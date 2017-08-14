CTCS Grants Automatic Admission to High School Seniors

CHARLESTON, WV August 14, 2017– The West Virginia Community and Technical College System (CTCS) has launched a new initiative to help boost the college-going rate of high school graduates in the mountain state. All recent West Virginia high school graduates, have been automatically accepted into their local community and technical college.

“Our high school graduates are the future of West Virginia. They embody our hopes and dreams for our beloved state. West Virginia’s community and technical colleges want them to know they have a future here,” said Chancellor Sarah Tucker. “We offer a variety of programs that will lead them to high-wage jobs right here at home,”

Community colleges are the most affordable higher education opportunity in the state, and often lead directly to employment. The result is an affordable education leading to jobs that keep young people in West Virginia.

West Virginia has struggled for years with losing population, as young people leave to find work, but CTCS is working to combat this issue. Every recent high school graduate is guaranteed acceptance, and students are encouraged to reach out to their local community college to learn how to enroll. This opportunity allows students who aren’t sure if college is right for them to try it out for a fraction of the cost.

With programs that last two years or less, community and technical colleges are an efficient and affordable way to receive an education that leads to a tangible career in the mountain state.

If you have questions about how to take advantage of this opportunity, call 1-866-TWO-YEAR, and staff will be happy to assist you.