VIDEO: Shriek King Tells Best Ideas "Lightning" Striking
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 00:55 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
During recent You Tube interviews King spoke of how story ideas flow in his head.
In the two Interviews Stephen King speaks about Pennywise and IT Movie Inspiration and the talent to create Scary Stories and Scary Videos. He goes into detail of how he came up with Pennywise and shares a funny true story about him meeting Ronald McDonald while traveling.
For recall purposes, here's a short promo from the TV mini-series from 1990.