Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Despite Debate, Council Agrees on Federally Funded Projects
- Attorney General Morrisey, Secretary of State Warner Urge U.S. Supreme Court to Protect Election Integrity
- Man sentenced to federal prison for role in Huntington heroin trafficking conspiracy
- CTCS Grants Automatic Admission to High School Seniors
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- See "We Are Marshall" Free at the Joan Tonight
Huntington man pleads guilty to possession/distribution of heroin on W. 14th Street, Faces 14 year Sentence
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 03:06 Updated 10 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
On January 7, 2015, agents with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force arrested Watts in a parking lot at 1034 14th Street West in Huntington after observing Watts distributing heroin in the area. Watts was transported to the Huntington Police Department and, during a search, was found to be in possession of heroin he had concealed in his groin area. The heroin was packaged for distribution, and Watts admitted that he intended to sell the heroin. As part of the plea agreement, Watts further admitted that he distributed heroin in West Huntington during the months of December 2014 and January 2015.
Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 20, 2017.