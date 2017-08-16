NUCLEAR HOTSEAT: North Korea WARGASM over Guam! Will It Come?

Bruce Gagnon is the secretary/coordinator of Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space . He provides the history of US/NKorea relations & context for understanding what the countries are threatening and why.

Bo Jacobs, a Professor at the Hiroshima Peace Institute of Hiroshima City University, fills us in on how people in Japan are REALLY responding to threats of a missile strike on their country by North Korea.



Numnutz of the Week (for Nuclear Boneheadedness):

How could General Electric build a huge six-nuclear reactor facility at Fukushima and — OOPS! — miss an unexploded bomb the US dropped during World War II on the premises?

