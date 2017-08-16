Tickets on Sale for Miss America Show Me Your Shoes Parade

Atlantic City, NJ (August 15, 2017) - On Saturday, September 9th, 2017, the Miss America contestants will participate in one of our most beloved traditions, the Miss America "Show Us Your Shoes" Parade on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Parade Producer Todd Marcocci and his talented team at Under the Sun Productions have created an amazing spectacle for all to enjoy, and you do not want to miss it!

Tall Pony Productions will bring the telecast to the boardwalk once again. Don't miss your chance to appear on network television as Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields films the opening of "The 2018 Miss America Competition" airing live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 (9:00 – 11:00p.m. ET/PT). To purchase parade tickets, click here: Show Us Your Shoes

Immediately following "The 2018 Miss America Competition" at Boardwalk Hall, you can join the class of 2018 and the newly crowned Miss America 2018 for a night of dancing and celebration at the Official Miss America After Party in the Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City. To purchase tickets, click here: The Official Miss America After Party

For updates on competition week events and other information, visit: www.MissAmerica.org.

