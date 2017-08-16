Huntington man pleads guilty to possession/distribution of heroin on W. 14th Street, Faces 14 year Sentence

 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 03:06 Updated 10 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man caught with heroin in January 2015 pleaded guilty  to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Daniel Justin Watts, 32, entered his guilty plea to a single-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

On January 7, 2015, agents with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force arrested Watts in a parking lot at 1034 14th Street West in Huntington after observing Watts distributing heroin in the area. Watts was transported to the Huntington Police Department and, during a search, was found to be in possession of heroin he had concealed in his groin area. The heroin was packaged for distribution, and Watts admitted that he intended to sell the heroin. As part of the plea agreement, Watts further admitted that he distributed heroin in West Huntington during the months of December 2014 and January 2015.

Watts faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 20, 2017.

