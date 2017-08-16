Detroit man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for involvement in Huntington heroin conspiracy; Former MU player Receives Supervison

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison for his role in a heroin conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Mark Steven Bush, Jr., 30, of Detroit, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Between November 2014 and June 8, 2016, Bush led a conspiracy with other individuals who either sold heroin for him, rented and purchased cars in their name for him, stored heroin and guns for him, or transferred proceeds of drug trafficking for him. During the conspiracy, those selling drugs for Bush would receive heroin on consignment or “front.” Bush would later receive proceeds from the sales. Bush enlisted the aid of others who permitted Bush to title cars in their names in exchange for payments of heroin. These individuals also provided transportation for Bush and those selling heroin on Bush’s behalf. Bush utilized another individual who made trips to Detroit to deliver money and transport heroin and oxymorphone pills back to Huntington on Bush’s behalf or on the behalf of individuals working with Bush. Bush also stored and distributed heroin at various residences in the Huntington area. In a search at 729 Oxford Drive on May 23, 2016, approximately 85 grams of heroin and four firearms were seized, all of which Bush admitted he possessed. As part of the plea agreement, Bush also admitted to the other drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

At today’s hearing, the Court found that Bush was responsible for the distribution of up to 10 kilograms of heroin in the Huntington area. The Court further found that Bush possessed firearms during the conspiracy, and that he served as a leader and organizer of at least five other participants.

One of the participants, Tiquan Lang, 22, of Port St. Joe, Florida, a former Marshall University strong safety, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. Lang has been on home confinement since June 8 and will serve three years under supervision.

He played for MU during the 2015 season.

Lang admitted to allowing multiple people to distribute heroin from his apartment in the 1900 block of 7th Avenue from where on Feb. 4, 2015, digital scales and two firearms were seized.

Defense council had previously argued that the case against the former player should be dismissed since he gave a statement to investigators without having been read his rights. Attorney Carl Hostler told the court that MU coaches had told Lang to cooperate in the investigation or risk losing his scholarship. He was dismissed from the team in August 2016 for violations of team rules, after Huntington Police found him asleep in a running vehicle. He was charged with DUI.



The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.