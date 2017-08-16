NUCLEAR HOTSEAT: North Korea WARGASM over Guam! Will It Come?

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 00:00 Updated 9 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
NUCLEAR HOTSEAT: North Korea WARGASM over Guam! Will It Come?

Featured Interviews: 

North Korea Close Up:


  • Bruce Gagnon is the secretary/coordinator of Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space.  He provides the history of US/NKorea relations & context for understanding what the countries are threatening and why. 
  • Bo Jacobs, a Professor at the Hiroshima Peace Institute of Hiroshima City University, fills us in on how people in Japan are REALLY responding to threats of a missile strike on their country by North Korea. 
Numnutz of the Week (for Nuclear Boneheadedness):

How could General Electric build a huge six-nuclear reactor facility at Fukushima and — OOPS! — miss an unexploded bomb the US dropped during World War II on the premises?

CLICK HERE for this week's episode, #321

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus