Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Team Collection has Brought in Over $6 Million in Delinquint Fees
- $35.7 Million Now Paid to former Huntington Pilot Plant Employees
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Neurosurgeon Nicolas Phan, M.D., joins School of Medicine
- ICE Raids Dunbar Mexican Restaurant
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marshall University School of Medicine approved for neurology residency program
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Here's How Cold War Films Prepared Nation for Nuke Survival
REP JENKINS: “Solving this crisis will take all of us working together – local, state, federal, Congress and the White House.”
“Two weeks ago, I spent more than an hour with President Trump on Air Force One, discussing the drug crisis in West Virginia and the next steps we needed to take to address this critical issue. This emergency declaration will help our state step up the fight to stop drug trafficking and addiction.
“We can do so much more to expand treatment, improve information sharing and remove barriers to care. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I worked diligently to help secure hundreds of millions of dollars for treatment, law enforcement and drug courts. In addition, I helped authorize the full $1.6 billion President Trump requested for the southern border wall, which will help stop the flow of black tar heroin into the United States.
“The President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis endorsed several pieces of legislation that I am proud to cosponsor, and I hope the committee’s actions will spur Congress to act on these bills. One such bill would expand the use of prescription drug monitoring programs to make sure states are sharing real-time data to prevent prescription drug abuse, while another would remove Medicaid barriers that are currently limiting the number of treatment beds available.
“Solving this crisis will take all of us working together – local, state, federal, Congress and the White House. I thank President Trump for this leadership on this critical issue and wholeheartedly support this declar