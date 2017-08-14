Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Red Chicken Reportedly Shoplifts at Sheetz
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- A Dad’s Point-of-View: Men vs. Women: Work-Life Balance
- Despite Debate, Council Agrees on Federallly Funded Projects
- CTCS Grants Automatic Admission to High School Seniors
- Japanese cultural ambassador at Marshall University offering outreach to community
Marshall University to host Green Trail tour, highlighting environmental efforts on Huntington campus
Among the university’s environmental projects are its Student Garden, Butterfly Oasis, Green Roofs, Recycling Compactor, Eco-Cycle Bike Loan program, and many others. The tour is an opportunity for the Marshall community and local residents to learn about Marshall’s many green initiatives and how to join the effort to “Be Marshall Green,” said Eve Marcum-Atkinson, who manages the Sustainability Department at Marshall.
At “Green Stations” along the trail, signs display interactive information about each location, along with QR codes. Those interested in taking a self-guided tour can use a device and walk the Green Trail. Go to www.marshall.edu/greentrail, find Green Trail signs, and explore the green initiatives and installations around Marshall’s campus. Those who would like to geocache the trail can visit https://www.geocaching.com/geocache/GC63KFA_green-trail.
Learn more about the trail and the Marshall University Sustainability Department at www.marshall.edu/sustainability.