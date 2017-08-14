Most read
Red Chicken Reportedly Shoplifts at Sheetz
In addition, a beer purchase led to an armed robbery at the Huntington Mart, in the 1700 block of 18th Street. A man purchased beer and a prostitute asked him for $20 for service. Once he gave the woman the money, two men came around the corner and took all the money.
Again, no arrests have been made.
