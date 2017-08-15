Most read
40th Anniversary Bombastic Arena celebration with the band HAIRBALL
Vocalists Joe, Steve and Bobby lead the band through a mind-blowing and spot-on homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world: KISS, Van Halen, Journey, Motley Crue, Queen, Aerosmith and more. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your eyes countless times throughout the night.
Band members Freaky on the electric bass, Blake on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding a personal style and flare cultivated over decades of tireless performing.
With a spectacular array of characters, pyrotechnics, lights, sound, props, and surprises, Hairball offers a party that has to be experienced to be believed! Don't confuse Hairball with the countless "80's Tribute" bands across the country. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and expression of music that isn't simply a retro flashback. It's a celebration of rock & roll, and it's coming to Huntington
IN ADDITION, the BSSA announced an October 26 concert by iconic county band Alabama.. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 @ 10 a.m. . Presale options for members of Alabama Fan Club, BSSA and Radio Presales begin Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m.