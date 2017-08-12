Cabell County Clerk Karen Cole Passes Away

The Office of Secretary of State Mac Warner was saddened to learn this evening of the passing of longtime Cabell County Clerk Karen Cole. After an extended illness and courageous battle, Clerk Cole passed away surrounded by her family and loved ones. Karen Cole began her career in the Cabell County Clerk’s Office in 1987. Upon the retirement of then-Clerk Ben Bagby in 2001, Karen was appointed to the vacated position by the Cabell County Commission. She sought and was elected to the unexpired term in 2002 becoming the first woman in Cabell County to be elected County Clerk. She was re-elected in 2004, 2010 and then again in 2016.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend our deepest sympathy to Karen’s family, friends and co-workers,” Warner said.“Karen Cole was not only respected for the good work she did at home in Cabell County but she was equally admired for her leadership throughout the state. Karen was instrumental in the effort to restore voters’ confidence in the election process,” he continued.“She will be sadly missed by her family, her friends and her staff. And Karen will be missed by our Office as well. She was our friend.”

The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee released the following statement:

The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee mourns the loss tonight of Cabell County Clerk, Karen Cole.

Karen was wonderful to work with and was a friend to all. She will be missed greatly.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and wonderful staff