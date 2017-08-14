Marshall University to host Green Trail tour, highlighting environmental efforts on Huntington campus

Marshall University’s Sustainability Department will host a Green Trail Tour of the Huntington campus’s environmental initiatives, beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Memorial Fountain.

Among the university’s environmental projects are its Student Garden, Butterfly Oasis, Green Roofs, Recycling Compactor, Eco-Cycle Bike Loan program, and many others. The tour is an opportunity for the Marshall community and local residents to learn about Marshall’s many green initiatives and how to join the effort to “Be Marshall Green,” said Eve Marcum-Atkinson, who manages the Sustainability Department at Marshall.

At “Green Stations” along the trail, signs display interactive information about each location, along with QR codes. Those interested in taking a self-guided tour can use a device and walk the Green Trail. Go to www.marshall.edu/greentrail, find Green Trail signs, and explore the green initiatives and installations around Marshall’s campus. Those who would like to geocache the trail can visit https://www.geocaching.com/geocache/GC63KFA_green-trail.

Learn more about the trail and the Marshall University Sustainability Department at www.marshall.edu/sustainability.