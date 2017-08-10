Expanded spa services now available at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health has expanded its line of spa services at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery to include dermaplaning and a variety of facials.

Dermaplaning is a type of exfoliation that removes the top layer of dead skin cells and fine vellus hairs, or “peach fuzz,” to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. The dermaplane process takes about 30 minutes. Dermaplaning is also safe for people with sensitive skin or rosacea.

“By removing that top layer of dead skin, moisturizing and anti-aging products can penetrate deeper into the skin, making them more effective,” said licensed aesthetician Trish Yates McCarty, who joined the practice of board-certified plastic & reconstructive surgeons Adel A. Faltaous, M.D., Farid B. Mozaffari, M.D., and Peter D. Ray, M.D., earlier this month.

Additional spa services now available at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery include chemical peels, acne facials, deep cleansing facials and the “express” facial.

“The express facial is a relaxing, spa facial that is perfect for people who have never had a facial before and may be apprehensive about the process,” McCarty said.

These services and more are available by appointment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at 304-691-8910.