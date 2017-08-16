Have Brunch with Margaret Blennerhassett Aug. 17, 2017, at Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Visitors to Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will have another chance to have “Brunch with Margaret” on Thursday, Aug. 17.

During the event, visitors will go on a guided tour with Carolina Alvarez, who will portray Margaret Blennerhassett. In the late 1700s, Blennerhassett was known in the Parkersburg area for entertaining guests. The brunch package includes a visit to the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History, a morning cruise on the sternwheeler Island Belle, a wagon ride, brunch, entertainment and a guided tour of the Blennerhassett Mansion. A final brunch event for the year is scheduled for Sept. 16.

“The event and portrayal provides a glimpse into the 18th-century frontier life that Margaret and Harman Blennerhassett experienced while living on the island,” said event coordinator Pam Salisbury. “Alvarez shares intriguing stories about Aaron Burr, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. Margaret’s love of entertaining makes her a sparkling hostess.”

The cost of the entire package is $43.95 per person. Reservations are required. For more information about the island or to reserve tickets, please call the park office at 304-420-4800 or visit www.blennerhassettislandstatepark.com.Related social media hashtag: #wvstateparks