Marshall University, GroHuntington to host yoga in the garden
“We want the Student Garden to be a place of health, healing, education and community outreach,” said Eve Marcum-Atkinson, who manages the Sustainability Department at Marshall. “Partnering with GroHuntington on a community yoga event seemed like a natural choice.”
The Student Garden is an onoing conservation and sustainability project of the Marshall University Sustainability Department (www.marshall.edu/sustainability,) serving as a resource for education, outreach and food security for the campus and greater community.
GroHuntington promotes the healing power of working with the earth. The nonprofit organization works to provide opportunities to work with the land on its farm and learn important coping, life and job skills, while creating a healthy community through recovery supplement and community programs. Learn more at www.facebook.com/grohuntington.