D.E.R. 671-XM75 Epoxy Resin; Epoxy 110 Part A; Epoxy 110 Part B; Epoxy 45; Epoxy Part B 110; X 304 Epoxy Catalyst; X-530 Catalyst Component HS Epoxy; 3025A Resin; BKC 20114 Part A; BKC 20114, Part A; BKC 20114 Part B; BKC 20114, Part B; BKC 20118, Part A; BKC 20118, Part B; BKC 20125 Part B,Epoxy Encapsulant, Hardener; Chemgrip Cement, Part A; Chemgrip Bonding Kit Part A; Chemgrip Cement, Part B; Chemgrip Bonding Kit Part B; CM 110 Part A; CM 110, Part A; CM 110 Part B; CM 110, Part B; EPK 1C Part A; EPK 1C Part B; Epo Tek 330 Part A; Epo Tek 330 Part B; Epo-tek H20E; Epo-tek H20E Part A Resin; White Epoxy Paste; M/M Quick Cure; M/M Quick Cure 5975; Epon 1031; Epon 871; Epoxide hardener; ; Hysol 1C Hardener; Hysol Epoxy Patch Kit Resin; Epoxy Patch Kit 1C Part A; Hysol HD3475; M-Bond 610 Epoxy; Metalset A-4 Epoxy Part A; Metalset A-4 Epoxy; Mult-E-Poxy 180 Part B; Omegabond 101 (Part A) Resin; Omegabond 101 (Part B) Resin; Omegabond 200 Cement (Part A, Epoxy Resin); PC Series Epoxy; RA-0018-A Reactive Adhesive Base; Rectorseal EP-200 EP-400 Epoxy; Epo-Tek H37-MP; Epo-Tek H67-MP; Epo-Tek H35-175MP; Epo-Tek H65-175MP; Loctite FP4546; Loctite FP4549; Ablebond 967-1; Epo-Tek E41 10 Part A; Epo-Tek E41 10 Part B; Epoxy Technology E4110; Epo-Tek EE 129-4 Part A; Epo-Tek EE 129-4 Part B; Epoxy Technology EE129-4; Loctite 3888 Resin; 3888 Silver Electrically Conductive Adhesive Resin; Loctite 3888 Hardener; 3888 Silver Electrically Conductive Adhesive Hardener; Scotchcast Brand Resin #8 Part A; Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive DP-190 (Part A); Scotch-Weld Epoxy Adhesive DP-190 (Part B); Scotch-Weld DP-420; Silver Epoxy part A; Silver Epoxy part B; Smooth-on PC-3 Black Epoxy Kit; Smooth-on, PC Series Epoxy Part A; Stycast 2850FT black; Stycast 2850MT Blue Epoxy Resin; Stycast W-19 Red; Tile-Clad II Epoxy (Part A); Tile-Clad II Hardener (Part B); Two Part Epoxy; TPE; Water Base Epoxy, Part A, Clear, Freda Inc.; Water Base Epoxy, Part B, Freda Inc.; Ablefilm 517; Ablefilm 550; Ablestik 550; Multi-E-Epoxy 180 Part B; Omegabond 101 (Part B) Catalyst; PC-3 Black Epoxy; Scotchcast Resin #8 Part A; Scotch-Weld DP-420 NS Black Epoxy Adhesive; Stycast 2850FT; Tile-Clad II Epoxy; Tile-Clad II Epoxy Hardener; EPIBOND 7002; Furane 7002; Activator, Water-Based Epoxy, Rust-Oleum No. 6001-604; Circuitworks Conductive Epoxy - Part A (Adhesive); Cotronics Epoxy Hardener; Cotronics Epoxy Resin; CTBN-Epon 828-DEA mixture; Curing Agent B-14B; Circuit SAF ME-430; Circuit SAF ME-455; Circuit SAF ME-456; Metalset A-4 Part B; Furane epibond 7200; EpoPro 7200; EpoPro 7200-4; EPIBOND 7200-4; Omegabond 200 Cement (Part B, Catalyst); Scotchcast Brand Resin #8 Part B; A-12 Part A; A-12, Part A; A-12 Part A Adhesive Resin; A-12 Part B; Part B; A-12 Part B Industrial Adhesive; A2 Adhesive BKC 20108 Resin; Adhesive Resin B-20; BKC 20116 Resin-EPON 828; Buehler Epoxicure Resin; Cycloaliphatic epoxide Resin; Cycloaliphatic epoxide; Cycloaliphatic epoxide Resin ERL-4221; Delta Bond Adhesive Resin; Epo-tek H20E Part A; Epo-tek H20E Part A Resin; Stycast 1266 Resin; Tra-Cast 3103 Resin; Tra-duct 2902 Resin; Wear Guard Resin and Hardner; Hysol EA 907 Part A; Hysol Epoxi 907 Part B Hardener; Hysol EA 9309.3NA System, Part B; Hysol EA 9309.3NA System; Sikadur 31 Hi-mod gel (Part A); Sikadur 31 Hi-mod gel- Part A; Sikadur 32 Hi Mod LPL - Part B Improved; Sikadur 32 Hi-Mod Grout Part B; Sikadur 35 Hi-Mod LV Part A; Sikadur 35 Hi-Mod LV Part B; Thermofit S-1006 Adhesive Part A; Thermofit S-1006 Adhesive Part B; Varian Torr Seal Part A; Varian Torr Seal Part B; M-Bond Type AE 10 Curing Agent; M-Bond AE Resin; M-Bond 600 Adhesive; M-Bond 610 Adhesive; ; Scotchcast Resin #8 Part B; Smooth-on, PC Series, Curing agent, Part B; Curing agent, Smooth-on, PC Series, Part B; Scotch-Weld 2214 Non-Metallic Filled Epoxy Adhesive; Epicure 3125 Curing Agent; Epi-Cure 3125 Curing Agent; Ablefilm 501; Barco Bond MB-165, 175, 185 (Part A); Barco Bond MB-165, 175, 185 (Part B); BKC 20117 Base; BKC 20117 Hardener; 3534 Glob Epoxy; 3533 Fill Epoxy; 3533 Underfill Epoxy; 3532 Dam Epoxy; Black Epoxy Paste; Master Bond EP21TDCANHT Part A; Master Bond EP21TDCANHT Part B; MS-5C Base Component; MS-5C Hardener Component; BX-2216 Base; Hysol EA 9396/C2 System Part A; Hysol EA 9396/C2 System Part B; Epoweld 8173 Part A; Epoweld 8173 Part B; Black Mixture; Hysol 608 Epoxi-Patch Adhesive Hardener; Hysol M-9-N; Green Epoxy Paste; 3-Compon Bonding Agent; Sika Armatec 110 Epochem Bonding Agent Part A,B,C; Devcon A Plastic Steel Putty A Resin; Devcon A Putty Hardener; Double Bubble Orange; Double Bubble Orange 04007; EPK 6C Hardner; Epoxy 304-1; Epoxy #304-1; Epoxy Mortar; Lumber Epoxy Putty; Pig Repair Putty; Diglycidylether of Bisphenol-A202, #PTY209, #PTY230, (Epoxy putty - pig repair putty); Master Bond Polymer EP21AR Part B; Waylock Adhesive; Waylock Adhesive Part A; Waylock Adhesive Part B; Epibond (thiocol polysulfide); Epibond; Genamid 250; Epibond 104 Part A; Epibond 104 Part B; D. E. R. 332 Epoxy Resin; D.E.R. 332 Epoxy Resin; Plastic Steel Putty A Resin; Balkamp Instant Gas Tank Repair; Belzona 1111; Belzona 1111 (super metal) - base; Belzona 5811 Immersion Grade Base; Belzona Immersion Grade Base; Buehler NO. 20-8130 Epoxide Resin; Epo-Kwick Resin; Hercules Pro Poxy 20; Epon Curing Agent U; Epon Resin 812; Epon 812; Epon Resin 815; Red Epoxy Paste; Stycast 1090 Black; Epoxylite #8651-2 Part A; Epoxylite #8651-2 Part B; Epoxylite #C316; Hysol 50-100R; BKC 20127 Epoxy Adhesive; EA 9394 System Part A; EA 9394 System Part B; Epoxy Steel Resin; Hysol 0151 Resin; EPK 0151 Resin; Hysol 0151 Hardener; EPK 0151 Hardener; BKC 20119 Component A; BKC 20119 Component B; Im8/8551-7 Graphite Epoxy (Magnamite Carbon Epoxy Prepreg); Epo-Tek OE101 Part A; Epo-Tek OE101 Part B; BKC 20128 Epoxy Encapsulant Part B; BKC 20128 Epoxy Encapsulant kit; BX-2216 Nonflowing Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive Base; BX-2216 Nonflowing Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive Accelerator; Hysol EA 9394 Part A; Hysol EA 9394 Part B; Epoxy 2181086 Part A; Epoxy 2181086 Part B; Epikure 3140 Curing Agent; Epicure 3140 Curing Agent; Plastic Steel Liquid Hardener 0202; Adhesive 2214; Epon Resin 815C; Epo-Tek H77,Part A; EpoTek H77 Part A; Epo-Tek H77, Part B; Hysol 0151 Epoxi-Patch Adhesive; Hysol 2038 resin; Stycast 2850GT; Stycast 2850GT black; Stycast 2850GT blue; Steelmaster 43Ht Part A; A-4 Hardener; Accelerator 339 Epoxy Curing Promoter; Accelerator 399 Epoxy Curing Promoter; Adhesive EA 934 Part A; Adhesive EA 934,Part A; Hysol EA 934 NA System Part A; Hysol EA 934 NA System, Part A; Adhesive EA 934 Part B; Adhesive EA 934, Part B; Hysol EA 934NA System Part B; Hysol EA 934NA System, Part B; Ancamide 400 Curing Agent; Pacific Anchor Curing Agent Ancamide 400; Catalyst 23LV; Emerson & Cuming Curing Agent 23LV; Chromrc 60 Bond; CHO-BOND 584; Emerson & Cuming Catalyst 9; Catalyst 9; Epo Tek H61; Epo-Tek H61; FM 123-5 Adhesive Film; FM-123-5 Adhesive Film; Helmicol Part A; Helmicol Part B; Hexply F155 Prepreg; Hysol HD3404; V-285 Blue Epoxy Paste; Blue mixture; Versamid 125; V25 Curing Agent; Epon Curing Agent V-25; Trabond F113; Tra-Bond F113 SC Bipax 2,5 GR; Tra-Cast 3103 Hardener; Tra-duct 2902 Hardener; FM 47 Liquid Adhesive; Hysol AC4018; BKC 20102      Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid   CAS: 60-00-4   Aliases: EDTA; Ethylenediamine tetra acetic acid; Ethylenebisiminodiacetic acid; Ethylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid; (Ethylenedinitrilo)tetraacetic acid; 3,6-Bis(carboxymethyl)-3,5-diazoocta-nedioic acid; Versene; Ethylene diaminetetra acetic acid; Edetic acid; (HOOCCH2)2NCH2CH2N(CH2COOH)2    Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Ferrous sulfate   CAS: 7720-78-7   Aliases: Iron II sulfate; Iron (II) sulfate; Iron vitriol; Copperas; Green vitriol; Iron sulfate hexahydrate; Iron (II) sulfate hexahydrate; Iron II sulfate hexahydrate; Ferrous sulfate hexahydrate; FeSO4; FeSO4.6H2O   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Garnet   CAS: 1302-62-1   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Gasoline   CAS: 8006-61-9; 86290-81-5   Aliases: Mobil Regular Unleaded Gasoline; MoGas; Gasoline fuel; White gas; Unleaded gasoline; Gasoline vapors    Category:Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  General purpose cleaners (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Spray Nine; Knight's Spray Nine; Formula 409; Formula 409 All Purpose Cleaner; Formula 409 Cleaner; Fantastik Regular All Purpose Cleaner; Fantastik Cleaner; 3M Brand Desk and Office Cleaner 573; Ajax Oxygen Bleach Cleaner; Ajax Oxygen Bleach Cleanser; Ajax powder; Aqueous Cascade Cleaner; Basic-H Cleaner; Branson Industrial Strength Cleaner; Branson Cleaner; Branson General Purpose Cleaner; Castrol Super Clean Tough Task - Multipurpose Cleaner/Degreaser; Cleaner, Kaiblooey; Comet Cleaner; Procter & Gamble Commercial-Professional Line Comet Cleaner with Bleach; Comet Disinfectant Cleanser; Crazy Clean All Purpose Cleaner; John Deere All-Purpose Cleaner; GP Forward SC General Purpose Cleaner; GP General Purpose Cleaner Solution; Branson GP; Bransonic Ultrasonic Cleaner; Pitney Bowes Multipurpose Cleaner With Wipes; Kit, Deluxe Cleaning Cko-3; Buckeye Shopmaster Cleaner; Buckeye Shopmaster; Envi-Ro-Tech 1677 Cleaner/Degreaser; Envi-Ro-Tech 1677 Universal Cleaner/Degreaser; Buckeye Blue; Degreaser Kaipow Heavy-Duty; Spic and Span detergent; HySan Hysolv Solvent Degreaser; HySan Hysolv Solvent Degreaser & Spot Cleaner; Grimex Heavy Duty Alkaline Cleaner & Degreaser; CSM-1A Degreaser; All Purpose Degreaser and Wash; Zepride E Degreaser; KA Industrial Degreaser; FL-70 Detergent; FL-70 (detergent); Non-Phosphate Detergent Solution; Ajax Cleanser with Chlorine; Ajax with Chlorine Bleach Cleanser; Institutional Ajax Cleanser with Chlorine Bleach; Clean on the Go Clean by Peroxy 15; Galaxy Cleanser; Kleerall 99; Kleerall #99; Brady clean all; Creme clean (Hillyard #106 Creme clean); Creme clean; Hillyard #106 Creme clean; Actrel 4493L cleaner; Actrel hydrocarbon solvent; LPS Precision clean; Micro cleaning Solution; Micro-90; Micro-90 (concentrated cleaning solution); Micro 90 Detergent; Oakite Liqu-Det 2 cleaner; Oakite Liqu Det; Isoterge; Isoterge Detergent Cleaner; Zep Spree; Turco Plaudit; Scrub Cleaner 11; Blue Whiz; Break-up; Brulin MP 1793; Buckeye Straight Up Detergent; Buckeye Straight Up; Chalkboard Cleaner; CHEL DTPA 100#F; CHEL DTPA-41; Chemiclean; Cimclean 30; Cimclean; Cleaner Conditioner 231; Clearview Terminal Wipe II; Conq-R-Dust Liquid; Conq-R-Dust Noil Wtr Based Dust Mop; Conq-R-Dust Pressurized (Mop Treatment Liquid)(Aerosol); Elky Pro Baseboard Cleaner; Elky Pro Base Board Cleaner; Envirokleen 1200; EK-1200; Expo Dry Erase Surface Cleaner; Dry Erase Surface Cleaner; Expo White Board Cleaner; Expo White Board Cleaner (clear); Fedron; Fiber Pro TLC; Fiber Pro TLC/40 Traffic Lane Cleaner; Glance SC (Super Concentrate); Hillyard Assurance; Assurance; Hillyard Renovator; Hil-treat Dust Mop Treatment; Bon Ami Cleanser; Goof Off Cleaner VOC Compliant; Pinesol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner; Consume; Envirotech 1675; Goof Off; Green Clean; Green Works Natural All Purpose Cleaner; Green Works Natural Bathroom Cleaner; Brady Industries Neutral Cleaner; Oakite 131; Oakite 190; Oakite 214 M; Oakite 90; Oakite Citridet; Oakite Dynadet; Oakite Inpro-Clean 2500; Oakite Inpro-Clean 3000; Inproclean 3000; Oakite NE 38; Oakite NST Aluminum Cleaner; Oakite Aluminum Cleaner NST; Pro-Link Preference Neutral Cleaner 1-2-3; Pro Link Preference Neutral Cleaner; Pro-Link Preference Neutral Cleaner; Pro Link Preference Neutral Cleaner 1-2-3; Purinel; RBS 35 Concentrate; Rough Touch Scrubs In-A-Bucket; Sioux Liquid A; Spartan BH-38; Spray On/Off Cleaner; Spray On/Wipe Off Cleaner; Spray-On-Wipe-Off; Spray Remover And Cleaner; Sp-1138; ITW Fluid Spray Remover And Cleaner; Stride Floral SC; Super Hi-Pressure Concentrate; FO-1 Wipe Cleaner Degreaser; Thermaclean 095-0043; 5-Plus All Purpose Cleaner; Ammoniated All Purpose Cleaner-Aerosol    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrochloric acid   CAS: 7647-01-0   Aliases: Hydrogen chloride; Hydrogen chloride gas; Muriatic acid; Anhydrous hydrochloric acid; The Works Drain Opener; Nalco 2560 Acid Cleaner; Misty Descaler Two; Limeaway; HN-503 Predip; HN-504A Activator Carrier; Rydlyme; Rid-lime; Rydlyme, Rid-lime; HCl   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrofluoric acid   CAS: 7664-39-3   Aliases: Hydrogen fluoride; Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride; Aqueous hydrogen fluoride; Fluorhydric acid; Fluohydric acid; Hydrofluoride; HF; HF-A   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrogen   CAS: 1333-74-0   Aliases: Protium; HSDB 5026; Hydrogen atoms; Molecular hydrogen; Hydrogen, compressed; Hydrogen, compressed [UN1049] [Flammable gas]; Hydrogen, refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid); Hydrogen,refrigerated liquid (cryogenic liquid) [UN1966] [Flammable gas]; UN1049; UN1966; H; H2   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Hydrogen peroxide   CAS: 7722-84-1   Aliases: Hydrogen dioxide; Hydroperoxide; Peroxide; Dihydrogen peroxide; Perhydrol; Multibond C-50; H2O2   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Iron II hydroxide   CAS: 18624-44-7   Aliases: Iron (II) hydroxide; Ferrous hydroxide; Iron dihydroxide; Fe(OH)2   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Iron III hydroxide   CAS: 20344-49-4   Aliases: Iron hydroxide; Ferric hydroxide; Iron (III) hydroxide alpha; Iron III hydroxide alpha; Iron (III) hydroxide, alpha; Iron III hydroxide, alpha; Fe(OH)3   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Lead   CAS: 7439-92-1   Aliases: Lead based paints; Solder; Plumbum; Blei; C.I. 77575; C.I. Pigment Metal 4; CI 77575; CI pigment metal 4; Glover; HSDB 231; KS-4; Lead element; Lead flake; Lead metal; Lead S 2; Lead S2; Olow; Omaha & grant; Pb-S 100; Plumbum; Plumbum metallicum; Rough lead bullion; SSO 1; Lead, elemental; Lead, elemental and inorganic compounds; Lead, inorganic; Lead-202; Lead 202; Pb-202; Pb 202; Pb   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Metal working fluids (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: #442 Cutting Oil; A-9 cutting oil; Bright Edge 150 Cutting and Grinding Oil; CL-60 Cutting Lubricant; Kleen Kool 100; KLEEN KOOL-100; Kleen-Kool-100; Mobil CL-60 Cutting Lubricant; Cutting Oil Bulk; Cutting Oil; Dottie Dark Cutting Oil; FISKE’s 4050 Cutting Oil; Cutting oil #4050; J-54 Cutting Oil; Hangsterfer's Hard Cut #511; LPS Tapmatic AquaCut Cutting Fluid; LPS Tapmatic AquaCut Cutting Fluid,01216, 01228, 01205, 01255; LPS Tapmatic Natural Cutting Fluid; LPS Tapmatic Natural Cutting Fluid, 44204, 44220, 44230, 44240; Tapmatic Natural Cutting Fluid; MB-30 Honing Oil VGS-20657 Sear Cutting Oil; MB-30-5 Honing Oil; MB-30-55 Honing Oil; MB-30-330 Honing Oil; Orgent ltco; Light thread cutting oil; Relton Aluminum Cutting Oil; Ridge Nuclear Thread Cutting Oil; Rigid Nuclear Cutting Oil; Ridgid Nuclear Thread Cutting Oil; Ridge Premium Nuclear Thread Cutting Oil; Lubricating oils (petroleum), clay-treated spent; Lubricating oils, petroleum, clay-treated spent; Ridgid Premium Dark Thread Cutting Oil; Ridgid Dark Thread Cutting Oil; Sulflo #1; Sulflothread cutting fluid; Sultex D Cutting Oil; A-9 Aluminum Cutting Fluid; Hard Cut 525; Hangsterfer's Hard Cut 525; Qual Star LF Metal Working Fluid Concentrate; Sulflo Machine Kut Bright; High Sulfur Content Cutting Oil; Cut Max 570; Cut-Max 570; Cimcool Mini Kit 1, Solution A; Cimcool Mini Kit 1, Solution B; Cimcool Mini Kit 1,Solution C; Trimsol; Trim E206; Trim sol; Sultex F; Ordnance Oil 300; Option 1; Opcofilm 300 Drawing Compound; Astro-Grind A; Astro Grind; Blasocut 4000 Strong; Buehler IsoCut Plus Fluid; Isocut fluid; Mobilmet Gamma; Milpro 634 Metalworking Oil; MX-M634A-Metalworking oil; Cimperial 1011; Cimperial 16EP; Cimplus 80; Cimstar 3700; Cimstar 3700 Boeing; Cimstar 3700T; Cimtech 200; Cindol 3101; Clairo Oil 100; Cool Tool; Coolex 40; Doall Power Cut #360 Soluble Coolant; Do All Power Cut #360 Soluble Coolant; DoAll Power Cut #360; Kool Mist Formula #78; Kool Mist 78; Kool Mist Formula 78; Kool Mist 77; Kool Mist Formula 77; Kool Mist Formula #77; Formula #78 Mist Coolant; Formula #77 Mist Coolant; Cool Mist; Kool Mist; Cool Tool II; Imperial Cutting Oil; Safety-Cool 800; Jon Cool; Sunquench 1021; Trim Clear; Trim Mist; Mobilmet S 122; Slide Cutting Oil    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Methyl ethyl ketone   CAS: 78-93-3   Aliases: 2-Butanone; Butanone; Methyl acetone; Ethyl methyl ketone; Methylethyl ketone; MEK; GC Bond Cement; GC Bond Adhesive; Weld-On 771, 772, 773 Pipe Cement for ABS Plastic Pipe; Weld-On 771, 772,773 Pipe Cement For ABS Pipe; C4H8O   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Mineral oil   CAS: 8012-95-1   Aliases: Adepsene Oil; Alboline; Bayol F; Crystosol; Drakeol; Fonoline; Glymol; Paraffin Oil; Parol; Paroleine; Petroleum base oil; Mineral oil, paraffinic, high aromatic; Mineral oil, paraffinic, low aromatic; Mineral oil, paraffinic,neutral oil; Oil mist, mineral; Lesker TKO 19 Ultra; Vacuum pump fluid TKO 19 ultra; Nujol; Nyoil; Apiezon grease N; Belex Polar Gear Oil 75/80; Bel-Ray Anti-Wear Lub 3; Al's Oil; Lubriplate Mo-Lith No. 2; Multi-Purpose MoS2 Lubricant; 561 Way Lubricant 68; Renodraw SC SW Bulk; Texaco Way Lubricant; Way Lubricant 68; Dynachem Antifoam Agent    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Monoethanolamine   CAS: 141-43-5   Aliases: 1-Amino-2-hydroxyethane; 2-Amino-1-ethanol; 2-Aminoethanol; 2-Hydroxyethanamine; 2-Hydroxyethylamine; Aminoethanol; Colamine; Ethanol, 2-amino-; Ethanolamine; Ethylolamine; Glycinol; HSDB 531; MEA; Olamine; Thiofaco M-50; USAF EK-1597; beta-Aminoethyl alcohol; beta-Hydroxyethylamine; APC All Purpose Neutralizer; HOCH2CH2NH2; C2H7NO   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Morpholine and Cyclohexylamine in aqueous solution   CAS: 110-91-8; 108-91-8; 7732-18-5   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  N,N-Diethylhydroxylamine   CAS: 3710-84-7   Aliases: Diethylhydroxylamine; HSDB 6819; N-Hydroxydiethylamine; Hydroxylamine, N,N-diethyl-; N,N-Diethylhydroxyamine; Ethanamine, N-ethyl-N-hydroxy-; C4H11NO   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Naphtha   CAS: 8030-30-6   Aliases: Petroleum hydrocarbon naphtha; Petroleum naphtha; Crude solvent coal tar naphtha; High solvent naphtha; Savin dispersant; Heavy straight run naphtha (petroleum); Naphtha, petroleum, heavy straight-run; Heavy straight-run naphtha; Solvent naphtha; Petroleum benzin; Petroleum distillates (naphtha); Petroleum-derived naphtha; Aromatic solvent; ; Aromatic naphtha; Hydrotreated naphtha; Naphtha, hydrotreated; Naphtha, petroleum; Naphtha, solvent; Aromatic petroleum solvent; Naphtha (coal tar); Coal tar naphtha; Solvent naphtha (petroleum), light aromatic; Light aromatic solvent naphtha; Light ligroin; White spirits (Naphtha); High flash aromatic naphtha; Benzin; Benzine; Amsco H-J; Amsco H-SB; Super VMP; ; Solitrol; Coal tar emulsion driveway sealant; TM-07-504 Coal tar emulsion asphalt sealer; Rubber solvent (naphtha); Petroleum ether; Mineral spirits; Note: In addition to Naphtha (Rubber solvent (naphtha)), Mineral spirits is also used as a term for Stoddard solvent, Ligroin and Petroleum ether. Note, however, that Mineral spirits is NOT synonymous with mineral oil    Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Natural gas   CAS: 7440-59-7; 124-38-9; 7727-37-9; 74-82-8; 74-84-0; 74-98-6; 75-28-5; 106-97-8; 78-78-4; 109-66-0; 110-54-3; 142-82-5   Aliases: Liquified natural gas; Natural gas (petroleum); LNG; Gas, natural; Synthetic natural gas; Natural gas, combustion   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Nickel   CAS: 7440-02-0   Aliases: Nickel fumes; Nickel dust; Nickel powder; Raney nickel; Raney alloy; Electroless nickel; L Nickel; Nickel-60; Nickel 60; Ni-60; Ni 60; Nickel-63; Nickel 63; Ni-63; Ni 63; Nickel felt; Ni   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Nitric acid   CAS: 7697-37-2   Aliases: Azotic acid; Hydrogen nitrate; Aqua fortia; Engravers acid; Nital; Fuming nitric acid; Red fuming nitric acid; HNO3   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Oxalic acid   CAS: 144-62-7   Aliases: Ethanedioic acid; Oxalic acid, anhydrous; Aquisal; Bar Keepers Friend; H2C2O4   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Petroleum oils   CAS: 64741-88-4   Aliases: Sun Refining and Marketing Petroleum Oil; Cindol 3103; Oil mist; Petroleum oil mist; TKO FF; TKO FF (lubricating oil); HE-200 Mechanical Pump Fluid; HE200 Vacuum Pump Fluid; Trivac HE 200 Vacuum Pump Oil; High Vacuum Pump Oil; HE175 Vacuum Pump Fluid; ; Distillates (petroleum), solvent-refined heavy paraffinic; Solvent-refined paraffinic distillates; Mechanical pump fluid; Diffoil 20 Diffusion Pump Oil; Welch DuoSeal Vacuum Pump Oil; DuoSeal Vacuum Pump Oil; Super X Mechanical Vacuum Pump Oil; Solvent refined paraffinic distillate; Kinney Super-X Oil-Vacuum Pump Lubricant; Kinney Super-X Oil    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Phosphoric acid   CAS: 7664-38-2   Aliases: Orthophosphoric acid; o-Phosphoric acid; Turco 4215A; Liquid Ice Machine Cleaner; Calgon Ice Machine Cleaner; Unichrome 4A Compound; Manganese phospholene; Manganesed phospholene #7; Brady Industries Mild Acid Restroom Cleaner; H3PO4   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Plastic pipe cleaners, primers and cements (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: 210 ABS Cement; ABS glue; Carlon Standard Clear PVC Solvent Cement; Carlon Cement; Carlon Standard Clear PVC Solvent Cement, VC9961P, VC9962, VC9963, VC9965, VC9963C, VC9965C; Carlon Quick-Set Cement; Carlon Quickset Cement; Oatey Medium Clear PVC Cement (31017, 31018,31019, 31020, 31021); PVC glue; Oatey Regular Clear PVC Solvent Cement; P-4 Regular PVC Cement; Purple Primer Cleaner; PVC Cleaner/Primer; PVC Clear Medium Body Cement; PVC Purple Primer; PVC primer; Chemical plumbing primer, purple; PVC/CPVC Primer; Weld-on 2705 Low VOC Plastic Pipe Cement; Weld-on 702, 704,705, 707, 710, 711, 717, 719, 721 Cement for PVC Pipe; Weld-on 705; Weld-on 711 PVC Cement; Weld-On P-68 Primer for PVC/CPVC Plastic Pipe; Weld-On P-68 Primer for PVC; Weld-On P-68 Primer; Weld-On P-70 Primer; Weld-On P-70 Primer for PVC Plastic Pipe; Big Bill PVC Primer and Cleaner; Carlon All Weather Quickset; Carlon All Weather ENT Blue Quickset PVC Solvent Cement; E-Z Weld PVC Solvent Cement; EZ Weld Clear PVC Solvent Cement; Hercules PVC Gray Cement; PVC Solvent Cement; Hercules PVC Primer; Low VOC PVC Solvent Cement; Marsh PVC Primer; Nibco CPVC Plastic Pipe Cement; Oatey All Purpose Cement; Oatey All Purpose Cement (30818, 30821, 30834,30847, 30848); PVC cement; Oatey CPVC Solvent Cement; CPVC cement; Oatey Heavy Duty Gray PVC Solvent Cement; Oatey Medium Clear PVC Cement; Oatey Purple Primer/Cleaner; Oatey Purple Primer; Oatey Cleaner; Oatey Clear Primer/Cleaner; Oatey CPVC Cleaner; Oatey Heavy Duty Clear Solvent Cement; Pistol Pete Solvent Cement; Weld-On Solvent Cement; Weld-on 714; Eurapipe MEK ABS pipe cleaner; ABS primer; Celanese Pipe Solvent; Hurricane Homer 828; Hurricane Homer; PVC Solvent Creme; Easy Weld Gray PVC Cement    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Polydimethylsiloxane   CAS: 9016-00-6; 63148-62-9   Aliases: 401N; A 50 (silicone); A 80R; AF 60 (siloxane); AK 100 (silicone); ASI 100 Methyl; ASP 3 (silicone); AV 1000; Accuglass 210; Aeropax; Akvastop; Antaphron NM 42; Antifoam A compd; Antifoam FD 62; Aquasil E; BW 400; BY 16-801; Baros; Baysilone MA; Bicolon; CF 1241; CP-Sil 5; CT 89E; CY 52-111; DB 1 (silicone); DC 225; Delesan; Dimethylpolysiloxane; Dow corning 346; Dymasyl; Good-rite; HSDB 1444; Hycar; Meteorex; Mylicon; Mylocon; Ovol;; Poly(oxy(dimethylsilylene)); Polysilon; Silain; Polydimethyl siloxane; Baysilon; DC 35A; DC 360; Dimethylpolysiloxane hydrolyzate; KO 08; PMS 200A; Poly(dimethylsiloxane); alpha-(trimethylsilyl)-omega-((trimethylsilyl)oxy); Polydimethyl silicone oil; Polydimethylsiloxane dc 360; Silicone 360; Rhodorsil 340; Silak M 10; Silastic; Silicone DC 200; Silicone oil; Silicone fluid; Siloxane, dimethyl-; Dimethyl siloxane; Dimethylsiloxane; Fuser Oil; Brookfield Viscosity Standard (5-100,000 cps); ; alpha-Dimethylpolysiloxane; Silicone Fluid L-45/350; Poly(dimethylsiloxane), methyl terminated; Parker Super O-Lube; Dow 561 Dielectric Fluid; Dow Corning 561 Silicone Transformer Liquid; TSK5542 Dielectric Sealant & Lube; Xerox 5995 Fuser Oil    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Polymethylene polyphenylisocyanate   CAS: 9016-87-9   Aliases: Polymethylene polyphenyl isocyanate; Polymethylenepolyphenyl isocyanate; Polymeric diphenylmethanediisocyanate; Isocyanic acid, polymethylenepolyphenylene ester; Polymeric MDI (Polymethylene polyphenylisocyanate); Coronate MR 200; Desmodur 44V20; Desmodur PU 1520A20; E 534; HSDB 2011; Isobind 100; Isocyanate 580; Isonate 390P; Isoset CX 11; Kaiser NCO 20; ; Lupranate M 10; Lupranate M 20S; Lupranate M 70; Luprinate M 20; MDI-CR; MDI-CR 100; MDI-CR 200; MDI-CR 300; MR 200; MR 2000; Millionate 300; Millionate MR; Mirionate MR; Mobay MRS; Mondur E 429; NCO 20; Niax AFPI; PAPI; Rubinate M; Sumidur 44V10; Suprasec 1042; Systanat MR; Systanate MR; Takenate 300C; Tedimon 31; Thanate P 210; Polymeric diphenylmethane diisocyanate; Mondur MR; Gorilla Glue; BKC 44306/44309, T Component; Foam Resin T Component    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Potassium permanganate   CAS: 7722-64-7   Aliases: Permanganic acid, potassium salt; Chameleon Mineral; Permanganate of Potash; E-Prep oxidizer 101; KMnO4    Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Radiological decontamination solutions (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles   Aliases: Glygel Ox; Rad Pro; Turco 4502; Turco Decon 4502; Turco 4521; Conquest; Conquest (decontamination liquid); Contrad 70 Cleaner; Contrad 70 Liquid Detergent; Contrad 70; Isoclean Concentrate; Turco Decon Hand Soap; Cleaner, Rad-Con hand cleaner; Nuclear Associates Rad Con hand cleaner; Radcon 03-301 Surface cleaner; Nuclear Associates No. 03 Radcon cleaner; Radiacwash; Radiac Wash; Stripcoat TLC Free; Bartlett Stripcoat TLC Ammonia Free; TLC Stripcoat   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium carbonate   CAS: 497-19-8   Aliases: Soda ash; Disodium carbonate; Sodium carbonate anhydrous; Sodium carbonate, anhydrous; Carbonic acid, disodium salt; Carbonic acid disodium salt; Trona (Sodium carbonate); Spill-X-A Acid Spill Agent; Spill-X-A; NaX; Na-X; Na2CO3   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium hydroxide   CAS: 1310-73-2   Aliases: Caustic soda; Lye; Sodium hydrate; Caustic; Bloc-Aid Cleaner; Liquid Bloc-Aid Cleaner; Calcium Buffer Solution; Cuposit Z Copper Plating Solution; Formula 303; Oakite 360 L; Oakite 360L #4540; Optisperse ADJ561; Optisperse ADJ562; Water Dynamics WD-561; WD 561; WD-561; Water Dynamics WD 561; Clenox 143; WWN-1; Alkaline Neutralizing Compound; Fremont 9920 Closed System Treatment; 20 ANE-1; 20ANE-1; NaOH   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium nitrate   CAS: 7631-99-4   Aliases: Chile saltpeter; Nitratine; Nitric acid,sodium salt; Sodium nitrate, anhydrous; Sodium-24 nitrate; NaNO3   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium phosphate   CAS: 7601-54-9   Aliases: Sodium phosphate, tribasic; Sodium phosphate tribasic; Tribasic sodium phosphate; Trisodium phosphate; TSP; Trisodium orthophosphate; Tertiary sodium phosphate; Sodium orthophosphate; Sodium (ortho) phosphate; Sodium phosphate, tertiary; Phosphoric acid, trisodium salt; ; Oakite Compound No. 32; Oakite Rust Stripper; Oakite Q-5 Rust Stripper; Oakite detergent; Oakite (caustic cleaner); Oakite 33; Na3PO4   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium phosphate, dibasic   CAS: 7558-79-4; 7782-85-6   Aliases: Disodium phosphate; DSP; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, anhydrous; Sodium orthophosphate,secondary; Disodium orthophosphate; Disodium hydrogen phosphate; Disodium monohydrogen phosphate; Dibasic sodium phosphate; Phosphoric acid, disodium salt; Soda phosphate; Sodium hydrogen phosphate; Sodium monohydrogen phosphate; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, dihydrate; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, dodecahydrate; Disodium phosphate, dibasic;; Sodium phosphate, dibasic, heptahydrate; Sodium phosphate, dibasic 7-hydrate; NALCO S0460; Sodium monohydrogen orthophosphate; Acid sodium orthophosphate; Sodium phosphate glass; Disodium phosphate heptahydrate; Na2HPO4; Na2HPO4.2H2O; Na2HPO4.7H2O; Na2HPO4.12H2O   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Sodium sulfate   CAS: 7727-73-3; 7757-82-6   Aliases: Anhydrous sodium sulfate; Sodium sulfate, anhydrous crystal; Sodium sulphate; Disodium sulfate; Saltcake; Sodium sulfate decahydrate; Sodium sulfate, decahydrate; Na2SO4; Na2SO4.10H2O   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Soldering fumes   CAS: CAS Not Found   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Stainless steel   CAS: 7440-44-0; 7440-47-3; 7439-89-6; 7439-98-7; 7440-02-0; 7440-03-1; 7440-32-6   Aliases: Stainless steel-302; Stainless steel 302; Stainless steel-304; Stainless steel 304; Stainless steel-304L; Stainless steel 304L; Stainless steel-308; Stainless steel 308; Alloy 308; Stainless steel-308L; Stainless steel 308L; Alloy 308L; Stainless steel-316; Stainless steel 316; Stainless steel-316L; Stainless steel 316L; Stainless steel-317; Stainless steel 317; Stainless steel-347; Stainless steel 347; Stainless steel (type 347) ; Stainless steel-303; Stainless steel 303; Stainless steel-310; Stainless steel 310; Nitronic 33   Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Stoddard solvent   CAS: 8052-41-3   Aliases: Dry cleaning safety solvent; Petroleum solvent; Spotting naphtha; Texsolve S; Varsol; Stoddard cleaner; Startex Paint thinner; E-Z Charcoal lighter fluid; Charcoal fluid; E-Z Charcoal lighter; Paste Wax; Mineral spirits; Note: In addition to Stoddard solvent, Mineral spirits is also used as a term for Rubber solvent (naphtha), Ligroin and Petroleum ether. Note, however, that Mineral spirits is NOT synonymous with mineral oil    Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Synthetic vitreous fibers   CAS: 142844-00-6   Aliases: Glass wool fibers; Mineral wool; Mineral wool fiber; Manmade mineral fibers; Slag wool; Slag wool fibers; Man made vitreous fiber; Man made mineral fiber; Refractory ceramic fibers; Refractories,fibers, aluminosilicate; Continuous filament glass fibers; Rock wool fibers; Special purpose glass fibers; MMVF; MMMF; Rock wool; Fiber frax; Aluminosilicate glass; Refractory ceramic fiber; Refractory ceramic fibers; Ceramic refractory fiber; Ceramic refractory fibers; HP-ODB; ; Module Trim; MT-HP; HP-Chopped; H Bulk; Regular Bulk; Spun Bulk; EF-119; HP Ball Milled A; HP Ball Milled B; HP Ball Milled C/D; W-657; W-707; W-758; HS-95C; MX-135-CW; MX-400-CW; HS-70; HS-70C; K-Chopped; KMTX; MT; MT-T; MX-150; Durablanket® AC; Durablanket® HP; Durablanket® HP-S; Durablanket® S; Durablanket® Strip; Fiberfrax; Vitreous aluminosilicate fiber; Duraback®; Duraback® S; Tank Car Insulation; TCB; ; SMB; QSB600; QSB800; FIBERMAT®; LO-CON" BLANKET; 972-AH; 972-FH; 972-JH; 882-FH; 882-JH; HSA-F; HSA-J; Kaowool; Kaowool insulation; Fibrous insulation; Aluminosilicate (vitreous); Aluminosilicate refractory ceramic fibres; Refractories, fibers, aluminosilicate   Category: Dusts and Fibers  
Review details for this chemical  Tap cutting fluids (generic)   CAS: CAS Numbers Not Available for Generic Profiles  Aliases: Tap Magic Aluminum Cutting Fluid; Tap Magic Original Formula; Tap Magic Original Cutting Fluid; Tap Magic EP-Xtra Formula; Tap Magic EP-Xtra Formula Cutting and Tapping Fluid; Stewards Thread Cut; Thredkut 99 Cutting Oil; Rapid Tap; Original Rapid Tap; New Rapid Tap; Slide Tap-it Aerosol; LPS Tapmatic #1 Gold; LPS Tapmatic TriCut; Tapmatic (TriCut); Hawg Wash; Union/Butterfield Tapping Fluid; Trim Tap Light; Master Chemical Trim Tap Light; Trim Tap Heavy; Master Chemical Trim Tap Heavy; Safetap; Moly-Dee Tapping Fluid; Moly Dee Tapping Fluid; Cimtap II Tapping Compound (liquid); Cimtap tapping compound (liquid)    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Tartaric acid   CAS: 87-69-4; 147-71-7   Aliases: Dihydroxysuccinic acid; Butanedioic acid, 2,3-dihydroxy-; 2,3-Dihydrosuccinic acid; 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid; Malic acid, 3-hydroxy-; Succinic acid, 2,3-dihydroxy-; 1-(+)-Tartaric acid; Threaric acid; D-Tartaric acid; L-Tartaric acid; HOOC(CH2O)2COOH; C4H6O6   Category:Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Tetrachloroethylene   CAS: 127-18-4   Aliases: Ethene, tetrachloro-; 1,1,2,2-Tetrachloroethene; Perchloroethylene; Perchloroethene; PCE; PCE (Tetrachloroethylene); Perclene; Perclene D; Perchlorethylene; Perk; Perchlore; Perc; Tetrachloroethene; C2Cl4   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Tetrafluoroboric acid   CAS: 16872-11-0   Aliases: Fluoboric acid; Fluoroboric acid; Hydrofluoboric acid; Hydrogen tetrafluoroborate; Fluoroboric acid; HBF4; HFB4   Category: Acids/Caustics/Reducing and Oxidizing Agents  
Review details for this chemical  Titanium   CAS: 7440-32-6   Aliases: Titanium-44; Titanium 44; Ti-44; Ti 44; Ti    Category: Metals  
Review details for this chemical  Trichloroethylene   CAS: 79-01-6   Aliases: Ethene, trichloro; Trichloroethene; TCE; Acetylene trichloride; Ethinyl trichloride; TRI-Clean; Triclene; Tri-clene; Trike: 1,1,2-Trichloroethylene; Zep Power Solv II; C2HCl3   Category: Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Trichlorotrifluoroethane   CAS: 76-13-1   Aliases: Chlorofluorocarbon-113; Chlorofluorocarbon 113; Trichlorotrifluoroethane (113) TF; CFC-113; CFC 113; Freon-113; Freon 113; Frigen 113a; Frigen-113a; Genetron-113; Genetron 113; Halocarbon-113; Halocarbon 113; Refrigerant-113; Refrigerant 113; TTE; Frigen-113TR; Frigen 113TR; Arcton 63; Arcton-63; Daiflon S3; Daiflon-S3; Fluorocarbon 113; Fluorocarbon-113; Freon TF; Freon-TF; Iaceon 113; Iaceon-113; R 113; R-113; Ucon 113; Ucon-113; ; Freon PCA; 1,1,2-Trichlorotrifluoroethane; 1,2,2-Trichlorotrifluoroethane; 1,1,2-Trichloro-1,2,2-trifluoroethane; Ethane, 1,1,2-trichloro-1,2,2-trifluoro-; Blaco-Tron TF; Lexite; Freon T DF; Freon T DFC; Freon TF + Surfactant; 1,1,2-Trichlorofluoroethane; C2Cl3F3; CCl2FCClF2    Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Tungsten carbide   CAS: 12070-12-1;11107-01-0; 11130-73-7; 12718-69-3  Aliases: Cemented tungsten carbide; Cemented WC, Hard metal; WC   Category: Other Materials  
Review details for this chemical  Turpentine   CAS: 8006-64-2   Aliases: Gum spirits; Gum turpentine; Spirits of turpentine; Turpentine spirits; Steam distilled turpentine; Sulfate wood turpentine; Turps; Wood turpentine; Turpentine (oil); Turpentine oil; Oil of turpentine    Category:Solvents  
Review details for this chemical  Welding fumes   CAS: Due to the inclusion of 19 substances in this profile for Welding fumes, the individual CAS numbers are not listed.   Aliases: Welding fumes (maintenance)   Category: Gases  
Review details for this chemical  Wood dust   CAS: CAS Not Found   Aliases: Wood dust, all soft and hard woods; Saw dust; Masonite; Masonite dust; Hard wood dust; Maple wood dust; Maple wood flour; Sanderdust; Soft wood dust; Western red cedar dust; Wood flour; Wood meal    Category: Other Materials  
SITE WORK PROCESSES/ACTIVITIES IN THIS BUILDING
Review details about this site process/activity  Arc weld aluminum -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Arc weld stainless steel -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Asbestos present in building construction
Review details about this site process/activity  Boiler operations
Review details about this site process/activity  Boiler water treatment
Review details about this site process/activity  Carpentry
Review details about this site process/activity  Clean up equipment with solvents -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Decompose chlorinated solvents by UV light or heat from welding -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Degrease metal -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Electrical maintenance activities
Review details about this site process/activity  Gas generation and compression
Review details about this site process/activity  Gas or arc weld on galvanized metal -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Heat or machine chromium alloys -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Heat or machine manganese alloys -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Machine wood and inhale dust -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Machining
Review details about this site process/activity  Maintenance activities
Review details about this site process/activity  Mechanical maintenance
Review details about this site process/activity  Plant decontamination activities
Review details about this site process/activity  Plumbing/pipefitting
Review details about this site process/activity  Saw or sand arsenic-treated wood -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Saw or sand creosote-treated wood
Review details about this site process/activity  Use abrasives containing silica or silicon carbide -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Use cemented carbide materials or tools -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Use manganese-containing welding rods -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Use n-hexane as a solvent in glues, inks, coatings, or degreasers -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Weld mild steel -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
Review details about this site process/activity  Welding
Review details about this site process/activity  Work with glue solvents -- This work process has direct disease linkages.
LABOR CATEGORIES INVOLVED IN THIS BUILDING
Review details about this site labor category  Carpenter
Review details about this site labor category  Electrician
Review details about this site labor category  Machinist
Review details about this site labor category  Maintenance Mechanic Alias: Maintenance Mechanic Helper  
Review details about this site labor category  Operator
Review details about this site labor category  Pipefitter Alias: Plumber  
Review details about this site labor category  Remediation Worker
Review details about this site labor category  Welder
INCIDENTS INVOLVING THIS BUILDING none listed

 

 

 

