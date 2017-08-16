PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearings on Proposed Transfer of Pleasants Power Station

The Public Service Commission is holding three public comment hearings on the proposed purchase of the Pleasants Power Station, by Monongahela Power Company (Mon Power) and The Potomac Edison Company (PE) (collectively Companies).

The Pleasants Power Station is a coal fired power plant located on the Ohio River near Belmont, West Virginia. Allegheny Energy Supply (AE Supply) has offered to sell 100 percent ownership of the 1300 MW Pleasants Power Station to Mon Power for $195 million. The proposed transaction resulted from a request for proposals (RFP) process in which the Companies requested competitive proposals to provide them with 1,300 megawatts of new generation capacity. The Companies maintain that their most recent load forecasts indicate that the additional capacity is needed to remedy a projected deficiency in generation required to meet their customers’ electrical needs.

The public comment hearings will be held:

· Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 6:00 p.m. at the Parkersburg Municipal Building, Council Chambers, Third and Avery Streets, Parkersburg.

· Monday, September 11, 2017, 7:00 p.m. at the Martinsburg City Building, Municipal Courtroom, First Floor, 232 North Queen Street, Martinsburg.

· Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 6:00 p.m. at the Monongalia County Judicial Center, Judge Tucker’s Courtroom, Third Floor, 75 High Street, Morgantown.

An evidentiary hearing on this matter is set for September 26-28, 2017, at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston.

More information may be obtained from the Public Service Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.usby referencing Case No. 17-0296-E-PC.