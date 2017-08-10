Thundering Herd Rally returns to Pullman Square Aug. 17

Marshall University and Kindred Communications’ 93.7 the DAWG, flagship station of the Thundering Herd IMG Sports Network, are coming together again to host a special night of the Summer Concert Series and kick off football season Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 until 10 p.m. at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

In addition to the vendors and activities that have taken place each week of the concert series, this event will also include a fashion show, photo booth, inflatables, the Marching Thunder, Marco and Marshall University Athletics.

The first hour will include a fashion show featuring Marshall’s new licensed gear. The show will give fans the opportunity to view some of the new fall apparel available at various local retail locations.

“We always encourage Marshall fans to wear their green and show their Thundering Herd spirit,” said Mallory Jarrell, Marshall University marketing and branding coordinator. “The fashion show will feature some of the new and trendy items that are available at local retailers. We will be continuing to encourage fans to wear their green and participate in Green Fridays throughout the season. There will also be themed events for football games that fans are encouraged to participate in this season.”

Madhouse will play from 7 until 8 p.m., followed by an hour-long pep rally featuring the Marching Thunder, cheerleaders, dance team, Marco and Marshall University coaches and athletes, including Head Football Coach Doc Holliday and his players.

“I know our group is fired up and ready to take on Miami and this event is the purest form of a pep rally. I have said it many times before but I will say it again, our community support is tremendous and the Herd Rally event is a testament to what Thundering Herd Football means to Huntington and what Huntington means to The Herd,” Holliday said. “I know for sure it will be a packed house.”

Head men’s basketball coach, Dan D’Antoni and members of the men’s basketball team will also be in attendance.

“I have been preaching community since the day I arrived here three basketball seasons ago. This place is special, very special, and an event like the Herd Rally is great example of why we are different in a good way,” D’Antoni said. “I have put an emphasis on the band, the spirit squad and the overall importance of the crowd on the outcome of our games. This night marks the beginning that it is time to take up a notch.”

Marshall student-athletes will be available throughout the evening to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

The Marching Thunder, cheerleaders and dance team plan to energize the crowd with a few fan favorites and a taste of what fans can look forward to seeing and hearing in the stadium this season.

“The Marching Thunder is excited to return to Pullman Square to kick off the school year and celebrate the return of Marshall Football. This is one of our favorite performances of the season,” said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of athletic bands at Marshall University.

Guests will also have the opportunity to register to win prizes, including gift cards from retailers participating in the fashion show and Thundering Herd football tickets. Winners will be announced at 9 p.m. Fans must be present to win.

Here is a brief look at the event schedule: