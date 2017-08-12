Attorney General Morrisey Announces Off to College Consumer Protection Week

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces the office’s fourth annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week will begin Monday, Aug. 14. The weeklong series is designed to raise awareness of consumer protection issues facing students.

Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

The series will touch upon identity theft, scholarships/financial aid and social media issues, as well as credit cards and employment/internships. The initiative aims to equip parents and students with information and resources needed to recognize emerging scams, fraudulent activity and their rights as a consumer.“College is a time for students to experience new things and life away from home,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We want to make sure they are equipped to spot scams and fraudulent activity to avoid becoming victims themselves.”The office will provide daily news releases and other tips via Facebook and Twitter to support the week’s objective.To learn about consumer protection efforts in West Virginia, visit