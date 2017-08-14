Marshall counseling programs receive accreditation

Marshall University’s graduate counseling programs in clinical mental health and school counseling have been granted accreditation by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), a specialized accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

Dr. Lori Ellison, professor and program director for counseling, said that she received notice of the accreditation earlier this month.

“Achieving this milestone will provide our students and graduates recognition for their level of preparation in the field of counseling and assist with the credentialing process, not only in West Virginia, but all around the country,” Ellison said.

Faculty and staff members in the program, on both the Huntington and South Charleston campuses of Marshall, spent the last 2 years in preparation and self-study to submit the application for accreditation, Ellison said. A site visit took place in late April and the CACREP board made its decision in mid-July.

For further information on counselor education and accreditation, visit www.cacrep.org online, or contact Ellison by phone at 304-746-2086 or by e-mail at ellisonl@marshall.edu.