Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- $35.7 Million Now Paid to former Huntington Pilot Plant Employees
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Neurosurgeon Nicolas Phan, M.D., joins School of Medicine
- ICE Raids Dunbar Mexican Restaurant
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marshall University School of Medicine approved for neurology residency program
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Here's How Cold War Films Prepared Nation for Nuke Survival
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
Statement from President Gilbert regarding opioid emergency declaration
“I applaud President Trump’s intention to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency. Here in West Virginia and Huntington we see the impact of this epidemic every single day. It is ruining lives and tearing at the very fabric of our society.
“This declaration likely will open up additional resources to strengthen prevention programs and increase access to treatment. Marshall University stands ready and willing to lend every resource at our disposal to assist our state and the nation in this fight. We look forward to working with our Congressional delegation and state officials.
“Marshall has a Substance Abuse Coalition made up of experts from across the university who have long been working on this problem. We have the knowledge and the experience needed to help address the epidemic.
“I am an optimist and feel certain that by working together we can have a major, positive impact on this problem.”
President Trump released the following statement:
Building upon the recommendations in the interim report from the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, President Donald J. Trump has instructed his Administration to use all appropriate emergency and other authorities to respond to the crisis caused by the opioid epidemic.