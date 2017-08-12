Public Safety Committee Considers Drug, Gang and Houses of Prostitution Ordinance

The Finance Committee and Public Safety Committee of Huntington City Council will each meet on Monday, Aug. 14. The Public Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m.

council session , and the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m.

The Public Safety Committee will consider a proposed ordinance concerning drug, gang and houses of prostitution.

The full agenda for the 5 p. m. Public Safety Committee includes:

· Proposed Resolution: Apply/Accept 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant

· Proposed Ordinance: Article 549 Regarding Drug & Gang Houses, Houses of Prostitution Other Disorderly Houses

· Other matters as necessary

The Finance Committee Agenda includes:

· Proposed Ordinance: Asbestos Abatement

· Proposed Ordinance: Asbestos Testing

· Proposed Resolution: Apply/Accept 2017-18 Highway Safety Grant w/WV DMV

· Proposed Resolution: Amendment to MOU between HPD & FBI for equipment

· Proposed Resolution: Emergency Purchase for Fire Truck Repairs

· Proposed Resolution: Contract for Financial Collection Services

· Proposed Resolution: Contract on Behalf of Huntington Sanitary Board/Roof Replacement on Blower Building

· Proposed Resolution: Lease Agreement w/ARX

· Other Matters as Necessary