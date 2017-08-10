Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer's 2017 Team Kick-off, August 17

Huntington, W.Va. – The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter is hosting a Team Kick-off event for the 2017 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Thursday, August 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Kick-off will be held at Pullman Square, located at 220 9th Street in Huntington.

The event will allow past teams and new teams to register for the 2017 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena on September 9.

As part of the kick-off event, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, as part of Pullman Square Summer Concert Series, and light refreshments; meet other teams; register their team; enter to win a door prize; pick up team packets and learn fundraising tips.



To RSVP for the Team Kick-off or for more information, contact Nikki Kinder at 800.272.3900.

To register a team for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, visit alz.org/wv/walk or call 800.272.3900.

About the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s:

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter

The Alzheimer's Association, West Virginia Chapter is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research in West Virginia. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit

www.alz.org/wv

or call 800.272.3900.