Public Safety Committee Considers Drug, Gang and Houses of Prostitution Ordinance
The Public Safety Committee will consider a proposed ordinance concerning drug, gang and houses of prostitution.
The full agenda for the 5 p. m. Public Safety Committee includes:
· Proposed Resolution: Apply/Accept 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant
· Proposed Ordinance: Article 549 Regarding Drug & Gang Houses, Houses of Prostitution Other Disorderly Houses
· Other matters as necessary
The Finance Committee Agenda includes:
· Proposed Ordinance: Asbestos Abatement
· Proposed Ordinance: Asbestos Testing
· Proposed Resolution: Apply/Accept 2017-18 Highway Safety Grant w/WV DMV
· Proposed Resolution: Amendment to MOU between HPD & FBI for equipment
· Proposed Resolution: Emergency Purchase for Fire Truck Repairs
· Proposed Resolution: Contract for Financial Collection Services
· Proposed Resolution: Contract on Behalf of Huntington Sanitary Board/Roof Replacement on Blower Building
· Proposed Resolution: Lease Agreement w/ARX
· Other Matters as Necessary