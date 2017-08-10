Marshall to host solar eclipse viewing event

Marshall University will host a free solar eclipse viewing event for the Marshall and surrounding communities from 1:07 to 3:56 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Buskirk Field, with the peak viewing time expected to be 2:34 p.m. All are welcome.

Free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be handed out, as well as free moon pies. A telescope view of the eclipse will be projected onto a big screen. Space-themed music and fun science facts will be part of the event as well.

The event is sponsored by Marshall’s College of Science, Student Affairs groups, and West Virginia Science Adventures.

For more information about the event, contact Dr. Suzanne Strait, director of West Virginia Science Adventures, at WVScienceAdventures@gmail.com.