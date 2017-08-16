Charleston meth dealer sentenced to federal prison for drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston drug dealer was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for a methamphetamine crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Shannon L. Mitchell, 36, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

Mitchell admitted that on July 18, 2016, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place near Mitchell’s home on Maryland Avenue in Charleston. As part of the plea agreement, Mitchell also admitted to evidence of all the criminal conduct charged in the indictment.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John Frail is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.