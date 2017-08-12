Most read
- Federal Court Retains Jurisdiction over Opioid Manufacturer Complaints
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Team Collection has Brought in Over $6 Million in Delinquint Fees
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- REP JENKINS: “Solving this crisis will take all of us working together – local, state, federal, Congress and the White House.”
- W.Va. AG Unveils Guidelines to Deter Skimming at the Pump
- Marshall University School of Medicine approved for neurology residency program
Cabell County Clerk Karen Cole Passes Away
“It is with a heavy heart that I extend our deepest sympathy to Karen’s family, friends and co-workers,” Warner said.
“Karen Cole was not only respected for the good work she did at home in Cabell County but she was equally admired for her leadership throughout the state. Karen was instrumental in the effort to restore voters’ confidence in the election process,” he continued.
“She will be sadly missed by her family, her friends and her staff. And Karen will be missed by our Office as well. She was our friend.”
The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee released the following statement:
The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee mourns the loss tonight of Cabell County Clerk, Karen Cole.
Karen was wonderful to work with and was a friend to all. She will be missed greatly.
Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and wonderful staff