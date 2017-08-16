Huntington Now Provides Electronic Bid Submission

 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 02:46 Updated 10 min ago Edited from a Press Release

The City of Huntington has adopted an electronic bidding process for all types of solicitations. Electronic bids may be submitted at www.bidexpress.com.

Secure, electronic bidding allows vendors to::

-- Eliminate late bids due to weather, mail and traffic delays
-- Minimize bid disqualifications due to omissions
-- Reduce costs removing delivery, printing, and resource costs
-- Submit bids and rebids until the last minute
-- Download bid documents, including plans, for free
-- Validate bid bonds online

Vendors can learn more information about the electronic bidding process at the Bid Express vender resources page, www.bidexpress.com/vendor_resources, or at the City of Huntington website, http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/bids.

For additional guidance, contact Bid Express toll free at 888-352-2439 (select option 1) or via email at support@bidexpress.com. Questions also can be directed to Kim Bailey, purchasing director for the City of Huntington, at 304-696-5590 or via email at baileyk@cityofhuntington.com.

