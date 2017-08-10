Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Team Collection has Brought in Over $6 Million in Delinquint Fees
- $35.7 Million Now Paid to former Huntington Pilot Plant Employees
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Neurosurgeon Nicolas Phan, M.D., joins School of Medicine
- ICE Raids Dunbar Mexican Restaurant
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marshall University School of Medicine approved for neurology residency program
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Here's How Cold War Films Prepared Nation for Nuke Survival
Marshall to host solar eclipse viewing event
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 23:36 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be handed out, as well as free moon pies. A telescope view of the eclipse will be projected onto a big screen. Space-themed music and fun science facts will be part of the event as well.
The event is sponsored by Marshall’s College of Science, Student Affairs groups, and West Virginia Science Adventures.
For more information about the event, contact Dr. Suzanne Strait, director of West Virginia Science Adventures, at WVScienceAdventures@gmail.com.