Law Enforcement Begins Fall Impaired Driving Campaign

HUNTINGTON, W. Va.- Officers from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, kick off the Fall Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign at the I-64 rest stop (eastbound mile marker 10) on August 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM. The West Virginia Trucking Association, part of the American Trucking Association, will join the officers to highlight truck safety issues. (See attached agenda for event details.)

We’re coming to the home stretch of 2017. The World Series and football and basketball seasons are right ahead. For so many fans, sports seasons are the reason to host parties. Sometimes guests at these parties have too many alcoholic beverages! This means the impaired driving season is upon us as well.

Members of local law enforcement agencies and the three state Governor’s Highway Safety Offices want to remind you to be a responsible host when guests attend a party at your home. As the host, you should not allow your guests to leave the party if they are too impaired to drive safely and legally. Remember, drivers with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% may not appear to be impaired, but they will still be unable to safely operate a vehicle. Keep alternate transportation phone numbers easily accessible for guests to call.

Along with alcohol impaired driving there also comes the issue of drug impaired driving, or DUID. This issue is an ever growing problem that has caused major crashes in our immediate area over the past year. With this concern, law enforcement is being trained to spot these issues to be able to get ahead of the problem. The program is in all three states and is called the Drug Evaluation and Classification Program (DRE Program).

And most importantly, you should have fun...but not too much fun. As the host, you must stay within your limits in order to make sure your guests stay within theirs.

National (2015 Stats)

35,982 people died in vehicle crashes

10,265 fatalities (29%) involved drivers with BAC levels above 0.08%

Local (2016 Stats)

West Virginia 271 Fatalities 74 Alcohol Related (27%)

Ohio 1,133 Fatalities 346 Alcohol Related (31%)

Kentucky 834 Fatalities 165 Alcohol Related (20%)