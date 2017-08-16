Most read
NUCLEAR HOTSEAT: North Korea WARGASM over Guam! Will It Come?
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
- Bruce Gagnon is the secretary/coordinator of Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space. He provides the history of US/NKorea relations & context for understanding what the countries are threatening and why.
- Bo Jacobs, a Professor at the Hiroshima Peace Institute of Hiroshima City University, fills us in on how people in Japan are REALLY responding to threats of a missile strike on their country by North Korea.
How could General Electric build a huge six-nuclear reactor facility at Fukushima and — OOPS! — miss an unexploded bomb the US dropped during World War II on the premises?