W.Va. AG Warns College Students Of Employment and Internship Scams

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges college students to be wary of fake employment and internship ads when looking to earn extra money or build up work experience.





Many college students seek employment to offset college costs while internships afford an opportunity to jump-start one’s postgraduate career goals.



“It’s very admirable that students want to earn some extra money and get a head start on future career plans,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “However, I would urge them to be careful and make sure they are applying for legitimate positions.”



Students must be cautious with unsolicited emails. These emails may contain links to application websites that claim bank accounts and other personal information is necessary to receive payment. Others may ask to transfer money to a third account.



Legitimate employers will not ask for financial account information.



Obvious red flags include bad grammar, punctuation and sentence structure. Authentic employment and internship ads will be professional and spell checked.



Students should verify legitimacy with a thorough search of received email addresses and the company or internship agency.



Also, students should not accept a job that requires depositing or wiring money between multiple accounts. Giving away financial information could result in a scheme that could be used for money laundering.



The Attorney General’s Office issued this advice as part of the fourth annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week. To learn about consumer protection efforts in West Virginia, visit



Anyone with questions should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

