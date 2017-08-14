Red Chicken Reportedly Shoplifts at Sheetz

 Monday, August 14, 2017 - 04:40 Updated 2 hours ago

Huntington Police had an unusual shoplifting/robbery reported Sunday afternoon , Aug 13, at the Sheetz store on Eighth Street. A 911 dispatch stated that "a man dressed in a red  chicken suit stole a case of beer."

No arrests have been reported.

In addition, a beer purchase led to an armed robbery at the Huntington Mart, in the 1700 block of 18th Street.  A man purchased beer and a prostitute asked him for $20 for service. Once he gave the woman the money, two men came around the corner and took all the money.

Again, no arrests have been made.

 

